2026 North West 200: Qualifying Results (Wednesday)

Wednesday qualifying results at the North West 200, updated as they happen below.

The opening races take place on Thursday evening, followed by a full day of racing on Saturday.

Superbike

Richard Cooper leads Superbike qualifying in wet conditions with a time of 4m 51.332s, putting the BMW rider 2.5s clear of Paul Jordan's Honda.

Michael Dunlop, riding a Honda, completed only two laps, with a best time of 10m11.539s.

2026 NW200 - Superbike Qualifying: Top 10 (Wednesday) POS RIDER BIKE TIME 1 Richard Cooper BMW 4m51.332s 2 Paul Jordan Honda 4m53.940s 3 Dean Harrison Honda 4m54.566s 4 Glenn Irwin Ducati 4m54.689s 5 Peter Hickman BMW 4m55.322s 6 Mike Browne Honda 4m57.706s 7 Darryl Tweed Honda 4m58.176s 8 Storm Stacey Ducati 5m01.107s 9 Gary McCoy BMW 5m06.666s 10 John McGuinness Honda 5m06.831s

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Supersport

Track conditions improved for the Supersport qualifying, which finished with Richard Cooper again on top from Jeremy McWilliams.

2026 NW200 - Supersport Qualifying: Top 10 (Wednesday) POS RIDER BIKE TIME 1 Richard Cooper Yamaha 4m50.877s 2 Jeremy McWilliams Kawasaki 4m53.419s 3 Dean Harrison Honda 4m55.676s 4 Peter Hickman Triumph 4m56.187s 5 Alastair Seeley Ducati 4m56.265s 6 Ian Hutchinson Ducati 4m58.464s 7 Josh Brookes Suzuki 5m00.254s 8 Paul Jordan Ducati 5m00.598s 9 Darryl Tweed Triumph 5m01.436s 10 Mitch Rees Honda 5m03.267s

Superstock

The weather deteriorated for the Superstock session, when Josh Brookes was fastest from Dean Harrison.

2026 NW200 - Superstock Qualifying: Top 10 (Wednesday) POS RIDER BIKE TIME 1 Josh Brookes Honda 4m55.143s 2 Dean Harrison Honda 4m56.764s 3 Storm Stacey BMW 4m59.361s 4 John McGuinness Honda 5m01.709s 5 Dominic Herbertson BMW 5m01.738s 6 Peter Hickman BMW 5m02.318s 7 Carl Phillips BMW 5m04.193s 8 Ian Hutchinson BMW 5m04.521s 9 Mitch Rees Honda 5m04.902s 10 Paul Jordan Honda 5m07.321s

Supertwin/Sportbike

Former grand prix rider Jeremy McWilliams masters the tricky conditions to blast seven seconds clear of the field in the final session of the day, the Supertwin/Sportbike class.

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