Kamil Holan named as rider killed in 2026 North West 200 practice

The North West 200 has named the rider killed during practice on Thursday as Kamil Holan.

The 48-year-old Czech racer was riding in the Superbike qualifying session on Thursday morning when he crashed at Station Corner. The session was red flagged as a result of the incident which ultimately led to the end of the morning’s qualifying session after three delays, firstly of 45 minutes, then a further hour, and then another 90 minutes.

Holan’s death was confirmed by the North West 200 at 15:20, although his identity was initially withheld at the request of his family; they have now given permission for his name to be published, per a statement from the North West 200.

“The rider who lost his life in an incident during qualifying for the 2026 Briggs Equipment North West 200 on Thursday, May 7 was 48 year old Kamil Holan from the Czech Republic,” reads a statement from the North West 200, as reported by the Belfast News Letter.

“The family have now given permission for him to be named.”

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Holan’s death is the first fatality to have happened at the North West 200 since Malachi Mitchell-Thomas died during a Supertwin race in 2016.

Qualifying was delayed until the evening, when Dean Harrison topped the Superbike session, Alastair Seeley the Supersport session, Michael Dunlop the Superstock qualifying, and Peter Hickman the Supertwin qualifying. It was the Supersport session that concluded proceedings on Thursday, the session being brought to an early end after a rider crashed in the Whins area of Portrush, bringing out the red flags, and was taken to hospital.

The rescheduling of Thursday’s qualifying meant the three races scheduled for Thursday – for Superbike, Supersport, and Superstock – did not take place.

Six races are currently scheduled for Saturday, with two races for Superbike and Supertwin, and one each for Supersport and Superstock.