2026 North West 200: Full race results (Saturday)

Results from the Saturday race day at the 2026 North West 200 after the first five races: Supertwin Race 1, Superbike Race 1, the Supersport and Superstock races, and Supertwin Race 2.

Jeremy McWilliams went one better than he managed in Supertwin Race 1 in the second outing for the small bike class. He led every lap after taking the lead from Peter Hickman on the opening lap.

Hickman was chasing McWilliams down as the race entered its final lap, but the Swan Racing Yamaha rider retired at the York hairpin on the final lap, allowing Paul Jordan into second and Alastair Seeley to third for his 45th North West 200 podium.

Jamie Coward was only 1.5 seconds behind Seeley for that third position in fourth, while Franco Bourne completed the top-five.

Christian Elkin, Allann Venter, Joey Thompson, Andrea Majola, and Dominic Herbertson completed the top-10.

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North West 200 Supertwin Race 2 results are below.

2026 North West 200 | Supertwin | Race 1 | Result Pos Rider Team Bike Timing 1 Jeremy McWilliams Flitwick Motorcycles/SMW Yamaha R7 WIN 2 Paul Jordan Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Aprilia RS 660 5.805 3 Alastair Seeley Binch Pro Ducati by 3B Const Aprilia RS 660 5.304 4 Jamie Coward Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Paton S1-R 1.447 5 Franco Bourne Team ILR with Frog Vehicle Paton S1-R 6.218 6 Christian Elkin Bell Bikesport B&W Racing Aprilia RS 660 0.497 7 Allann Venter TH Racing Aprilia RS 660 2.529 8 Joey Thompson TH Racing Aprilia RS 660 9.197 9 Andrea Majola Majo Road Racing by EA Paton S1-R 3.263 10 Dominic Herbertson KTS Racing Triumph Daytona 660 0.406 11 Mauro Poncini Scott Racing Motorcycles Aprilia RS 660 4.255 12 Barry Furber DC Auto Repairs Yamaha R7 8.290 13 Gary McCoy MadBros Racing Kawasaki Ninja 650 6.34 14 Daniel Ingham 0.423 15 Stephen Gorton Leigh MOTS Racing Aprilia RS 660 1.439 16 James Chawke 2.684 17 Kris Duncan KD/TCC Racing Aprilia RS 660 12.064 18 Dean McMaster AIR NI Racing Kawasaki Ninja 650 1.107 19 Lee Hara FAO Racing Aprilia RS 660 3.177 20 Sean Brolly Aprilia RS 660 0.952

Superstock

Storm Stacey took his first ever North West 200 victory, in his rookie year at the event, in the Superstock race, beating Michael Dunlop on the final lap.

The initial race was red flagged on the second lap. Stacey had been leading early on but ran on at University, sucking in Richard Cooper who crashed and didn't take the restart.

The restart, over four laps, gave Stacey a second chance, which he took with both hands, leading multiple laps before battling with Dunlop and Josh Brookes. He passed Dunlop for the win on the last lap at Metropole

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Dunlop then made a mistake on the exit of Metropole which initally dropped him to third, but he reclaimed second from Josh Brookes at Juniper Chicane.

Brookes took third, then Ian Hutchinson and John McGuinness completed the top-five.

Mike Browne, Dominic Herbertson, Marcus Simpson, Mitch Rees, and David Johnson completed the top-10.

Dean Harrison was leading the race before the red flag, but retired with a bike problem on the second lap of the restarted race.

Full Superstock results from the 2026 North West 200 are below.

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2026 North West 200 | Superstock | Race | Result Pos Rider Team Bike Timing 1 Storm Stacey Alpha Racing/CD Racing by MSS BMW M100 RR WIN 2 Michael Dunlop MD Racing BMW M1000 RR 1.260 3 Josh Brookes DAO Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 0.239 4 Ian Hutchinson Team RST BMW M1000 RR 14.397 5 John McGuinness Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 0.206 6 Mike Browne MB Racing/Russell Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 7.355 7 Dominic Herbertson KTS Raxing BMW M100 RR 8.239 8 Marcus Simpson WH Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 7.140 9 Mitch Rees Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Honda CBR1000RR-R 0.920 10 David Johnson Platinum Club Kawasaki Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1.016 11 Maurizio Bottalico Crowe Performance BMW M1000 RR 0.915 12 Carl Phillips Bell Bikesport B&W Racing BMW M1000 RR 9.013 13 Michael Evans 0.437 14 Kevin Keyes 0.506 15 Julian Trummer 0.196 16 Sam West Moto-hub.co.uk BMW M1000 RR 0.338 17 James Chawke Chawkie Racing BMW M1000 RR 5.895 18 Phillip Crowe 7.811 19 Jonathan Perry Gordon Huxley Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 7.542 20 Eddy Ferre 2.320

Supersport

Michael Dunlop won the only Supersport race scheduled for Saturday, beating Dean Harrison after a red flag at the end of lap five. Results were based on the finishing order at the end of lap four.

