2026 North West 200: Qualifying Results (Wednesday)

Wednesday qualifying results for the Superbike, Superstock, Supersport and Supertwin/Sportbike classes at the North West 200.

Richard Cooper (BMW) during Superbike Practice at the North West 200.
Richard Cooper (BMW) during Superbike Practice at the North West 200.
© David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
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Wednesday qualifying results at the North West 200, updated as they happen below. 

The opening races take place on Thursday evening, followed by a full day of racing on Saturday.

Superbike

Richard Cooper leads Superbike qualifying in wet conditions with a time of 4m 51.332s, putting the BMW rider 2.5s clear of Paul Jordan's Honda. 

Michael Dunlop, riding a Honda, completed only two laps, with a best time of 10m11.539s.

2026 NW200 - Superbike Qualifying: Top 10 (Wednesday)

POSRIDERBIKETIME
1Richard CooperBMW4m51.332s
2Paul JordanHonda4m53.940s
3Dean HarrisonHonda4m54.566s
4Glenn IrwinDucati4m54.689s
5Peter HickmanBMW4m55.322s
6Mike BrowneHonda4m57.706s
7Darryl TweedHonda4m58.176s
8Storm StaceyDucati5m01.107s
9Gary McCoyBMW5m06.666s
10John McGuinnessHonda5m06.831s

Supersport

Track conditions improved for the Supersport qualifying, which finished with Richard Cooper again on top from Jeremy McWilliams.

2026 NW200 - Supersport Qualifying: Top 10 (Wednesday)

POSRIDERBIKETIME
1Richard CooperYamaha4m50.877s
2Jeremy McWilliamsKawasaki4m53.419s
3Dean HarrisonHonda4m55.676s
4Peter HickmanTriumph4m56.187s
5Alastair SeeleyDucati4m56.265s
6Ian HutchinsonDucati4m58.464s
7Josh BrookesSuzuki5m00.254s
8Paul JordanDucati5m00.598s
9Darryl TweedTriumph5m01.436s
10Mitch ReesHonda5m03.267s

Superstock

The weather deteriorated for the Superstock session, when Josh Brookes was fastest from Dean Harrison.

2026 NW200 - Superstock Qualifying: Top 10 (Wednesday)

POSRIDERBIKETIME
1Josh BrookesHonda4m55.143s
2Dean HarrisonHonda4m56.764s
3Storm StaceyBMW4m59.361s
4John McGuinnessHonda5m01.709s
5Dominic HerbertsonBMW5m01.738s
6Peter HickmanBMW5m02.318s
7Carl PhillipsBMW5m04.193s
8Ian HutchinsonBMW5m04.521s
9Mitch ReesHonda5m04.902s
10Paul JordanHonda5m07.321s

Supertwin/Sportbike

Former grand prix rider Jeremy McWilliams masters the tricky conditions to blast seven seconds clear of the field in the final session of the day, the Supertwin/Sportbike class.

2026 NW200 - Supertwin/Sportbike Qualifying: Top 10 (Wednesday)

POSRIDERBIKETIME
1Jeremy McWilliamsYamaha5m07.065s
2Paul JordanAprilia5m14.767s
3Alastair SeeleyAprilia5m18.141s
4Christian ElkinAprilia5m20.555s
5Jamie CowardPaton5m22.175s
6Mauro PonciniAprilia5m23.015s
7Neil KernohanAprilia5m24.610s
8Joey ThompsonAprilia5m26.119s
9Sean BrollyAprilia5m26.902s
10Barry GrahamAprilia5m29.363s

 

In this article

2026 North West 200: Qualifying Results (Wednesday)
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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