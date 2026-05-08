North West 200 confirms Saturday race schedule after Thursday cancellations

The North West 200 has confirmed its race schedule for Saturday after all three races on Thursday were cancelled.

Dean Harrison, 2026 North West 200, Superstock. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
Dean Harrison, 2026 North West 200, Superstock. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
© Pacemaker Press
Add as a preferred source

The North West 200’s Saturday race schedule has been confirmed following Thursday’s three cancellations.

Thursday (7 May) was due to have three races with a Superbike, Superstock, and Supersport race scheduled for yesterday evening.

However, none of them took place as a result of the postponement of qualifying on Thursday morning following the death of 48-year-old Czech rider Kamil Holan in the opening laps of the Superbike qualifying session.

The lack of morning qualifying for all classes meant that the sessions were moved to Thursday evening, preventing racing from taking place.

There was a possibility that some of the Thursday races could be rescheduled to Saturday, which already had six races scheduled, including two Superbike races.

However, the North West 200 has published its schedule for Saturday with no changes from the original plan, meaning none of the Thursday races have been rescheduled.

That means the main North West 200 race day will consist of six races, as originally planned, with two Superbike races, two Supertwin races, and one race each for Superstock and Supersport.

The races will run in the following order:

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Roads are due to close on Saturday morning at 09:00, with the opening Supertwin race due to start at 10:00.

Thursday’s delayed qualifying sessions saw a different rider fastest in each class. Dean Harrison topped the Superbike practice for Honda Racing, then Peter Hickman went fastest by over a second in the Supertwin session aboard his PHR Performance Yamaha R7. Superstock qualifying was topped by Michael Dunlop on his BMW M1000 RR, while the Supersport session saw Alastair Seeley take pole position on his Ducati Panigale V2.

The Supersport session concluded the day’s running and was cut short after an incident in the section of track that runs through Whins area of Portrush, in which a rider crashed and was subsequently taken to hospital.

In this article

North West 200 confirms Saturday race schedule after Thursday cancellations
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

More News

Road Racing News
Ducati stability issue leaves one North West 200 rider considering BMW switch
07/05/26
Storm Stacey on BMW M1000 RR at 2026 North West 200. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
Road Racing News
Thursday’s North West 200 practice hit with major delays after red flag incident
07/05/26
2026 North West 200
Road Racing News
North West 200 newcomer told “not once” about rule that excluded him
07/05/26
Ian Lougher with Illiam Quayle. Credit: Team ILR.
Road Racing News
Davey Todd still aiming to race Isle of Man TT despite North West 200 setback
07/05/26
Davey Todd, 2025 Isle of Man TT, Superbike TT podium. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Road Racing Results
2026 North West 200: Qualifying Results (Wednesday)
06/05/26
Richard Cooper (BMW) during Superbike Practice at the North West 200.
Road Racing News
Michael Dunlop won’t race WorldSBK Ducati at NW200
06/05/26
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Oulton Park BSB Test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.