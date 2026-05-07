2026 North West 200, Thursday Practice Results: Seeley fastest in Supersport
Results from Thursday practice at the 2026 North West 200 road races, which were delayed to the evening.
Results from the 2026 North West 200 Thursday practice results after the Supersport session.
Alastair Seeley topped the Supersport session on Thursday evening, the final session of the day, which was brought to a halt by a red flag with five or so minutes remaining. The North West 200 has described the cause as a race incident in its official WhatsApp channel.
Michael Dunlop was second-fastest, and Dean Harrison completed the top-three, 0.6 seconds behind Seeley.
Erno Kostamo impressed in fourth, ahead of Ian Hutchinson, Paul Jordan, Josh Brookes, Carl Phillips, Mike Browne, and Christian Elkin completed the top-10.
The red flag meant both Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper did not complete times laps in the session.
Thursday's Supersport practice results from the 2026 North West 200 are below.
2026 North West 200 | Supersport | Thursday Practice | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Alastair Seeley
|Binch Pro Ducati by 3B Const
|Ducati Panigale V2
|4:38.608
|2
|Michael Dunlop
|Scars Ducati by MD Racing
|Ducati Panigale V2
|4:38.975
|3
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR600RR
|4:39.202
|4
|Erno Kostamo
|4:39.540
|5
|Ian Hutchinson
|Burrows Engineering/RK Racing
|Ducati Panigale V2
|4:40.280
|6
|Paul Jordan
|Jackson Racing by Prosper2
|Ducati Panigale V2
|4:41.455
|7
|Josh Brookes
|Carl Cox Motorsport/Uggly&Co
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|4:44.612
|8
|Carl Phillips
|Bell Bikesport B&W Racing
|Ducati Panigale V2
|4:46.182
|9
|Mike Browne
|BPE by Russell Racing
|Yamaha R9
|4:46.655
|10
|Christian Elkin
|Bell Bikesport B&W Racing
|Ducati Panigale V2
|4:46.658
|11
|Darryl Tweed
|Stanley Stewart by Novogen
|Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
|4:46.799
|12
|Gary McCoy
|MadBros Racing
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|4:49.012
|13
|Jeremy McWilliams
|CD Racing by MSS Performance
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|4:50.380
|14
|Michael Evans
|4:50.680
|15
|Marcus Simpson
|4:51.250
|16
|Kevin Keyes
|Daracore Racing
|Yamaha R9
|4:51.684
|17
|Mauro Poncini
|4:51.815
|18
|Joey Thompson
|4:52.952
|19
|Allann Venter
|4:53.296
|20
|Mitch Rees
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Honda CBR600RR
|4:53.428
Superstock
Superstock practice was topped by Michael Dunlop ahead of Richard Cooper and Dean Harrison. Storm Stacey was strong again in fourth, then Josh Brookes completed the top-five.
Paul Jordan rounded out the top-six, then it was Michael Sweeney, Ian Hutchinson, Dominic Herbertson, and John McGuinness in the top-10.
Thursday's Superstock practice results from the 2026 North West 200 are below. Supersport is still to come this evening.
2026 North West 200 | Superstock | Thursday Practice | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|MD Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|4:23.441
|2
|Richard Cooper
|SMS Nicholl Oils Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|4:23.845
|3
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:24.338
|4
|Storm Stacey
|Alpha Racing/CD Racing by MSS
|BMW M100 RR
|4:27.721
|5
|Josh Brookes
|DAO Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:28.612
|6
|Paul Jordan
|Jackson Racing by Prosper2
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:28.785
|7
|Michael Sweeney
|4:29.068
|8
|Ian Hutchinson
|Team RST
|BMW M1000 RR
|4:30.143
|9
|Dominic Herbertson
|KTS Raxing
|BMW M100 RR
|4:30.283
|10
|John McGuinness
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:30.386
|11
|Carl Phillips
|Bell Bikesport B&W Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|4:30.608
|12
|Darryl Tweed
|JLR by Ability Energy Ltd
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:32.261
|13
|David Johnson
|Platinum Club Kawasaki Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|4:32.261
|14
|Gary McCoy
|MadBros Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|4:33.060
|15
|Mitch Rees
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:33.650
|16
|Mike Browne
|MB Racing/Russell Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:34.009
|17
|Sam West
|4:34.076
|18
|Laurent Hoffmann
|4:35.062
|19
|Marcus Simpson
|WH Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:35.125
|20
|Maurizio Bottalico
|4:35.835
Supertwin
Peter Hickman topped the Supertwin session at the North West 200 with his final lap of the session, beating Paul Jordan by over one second in the end.
