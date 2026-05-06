2026 North West 200: Qualifying Results (Wednesday)
Wednesday qualifying results for the Superbike, Superstock, Supersport and Supertwin/Sportbike classes at the North West 200.
Wednesday qualifying results at the North West 200, updated as they happen below.
The opening races take place on Thursday evening, followed by a full day of racing on Saturday.
Superbike
Richard Cooper leads Superbike qualifying in wet conditions with a time of 4m 51.332s, putting the BMW rider 2.5s clear of Paul Jordan's Honda.
Michael Dunlop, riding a Honda, completed only two laps, with a best time of 10m11.539s.
2026 NW200 - Superbike Qualifying: Top 10 (Wednesday)
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|TIME
|1
|Richard Cooper
|BMW
|4m51.332s
|2
|Paul Jordan
|Honda
|4m53.940s
|3
|Dean Harrison
|Honda
|4m54.566s
|4
|Glenn Irwin
|Ducati
|4m54.689s
|5
|Peter Hickman
|BMW
|4m55.322s
|6
|Mike Browne
|Honda
|4m57.706s
|7
|Darryl Tweed
|Honda
|4m58.176s
|8
|Storm Stacey
|Ducati
|5m01.107s
|9
|Gary McCoy
|BMW
|5m06.666s
|10
|John McGuinness
|Honda
|5m06.831s
Supersport
Track conditions improved for the Supersport qualifying, which finished with Richard Cooper again on top from Jeremy McWilliams.
2026 NW200 - Supersport Qualifying: Top 10 (Wednesday)
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|TIME
|1
|Richard Cooper
|Yamaha
|4m50.877s
|2
|Jeremy McWilliams
|Kawasaki
|4m53.419s
|3
|Dean Harrison
|Honda
|4m55.676s
|4
|Peter Hickman
|Triumph
|4m56.187s
|5
|Alastair Seeley
|Ducati
|4m56.265s
|6
|Ian Hutchinson
|Ducati
|4m58.464s
|7
|Josh Brookes
|Suzuki
|5m00.254s
|8
|Paul Jordan
|Ducati
|5m00.598s
|9
|Darryl Tweed
|Triumph
|5m01.436s
|10
|Mitch Rees
|Honda
|5m03.267s
Superstock
The weather deteriorated for the Superstock session, when Josh Brookes was fastest from Dean Harrison.
2026 NW200 - Superstock Qualifying: Top 10 (Wednesday)
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|TIME
|1
|Josh Brookes
|Honda
|4m55.143s
|2
|Dean Harrison
|Honda
|4m56.764s
|3
|Storm Stacey
|BMW
|4m59.361s
|4
|John McGuinness
|Honda
|5m01.709s
|5
|Dominic Herbertson
|BMW
|5m01.738s
|6
|Peter Hickman
|BMW
|5m02.318s
|7
|Carl Phillips
|BMW
|5m04.193s
|8
|Ian Hutchinson
|BMW
|5m04.521s
|9
|Mitch Rees
|Honda
|5m04.902s
|10
|Paul Jordan
|Honda
|5m07.321s
Supertwin/Sportbike
Former grand prix rider Jeremy McWilliams masters the tricky conditions to blast seven seconds clear of the field in the final session of the day, the Supertwin/Sportbike class.
2026 NW200 - Supertwin/Sportbike Qualifying: Top 10 (Wednesday)
|POS
|RIDER
|BIKE
|TIME
|1
|Jeremy McWilliams
|Yamaha
|5m07.065s
|2
|Paul Jordan
|Aprilia
|5m14.767s
|3
|Alastair Seeley
|Aprilia
|5m18.141s
|4
|Christian Elkin
|Aprilia
|5m20.555s
|5
|Jamie Coward
|Paton
|5m22.175s
|6
|Mauro Poncini
|Aprilia
|5m23.015s
|7
|Neil Kernohan
|Aprilia
|5m24.610s
|8
|Joey Thompson
|Aprilia
|5m26.119s
|9
|Sean Brolly
|Aprilia
|5m26.902s
|10
|Barry Graham
|Aprilia
|5m29.363s