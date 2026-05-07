2026 North West 200, Thursday Practice Results: Seeley fastest in Supersport

Results from Thursday practice at the 2026 North West 200 road races, which were delayed to the evening.

Peter Hickman, 2026 North West 200, Supersport. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
Peter Hickman, 2026 North West 200, Supersport. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
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Results from the 2026 North West 200 Thursday practice results after the Supersport session.

Alastair Seeley topped the Supersport session on Thursday evening, the final session of the day, which was brought to a halt by a red flag with five or so minutes remaining. The North West 200 has described the cause as a race incident in its official WhatsApp channel.

Michael Dunlop was second-fastest, and Dean Harrison completed the top-three, 0.6 seconds behind Seeley.

Erno Kostamo impressed in fourth, ahead of Ian Hutchinson, Paul Jordan, Josh Brookes, Carl Phillips, Mike Browne, and Christian Elkin completed the top-10.

The red flag meant both Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper did not complete times laps in the session.

Thursday's Supersport practice results from the 2026 North West 200 are below.

2026 North West 200 | Supersport | Thursday Practice | Result

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming
1Alastair SeeleyBinch Pro Ducati by 3B ConstDucati Panigale V24:38.608
2Michael DunlopScars Ducati by MD RacingDucati Panigale V24:38.975
3Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR600RR4:39.202
4Erno Kostamo  4:39.540
5Ian HutchinsonBurrows Engineering/RK RacingDucati Panigale V24:40.280
6Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper2Ducati Panigale V24:41.455
7Josh BrookesCarl Cox Motorsport/Uggly&CoSuzuki GSX-R7504:44.612
8Carl PhillipsBell Bikesport B&W RacingDucati Panigale V24:46.182
9Mike BrowneBPE by Russell RacingYamaha R94:46.655
10Christian ElkinBell Bikesport B&W RacingDucati Panigale V24:46.658
11Darryl TweedStanley Stewart by NovogenTriumph Street Triple 765 RS4:46.799
12Gary McCoyMadBros RacingSuzuki GSX-R7504:49.012
13Jeremy McWilliamsCD Racing by MSS PerformanceKawasaki ZX-6R4:50.380
14Michael Evans  4:50.680
15Marcus Simpson  4:51.250
16Kevin KeyesDaracore RacingYamaha R94:51.684
17Mauro Poncini  4:51.815
18Joey Thompson  4:52.952
19Allann Venter  4:53.296
20Mitch ReesMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesHonda CBR600RR4:53.428

Superstock

Superstock practice was topped by Michael Dunlop ahead of Richard Cooper and Dean Harrison. Storm Stacey was strong again in fourth, then Josh Brookes completed the top-five.

Paul Jordan rounded out the top-six, then it was Michael Sweeney, Ian Hutchinson, Dominic Herbertson, and John McGuinness in the top-10.

Thursday's Superstock practice results from the 2026 North West 200 are below. Supersport is still to come this evening.

2026 North West 200 | Superstock | Thursday Practice | Result

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming
1Michael DunlopMD RacingBMW M1000 RR4:23.441
2Richard CooperSMS Nicholl Oils RacingBMW M1000 RR4:23.845
3Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R4:24.338
4Storm StaceyAlpha Racing/CD Racing by MSSBMW M100 RR4:27.721
5Josh BrookesDAO RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R4:28.612
6Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper2Honda CBR1000RR-R4:28.785
7Michael Sweeney  4:29.068
8Ian HutchinsonTeam RSTBMW M1000 RR4:30.143
9Dominic HerbertsonKTS RaxingBMW M100 RR4:30.283
10John McGuinnessHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R4:30.386
11Carl PhillipsBell Bikesport B&W RacingBMW M1000 RR4:30.608
12Darryl TweedJLR by Ability Energy LtdHonda CBR1000RR-R4:32.261
13David JohnsonPlatinum Club Kawasaki RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR4:32.261
14Gary McCoyMadBros RacingBMW M1000 RR4:33.060
15Mitch ReesMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R4:33.650
16Mike BrowneMB Racing/Russell RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R4:34.009
17Sam West  4:34.076
18Laurent Hoffmann  4:35.062
19Marcus SimpsonWH RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R4:35.125
20Maurizio Bottalico  4:35.835

Supertwin

Peter Hickman topped the Supertwin session at the North West 200 with his final lap of the session, beating Paul Jordan by over one second in the end.

