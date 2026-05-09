2026 North West 200: Full race results (Saturday)

Full results from the 2026 North West 200 on Saturday

Jeremy McWilliams, 2026 North West 200, Supertwin. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
Jeremy McWilliams, 2026 North West 200, Supertwin. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
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Results from the Saturday race day at the 2026 North West 200 after the first five races: Supertwin Race 1, Superbike Race 1, the Supersport and Superstock races, and Supertwin Race 2.

Jeremy McWilliams went one better than he managed in Supertwin Race 1 in the second outing for the small bike class. He led every lap after taking the lead from Peter Hickman on the opening lap.

Hickman was chasing McWilliams down as the race entered its final lap, but the Swan Racing Yamaha rider retired at the York hairpin on the final lap, allowing Paul Jordan into second and Alastair Seeley to third for his 45th North West 200 podium.

Jamie Coward was only 1.5 seconds behind Seeley for that third position in fourth, while Franco Bourne completed the top-five. 

Christian Elkin, Allann Venter, Joey Thompson, Andrea Majola, and Dominic Herbertson completed the top-10.

North West 200 Supertwin Race 2 results are below.

2026 North West 200 | Supertwin | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming
1Jeremy McWilliamsFlitwick Motorcycles/SMWYamaha R7WIN
2Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper2Aprilia RS 6605.805
3Alastair SeeleyBinch Pro Ducati by 3B ConstAprilia RS 6605.304
4Jamie CowardMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesPaton S1-R1.447
5Franco BourneTeam ILR with Frog VehiclePaton S1-R6.218
6Christian ElkinBell Bikesport B&W RacingAprilia RS 6600.497
7Allann VenterTH RacingAprilia RS 6602.529
8Joey ThompsonTH RacingAprilia RS 6609.197
9Andrea MajolaMajo Road Racing by EAPaton S1-R3.263
10Dominic HerbertsonKTS RacingTriumph Daytona 6600.406
11Mauro PonciniScott Racing MotorcyclesAprilia RS 6604.255
12Barry FurberDC Auto RepairsYamaha R78.290
13Gary McCoyMadBros RacingKawasaki Ninja 6506.34
14Daniel Ingham  0.423
15Stephen GortonLeigh MOTS RacingAprilia RS 6601.439
16James Chawke  2.684
17Kris DuncanKD/TCC RacingAprilia RS 66012.064
18Dean McMasterAIR NI RacingKawasaki Ninja 6501.107
19Lee HaraFAO RacingAprilia RS 6603.177
20Sean Brolly Aprilia RS 6600.952

Superstock

Storm Stacey took his first ever North West 200 victory, in his rookie year at the event, in the Superstock race, beating Michael Dunlop on the final lap.

The initial race was red flagged on the second lap. Stacey had been leading early on but ran on at University, sucking in Richard Cooper who crashed and didn't take the restart. 

The restart, over four laps, gave Stacey a second chance, which he took with both hands, leading multiple laps before battling with Dunlop and Josh Brookes. He passed Dunlop for the win on the last lap at Metropole

Dunlop then made a mistake on the exit of Metropole which initally dropped him to third, but he reclaimed second from Josh Brookes at Juniper Chicane.

Brookes took third, then Ian Hutchinson and John McGuinness completed the top-five.

Mike Browne, Dominic Herbertson, Marcus Simpson, Mitch Rees, and David Johnson completed the top-10.

Dean Harrison was leading the race before the red flag, but retired with a bike problem on the second lap of the restarted race.

Full Superstock results from the 2026 North West 200 are below.

2026 North West 200 | Superstock | Race | Result

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming
1Storm StaceyAlpha Racing/CD Racing by MSSBMW M100 RRWIN
2Michael DunlopMD RacingBMW M1000 RR1.260
3Josh BrookesDAO RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R0.239
4Ian HutchinsonTeam RSTBMW M1000 RR14.397
5John McGuinnessHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0.206
6Mike BrowneMB Racing/Russell RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R7.355
7Dominic HerbertsonKTS RaxingBMW M100 RR8.239
8Marcus SimpsonWH RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R7.140
9Mitch ReesMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R0.920
10David JohnsonPlatinum Club Kawasaki RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1.016
11Maurizio BottalicoCrowe PerformanceBMW M1000 RR0.915
12Carl PhillipsBell Bikesport B&W RacingBMW M1000 RR9.013
13Michael Evans  0.437
14Kevin Keyes  0.506
15Julian Trummer  0.196
16Sam WestMoto-hub.co.ukBMW M1000 RR0.338
17James ChawkeChawkie RacingBMW M1000 RR5.895
18Phillip Crowe  7.811
19Jonathan PerryGordon Huxley RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R7.542
20Eddy Ferre  2.320

Supersport

Michael Dunlop won the only Supersport race scheduled for Saturday, beating Dean Harrison after a red flag at the end of lap five. Results were based on the finishing order at the end of lap four.

Josh Brookes completed the podium, ahead of Alastair Seeley. The top-10 was rounded out by Carl Phillips, Mitch Rees, Mike Browne, Dominic Herbertson, Pierre-Yves Bian, and Michael Evans.

Notable names not classified were Richard Cooper, Paul Jordan, and Ian Hutchinson. 

Hutchinson was ruled out when he brought out the red flag on the initial start on lap two; he would line up for the first Superstock start before that race, too, was red flagged.

