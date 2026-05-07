Davey Todd still aiming to race Isle of Man TT despite North West 200 setback

Davey Todd insists he is aiming to race the 2026 Isle of Man TT despite being forced to miss the North West 200.

Davey Todd, 2025 Isle of Man TT, Superbike TT podium. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Davey Todd, 2025 Isle of Man TT, Superbike TT podium. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
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Despite being forced out of the North West 200, Davey Todd says his “firm goal” is still to race at the Isle of Man TT this year.

Todd was ruled unfit for the North West 200 on Tuesday following on from his Daytona 200 qualifying crash in February when he suffered fractures in both legs as well as numerous other injuries. 

The three-time Isle of Man TT winner missed both official BSB tests in April as well as the first round of the season at Oulton Park last weekend (2–4 May), but he was able to ride in Valencia, so arrived at the North West 200 hoping to be able to line-up and race for the first time this season.

Being rules unfit at the Northern Ireland race also puts Todd’s TT in doubt, but he is still hopeful of being able to race there.

“That’s still the firm goal right now,” Todd told BBC Sport NI head of the Superbike practice session on Thursday morning when asked if he is still aiming to be back for the TT road races that begin on 25 May.

“Of course, I wanted to be on the grid here [North West 200]. 

“I needed the signature from here as well to get my Mountain Course licence. We’re going to have to find something else in the next couple of weeks before the TT to get that signature for my Mountain Course licence; maybe BSB at Donington, maybe somewhere else. 

“We’re figuring some things out. 

“I’m sure I can get passed, medically be fit. 

“I rode at Valencia last week and actually felt good on the bike, so as long as I get passed fit I feel ready to go and more motivated than ever to be back on the grid.”

Todd explained that the injuries he sustained in Daytona, in particular his fractured femur, could have ended his season were it not for the work he put into his recovery.

“It could definitely be a season-ending recovery,” he said.

“With a simple femur break it’s usually five or six months, and mine was a lot more complicated than that, it wasn’t a nice break. 

“Could’ve been much worse, but we’ve worked so much on the recovery and everything I could possibly do– I worked on the fitness in the gym, and the strength of my leg in the gym, with all kinds of physiotherapy and every other therapy under the sun that I don’t even remember the name of, to be honest. 

“I was going and laying in bed on a night plugged into two or three different machines that were making my blood flow better and making everything heal a little bit faster. 

“There wasn’t a stone unturned.”

In this article

Davey Todd still aiming to race Isle of Man TT despite North West 200 setback
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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