2026 North West 200, Thursday Practice Results: Seeley fastest in Supersport

Results from the 2026 North West 200 Thursday practice results after the Supersport session.

Alastair Seeley topped the Supersport session on Thursday evening, the final session of the day, which was brought to a halt by a red flag with five or so minutes remaining. The North West 200 has described the cause as a race incident in its official WhatsApp channel.

Michael Dunlop was second-fastest, and Dean Harrison completed the top-three, 0.6 seconds behind Seeley.

Erno Kostamo impressed in fourth, ahead of Ian Hutchinson, Paul Jordan, Josh Brookes, Carl Phillips, Mike Browne, and Christian Elkin completed the top-10.

The red flag meant both Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper did not complete times laps in the session.

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Thursday's Supersport practice results from the 2026 North West 200 are below.

2026 North West 200 | Supersport | Thursday Practice | Result Pos Rider Team Bike Timing 1 Alastair Seeley Binch Pro Ducati by 3B Const Ducati Panigale V2 4:38.608 2 Michael Dunlop Scars Ducati by MD Racing Ducati Panigale V2 4:38.975 3 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK Honda CBR600RR 4:39.202 4 Erno Kostamo 4:39.540 5 Ian Hutchinson Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Ducati Panigale V2 4:40.280 6 Paul Jordan Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Ducati Panigale V2 4:41.455 7 Josh Brookes Carl Cox Motorsport/Uggly&Co Suzuki GSX-R750 4:44.612 8 Carl Phillips Bell Bikesport B&W Racing Ducati Panigale V2 4:46.182 9 Mike Browne BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R9 4:46.655 10 Christian Elkin Bell Bikesport B&W Racing Ducati Panigale V2 4:46.658 11 Darryl Tweed Stanley Stewart by Novogen Triumph Street Triple 765 RS 4:46.799 12 Gary McCoy MadBros Racing Suzuki GSX-R750 4:49.012 13 Jeremy McWilliams CD Racing by MSS Performance Kawasaki ZX-6R 4:50.380 14 Michael Evans 4:50.680 15 Marcus Simpson 4:51.250 16 Kevin Keyes Daracore Racing Yamaha R9 4:51.684 17 Mauro Poncini 4:51.815 18 Joey Thompson 4:52.952 19 Allann Venter 4:53.296 20 Mitch Rees Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Honda CBR600RR 4:53.428

Superstock

Superstock practice was topped by Michael Dunlop ahead of Richard Cooper and Dean Harrison. Storm Stacey was strong again in fourth, then Josh Brookes completed the top-five.

Paul Jordan rounded out the top-six, then it was Michael Sweeney, Ian Hutchinson, Dominic Herbertson, and John McGuinness in the top-10.

Thursday's Superstock practice results from the 2026 North West 200 are below. Supersport is still to come this evening.

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2026 North West 200 | Superstock | Thursday Practice | Result Pos Rider Team Bike Timing 1 Michael Dunlop MD Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:23.441 2 Richard Cooper SMS Nicholl Oils Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:23.845 3 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:24.338 4 Storm Stacey Alpha Racing/CD Racing by MSS BMW M100 RR 4:27.721 5 Josh Brookes DAO Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:28.612 6 Paul Jordan Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:28.785 7 Michael Sweeney 4:29.068 8 Ian Hutchinson Team RST BMW M1000 RR 4:30.143 9 Dominic Herbertson KTS Raxing BMW M100 RR 4:30.283 10 John McGuinness Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:30.386 11 Carl Phillips Bell Bikesport B&W Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:30.608 12 Darryl Tweed JLR by Ability Energy Ltd Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:32.261 13 David Johnson Platinum Club Kawasaki Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 4:32.261 14 Gary McCoy MadBros Racing BMW M1000 RR 4:33.060 15 Mitch Rees Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:33.650 16 Mike Browne MB Racing/Russell Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:34.009 17 Sam West 4:34.076 18 Laurent Hoffmann 4:35.062 19 Marcus Simpson WH Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 4:35.125 20 Maurizio Bottalico 4:35.835

Supertwin

Peter Hickman topped the Supertwin session at the North West 200 with his final lap of the session, beating Paul Jordan by over one second in the end.

Jeremy McWilliams was third and the second Yamaha R7 in the top-three as well as the fastest bike in the speed trap.

Alastair Seeley also had a decent session in terms of position with fourth, but he was almost five seconds off Hickman's benchmark. Michael Sweeney rounded out the top-five, then Jamie Coward took sixth. Newcomer Franco Bourne also featured in the top-10 in ninth.

Thursday's Supertwin practice results from the 2026 North West 200 are below. Superstock and Supersport still to come this evening.

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2026 North West 200 | Supertwin | Thursday Practice | Result Pos Rider Team Bike Timing 1 Peter Hickman Swan Racing by PHR Performance Yamaha R7 4:50.268 2 Paul Jordan Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Aprilia RS 660 4:51.283 3 Jeremy McWilliams Flitwick Motorcycles/SMW Yamaha R7 4:51.914 4 Alastair Seeley Binch Pro Ducati by 3B Const Aprilia RS 660 4:55.041 5 Michael Sweeney 4:47.661 6 Jamie Coward Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Paton S1-R 4:57.739 7 Christian Elkin Bell Bikesport B&W Racing Aprilia RS 660 4:57.971 8 Mauro Poncini Scott Racing Motorcycles Aprilia RS 660 4:58.305 9 Franco Bourne 5:00.125 10 Joey Thompson TH Racing Aprilia RS 660 5:00.413 11 Dominic Herbertson 5:00.530 12 Allann Venter 5:00.815 13 Andrea Majola 5:01.649 14 Rob Hodson SMT Racing Paton S1-R 5:02.409 15 Neil Kernohan Kernohan Racing Aprilia RS 660 5:03.531 16 Kris Duncan 5:04.169 17 Barry Graham Ampion/BG Boats & Cars Aprilia RS 660 5:04.918 18 Pierre-Yves Bian 5:05.209 19 Joe Loughlin Yamaha R7 5:05.798 20 Dean McMaster AIR NI Racing Kawasaki Ninja 650 5:06.018

Superbike

Dean Harrison was fastest in Thursday's Superbike session, over two seconds faster than Glenn Irwin. Richard Cooper, fastest on Wednesday, was third-fastest.

Josh Brookes and Michael Dunlop were also in the top-five aboard Honda machinery, Dunlop having made the late switch on Tuesday from Ducati, although neither were within four seconds of Harrison on the official bike.

Newcomer Storm Stacey was impressive in sixth, then Ian Hutchinson, Peter Hickman, Erno Kostamo, and John McGuinness rounded out the top-10.

Thursday's Superbike practice results from the 2026 North West 200 are below.

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