Cooper and Jordan, on the other hand, came together on lap five at the Mill Road roundabout. 

Full Supersport results from the North West 200 are below.

2026 North West 200 | Supersport | Race | Result

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming
1Michael DunlopScars Ducati by MD RacingDucati Panigale V2WIN
2Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR600RR0.292
3Josh BrookesCarl Cox Motorsport/Uggly&CoSuzuki GSX-R7508.252
4Alastair SeeeleyBinch Pro Ducati by 3B ConstDucati Panigale V28.724
5Carl PhillipsBell Bikesport B&W RacingDucati Panigale V231.817
6Mitch ReesMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesHonda CBR600RR37.78
7Mike BrowneBPE by Russell RacingYamaha R637.869
8Dominic HerbertsonKTS RacingTriumph Street Triple 765 RS38.591
9Pierre-Yves BianSwan Racing by PHRTriumph Street Triple 765 RS40.165
10Michael Evans  41.936
11Gary McCoyMadBros RacingSuzuki GSX-R75042.100
12Allann Venter  53.535
13Mauro Poncini  58.997
14Joey Thompson  59.363
15Sean Brolly Ducati Panigale V21:07.654
16Barry Burrell  1:12.996
17Jonathan Perry  1:26.252
18Daniel Ingham  1:29.675
19Graham McAleese  1:30.220
20Ilja Caljouw  1:30.254

Superbike Race 1

Glenn Irwin took his 12th North West 200 Superbike victory in Race 1 at the 2026 edition, beating Dean Harrison after the two distances themselves from the field.

Storm Stacey was on Harrison's tail to begin with but he dropped back on lap three seemingly with a bike issue, ultimately finishing seventh.

At the front, Harrison was able to make several passes on Irwin for the lead, including twice at University. On those two occasions, Irwin squared him off and immediately re-passed on the run over the link road.

Harrison's other pass came at the Juniper Chicane on lap four, but Irwin regained the lead before the end of lap five on the run to Mather's Chicane.

A small gap opened between the two leaders on the final lap and although Harrison was able to get back to Irwin's rear tyre by the end of the last lap he could not make a move for the lead.

Four riders battled for the final podium spot behind, Michael Dunlop eventually beating Peter Hickman to that third spot. Josh Brookes was also in that battle despite running wide at York with Ian Hutchinson on lap five, the Team RST BMW rider ultimately finishing five seconds behind the third place battle but almost 20 seconds ahead of Stacey.

Behind Stacey, John McGuinness, Mike Browne, and Michael Sweeney completed the top-10.

Full Superbike results from Race 1 at the North West 200 are below.

2026 North West 200 | Superbike | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming
1Glenn IrwinNitrous Competitions RacingDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0.181
3Michael DunlopMD Racing/Hawk RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R14.390
4Peter HickmanMonster Energy BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0.456
5Josh BrookesDAO RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R0.595
6Ian HutchinsonTeam RSTBMW M1000 RR5.416
7Storm StaceyAlpha/Bathams AJN RacingDucati Panigale V4 R19.161
8John McGuinnessHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1.235
9Mike BrowneMB Racing/Russell RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R21.254
10Michael SweeneyMJR RacingBMW M1000 RR0.137
11David JohnsonPlatinum Club Kawasaki RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR13.483
12Mitch ReesMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R18.008
13Sam West  0.127
14Kevin Keyes  2.508
15James Chawke  2.801
16Eddy Ferre  13.522
17Dean McMaster  18.998
18Mark HewittGibson Motors/Firewood SuppliesBMW M1000 RR11.967
19Kris Duncan  0.142
20Ryan Whitehall  0.523

Supertwin Race 1

Full Supertwin results from Race 1 at the North West 200 are below.

2026 North West 200 | Supertwin | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderTeamBikeTiming
1Peter HickmanSwan Racing by PHR PerformanceYamaha R7WIN
2Jeremy McWilliamsFlitwick Motorcycles/SMWYamaha R70.460
3Alastair SeeleyBinch Pro Ducati by 3B ConstAprilia RS 6600.163
4Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper2Aprilia RS 6600.315
5Jamie CowardMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesPaton S1-R9.000
6Christian ElkinBell Bikesport B&W RacingAprilia RS 6600.497
7Allann VenterTH RacingAprilia RS 66012.097
8Michael SweeneyMSRAprilia RS 6604.386
9Franco BourneTeam ILR with Frog VehiclePaton S1-R2.708
10Mauro PonciniScott Racing MotorcyclesAprilia RS 6600.129
11Andrea MajolaMajo Road Racing by EAPaton S1-R4.109
12Dominic HerbertsonKTS RacingTriumph Daytona 6600.901
13Neil KernohanKernohan RacingAprilia RS 66014.563
14Barry GrahamAmpion/BG Boats & CarsAprilia RS 6601.752
15Kris DuncanKD/TCC RacingAprilia RS 6605.075
16Dean McMasterAIR NI RacingKawasaki Ninja 6502.152
17Daniel Ingham  2.355
18Stephen GortonLeigh MOTS RacingAprilia RS 6600.608
19Sean Brolly Aprilia RS 6601.182
20Kevin Keyes  9.650

In this article

2026 North West 200: Full race results (Saturday)
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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