Jeremy McWilliams was third and the second Yamaha R7 in the top-three as well as the fastest bike in the speed trap.

Alastair Seeley also had a decent session in terms of position with fourth, but he was almost five seconds off Hickman's benchmark. Michael Sweeney rounded out the top-five, then Jamie Coward took sixth. Newcomer Franco Bourne also featured in the top-10 in ninth.

Thursday's Supertwin practice results from the 2026 North West 200 are below. Superstock and Supersport still to come this evening.

2026 North West 200 | Supertwin | Thursday Practice | Result

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming
1Peter HickmanSwan Racing by PHR PerformanceYamaha R74:50.268
2Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper2Aprilia RS 6604:51.283
3Jeremy McWilliamsFlitwick Motorcycles/SMWYamaha R74:51.914
4Alastair SeeleyBinch Pro Ducati by 3B ConstAprilia RS 6604:55.041
5Michael Sweeney  4:47.661
6Jamie CowardMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesPaton S1-R4:57.739
7Christian ElkinBell Bikesport B&W RacingAprilia RS 6604:57.971
8Mauro PonciniScott Racing MotorcyclesAprilia RS 6604:58.305
9Franco Bourne  5:00.125
10Joey ThompsonTH RacingAprilia RS 6605:00.413
11Dominic Herbertson  5:00.530
12Allann Venter  5:00.815
13Andrea Majola  5:01.649
14Rob HodsonSMT RacingPaton S1-R5:02.409
15Neil KernohanKernohan RacingAprilia RS 6605:03.531
16Kris Duncan  5:04.169
17Barry GrahamAmpion/BG Boats & CarsAprilia RS 6605:04.918
18Pierre-Yves Bian  5:05.209
19Joe Loughlin Yamaha R75:05.798
20Dean McMasterAIR NI RacingKawasaki Ninja 6505:06.018

Superbike

Dean Harrison was fastest in Thursday's Superbike session, over two seconds faster than Glenn Irwin. Richard Cooper, fastest on Wednesday, was third-fastest.

Josh Brookes and Michael Dunlop were also in the top-five aboard Honda machinery, Dunlop having made the late switch on Tuesday from Ducati, although neither were within four seconds of Harrison on the official bike.

Newcomer Storm Stacey was impressive in sixth, then Ian Hutchinson, Peter Hickman, Erno Kostamo, and John McGuinness rounded out the top-10.

Thursday's Superbike practice results from the 2026 North West 200 are below.

2026 North West 200 | Superbike | Thursday Practice | Result

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming
1Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R4:19.165
2Glenn IrwinNitrous Competitions RacingDucati Panigale V4 R4:21.493
3Richard CooperSMS Nicholl Oils RacingBMW M1000 RR4:23.308
4Josh BrookesDAO RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R4:23.734
5Michael DunlopMD Racing/Hawk RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R4:24.199
6Storm StaceyAlpha/Bathams AJN RacingDucati Panigale V4 R4:24.300
7Ian HutchinsonTeam RSTBMW M1000 RR4:25.359
8Peter HickmanMonster Energy BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR4:25.649
9Erno Kostamo  4:27.136
10John McGuinnessHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R4:27.459
11Mike BrowneMB Racing/Russell RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R4:29.409
12Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper2Honda CBR1000RR-R4:29.543
13Michael Sweeney  4:29.917
14David JohnsonPlatinum Club Kawasaki RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR4:29.967
15Dominic HerbertsonKTS RacingBMW M1000 RR4:30.369
16Laurent Hoffmann  4:32.076
17Marcus Simpson  4:32.697
18Phillip Crowe  4:33.127
19Darryl TweedJLR by Ability Energy LtdHonda CBR1000RR-R4:33.508
20Michael Evans  4:34.060

In this article

2026 North West 200, Thursday Practice Results: Dunlop tops Superstock
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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