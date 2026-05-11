Isle of Man TT warning issued by Honda star as Ducati V2 in "different stratosphere"

Dean Harrison feels Michael Dunlop’s Ducati Panigale V2 Supersport bike is in a “different stratosphere” to his Honda CBR600RR when it comes to straight line speed.

Harrison and Dunlop were the class of the Supersport field at the North West 200 road races last week (6–9 May) and were about to head into the final lap of the only middleweight encounter of the event when the red flag was thrown.

The early stoppage of the race was of frustration to Harrison who felt he had a chance to win if the race went the distance.

“Honestly, I felt comfortable where I was, I was sat there,” said Harrison, speaking to BBC Sport NI after the Supersport race..

“That lap, I just got right close to him. [...] My plan was to have a bit of a go somewhere, but obviously the red flag came out and cut the fun short, unfortunately.”

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Harrison said that his Honda could not live with the Ducati in the straights, but that he was stronger than Dunlop in the turns.

“The Ducati’s in a different stratosphere when it comes to speed,” he said.

“But we can pull him on the brakes, in the slipstream, and I was quicker than Michael [Dunlop] from Church Corner to Juniper Chicane.

“I could pull him into Black Hill and get right on the back of him, so I thought I’d use his slipstream then to Juniper and the plan was to have a go, but unfortunately the red flag came out.”

Dunlop himself was pleased with his feeling on the Ducati, which he’s running with support from the Scars Racing team this year, which won both Supersport races at the opening BSB round of the season with Luke Stapleford.

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“I felt good and kept upping the pace,” Dunlop told BBC Sport NI, “and the bike was doing everything I wanted it to do.

“Could’ve done a couple of wee bits on the package to make it better, obviously, but I felt really comfortable with the bike and the bike was real good.”

The now nine-time North West 200 winner was appreciative of Harrison’s performance, but also felt he was riding at a good level himself.

“I could see Dean [Harrison] was hanging on,” Dunlop said.

“Dean’s riding super-fast at the minute and he’s obviously riding that bike at BSB.

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“The Ducati I would say had the punch [off the corner], and the Honda should’ve had the top end, but on that last lap I saw I upped the game again so the lap time was starting to go up, so it’s interesting to see what that lap time would’ve been.”