Josh Brookes completed the podium, ahead of Alastair Seeley. The top-10 was rounded out by Carl Phillips, Mitch Rees, Mike Browne, Dominic Herbertson, Pierre-Yves Bian, and Michael Evans.

Notable names not classified were Richard Cooper, Paul Jordan, and Ian Hutchinson.

Hutchinson was ruled out when he brought out the red flag on the initial start on lap two; he would line up for the first Superstock start before that race, too, was red flagged.

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Cooper and Jordan, on the other hand, came together on lap five at the Mill Road roundabout.

Full Supersport results from the North West 200 are below.

2026 North West 200 | Supersport | Race | Result Pos Rider Team Bike Timing 1 Michael Dunlop Scars Ducati by MD Racing Ducati Panigale V2 WIN 2 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK Honda CBR600RR 0.292 3 Josh Brookes Carl Cox Motorsport/Uggly&Co Suzuki GSX-R750 8.252 4 Alastair Seeeley Binch Pro Ducati by 3B Const Ducati Panigale V2 8.724 5 Carl Phillips Bell Bikesport B&W Racing Ducati Panigale V2 31.817 6 Mitch Rees Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Honda CBR600RR 37.78 7 Mike Browne BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6 37.869 8 Dominic Herbertson KTS Racing Triumph Street Triple 765 RS 38.591 9 Pierre-Yves Bian Swan Racing by PHR Triumph Street Triple 765 RS 40.165 10 Michael Evans 41.936 11 Gary McCoy MadBros Racing Suzuki GSX-R750 42.100 12 Allann Venter 53.535 13 Mauro Poncini 58.997 14 Joey Thompson 59.363 15 Sean Brolly Ducati Panigale V2 1:07.654 16 Barry Burrell 1:12.996 17 Jonathan Perry 1:26.252 18 Daniel Ingham 1:29.675 19 Graham McAleese 1:30.220 20 Ilja Caljouw 1:30.254

Superbike Race 1

Glenn Irwin took his 12th North West 200 Superbike victory in Race 1 at the 2026 edition, beating Dean Harrison after the two distances themselves from the field.

Storm Stacey was on Harrison's tail to begin with but he dropped back on lap three seemingly with a bike issue, ultimately finishing seventh.

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At the front, Harrison was able to make several passes on Irwin for the lead, including twice at University. On those two occasions, Irwin squared him off and immediately re-passed on the run over the link road.

Harrison's other pass came at the Juniper Chicane on lap four, but Irwin regained the lead before the end of lap five on the run to Mather's Chicane.

A small gap opened between the two leaders on the final lap and although Harrison was able to get back to Irwin's rear tyre by the end of the last lap he could not make a move for the lead.

Four riders battled for the final podium spot behind, Michael Dunlop eventually beating Peter Hickman to that third spot. Josh Brookes was also in that battle despite running wide at York with Ian Hutchinson on lap five, the Team RST BMW rider ultimately finishing five seconds behind the third place battle but almost 20 seconds ahead of Stacey.

Behind Stacey, John McGuinness, Mike Browne, and Michael Sweeney completed the top-10.

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Full Superbike results from Race 1 at the North West 200 are below.

2026 North West 200 | Superbike | Race 1 | Result Pos Rider Team Bike Timing 1 Glenn Irwin Nitrous Competitions Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R WIN 2 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 0.181 3 Michael Dunlop MD Racing/Hawk Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 14.390 4 Peter Hickman Monster Energy BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 0.456 5 Josh Brookes DAO Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 0.595 6 Ian Hutchinson Team RST BMW M1000 RR 5.416 7 Storm Stacey Alpha/Bathams AJN Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 19.161 8 John McGuinness Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 1.235 9 Mike Browne MB Racing/Russell Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 21.254 10 Michael Sweeney MJR Racing BMW M1000 RR 0.137 11 David Johnson Platinum Club Kawasaki Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 13.483 12 Mitch Rees Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Honda CBR1000RR-R 18.008 13 Sam West 0.127 14 Kevin Keyes 2.508 15 James Chawke 2.801 16 Eddy Ferre 13.522 17 Dean McMaster 18.998 18 Mark Hewitt Gibson Motors/Firewood Supplies BMW M1000 RR 11.967 19 Kris Duncan 0.142 20 Ryan Whitehall 0.523

Supertwin Race 1

Full Supertwin results from Race 1 at the North West 200 are below.