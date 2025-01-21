John McGuinness visits Valentino Rossi's ranch - but cops speeding penalty!

A trip to Italy proved more expensive than anticipated for John McGuinness.

John McGuinness
John McGuinness picked up a not insignificant speeding fine when in Italy recently, while attending the annual flat track race put on by Valentino Rossi.

McGuinness, hardly a stranger to going fast on the roads as a 23-time race winner at the Isle of Man TT, was fined €87 – or around £75 – for speeding on a recent trip to Italy.

The Honda Racing UK rider, who will be 53-years-old by the time he lines up on the grid for this year’s TT, was in eastern Italy to attend Valentino Rossi’s Motor Ranch and the 100km dei Campioni race.

McGuinness had played a role in Tim and Tom Neave racing the event in 2023, and was back this year as Tom was mechanic to Tim.

Neave was paired with Finnish enduro star Lasse Kurvinen, the two finishing the event – which was won by Moto2’s Diogo Moreira and eight-times Supermoto World Champion Thomas Chareyre – in 14th place.

Michael Dunlop, who surpassed McGuinness’ 23-win total at the TT in 2023 and who went on to bring his tally to 29 at this years event, raced the 100km dei Campioni for the first time this year, finishing in 23rd and last position with his teammate: well-known road racing fan Pedro Acosta, who will be kicking off his second season in the MotoGP World Championship in just over a month’s time at the Thai Grand Prix on 28 February–2 March.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