Jeremy McWilliams was third and the second Yamaha R7 in the top-three as well as the fastest bike in the speed trap.
Alastair Seeley also had a decent session in terms of position with fourth, but he was almost five seconds off Hickman's benchmark. Michael Sweeney rounded out the top-five, then Jamie Coward took sixth. Newcomer Franco Bourne also featured in the top-10 in ninth.
Thursday's Supertwin practice results from the 2026 North West 200 are below. Superstock and Supersport still to come this evening.
2026 North West 200 | Supertwin | Thursday Practice | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Peter Hickman
|Swan Racing by PHR Performance
|Yamaha R7
|4:50.268
|2
|Paul Jordan
|Jackson Racing by Prosper2
|Aprilia RS 660
|4:51.283
|3
|Jeremy McWilliams
|Flitwick Motorcycles/SMW
|Yamaha R7
|4:51.914
|4
|Alastair Seeley
|Binch Pro Ducati by 3B Const
|Aprilia RS 660
|4:55.041
|5
|Michael Sweeney
|4:47.661
|6
|Jamie Coward
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Paton S1-R
|4:57.739
|7
|Christian Elkin
|Bell Bikesport B&W Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|4:57.971
|8
|Mauro Poncini
|Scott Racing Motorcycles
|Aprilia RS 660
|4:58.305
|9
|Franco Bourne
|5:00.125
|10
|Joey Thompson
|TH Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|5:00.413
|11
|Dominic Herbertson
|5:00.530
|12
|Allann Venter
|5:00.815
|13
|Andrea Majola
|5:01.649
|14
|Rob Hodson
|SMT Racing
|Paton S1-R
|5:02.409
|15
|Neil Kernohan
|Kernohan Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|5:03.531
|16
|Kris Duncan
|5:04.169
|17
|Barry Graham
|Ampion/BG Boats & Cars
|Aprilia RS 660
|5:04.918
|18
|Pierre-Yves Bian
|5:05.209
|19
|Joe Loughlin
|Yamaha R7
|5:05.798
|20
|Dean McMaster
|AIR NI Racing
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|5:06.018
Superbike
Dean Harrison was fastest in Thursday's Superbike session, over two seconds faster than Glenn Irwin. Richard Cooper, fastest on Wednesday, was third-fastest.
Josh Brookes and Michael Dunlop were also in the top-five aboard Honda machinery, Dunlop having made the late switch on Tuesday from Ducati, although neither were within four seconds of Harrison on the official bike.
Newcomer Storm Stacey was impressive in sixth, then Ian Hutchinson, Peter Hickman, Erno Kostamo, and John McGuinness rounded out the top-10.
Thursday's Superbike practice results from the 2026 North West 200 are below.
2026 North West 200 | Superbike | Thursday Practice | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:19.165
|2
|Glenn Irwin
|Nitrous Competitions Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4:21.493
|3
|Richard Cooper
|SMS Nicholl Oils Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|4:23.308
|4
|Josh Brookes
|DAO Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:23.734
|5
|Michael Dunlop
|MD Racing/Hawk Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:24.199
|6
|Storm Stacey
|Alpha/Bathams AJN Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4:24.300
|7
|Ian Hutchinson
|Team RST
|BMW M1000 RR
|4:25.359
|8
|Peter Hickman
|Monster Energy BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|4:25.649
|9
|Erno Kostamo
|4:27.136
|10
|John McGuinness
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:27.459
|11
|Mike Browne
|MB Racing/Russell Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:29.409
|12
|Paul Jordan
|Jackson Racing by Prosper2
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:29.543
|13
|Michael Sweeney
|4:29.917
|14
|David Johnson
|Platinum Club Kawasaki Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|4:29.967
|15
|Dominic Herbertson
|KTS Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|4:30.369
|16
|Laurent Hoffmann
|4:32.076
|17
|Marcus Simpson
|4:32.697
|18
|Phillip Crowe
|4:33.127
|19
|Darryl Tweed
|JLR by Ability Energy Ltd
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4:33.508
|20
|Michael Evans
|4:34.060