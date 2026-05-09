2026 North West 200: Full race results (Saturday)
Full results from the 2026 North West 200 on Saturday
Results from the Saturday race day at the 2026 North West 200 after the first five races: Supertwin Race 1, Superbike Race 1, the Supersport and Superstock races, and Supertwin Race 2.
Jeremy McWilliams went one better than he managed in Supertwin Race 1 in the second outing for the small bike class. He led every lap after taking the lead from Peter Hickman on the opening lap.
Hickman was chasing McWilliams down as the race entered its final lap, but the Swan Racing Yamaha rider retired at the York hairpin on the final lap, allowing Paul Jordan into second and Alastair Seeley to third for his 45th North West 200 podium.
Jamie Coward was only 1.5 seconds behind Seeley for that third position in fourth, while Franco Bourne completed the top-five.
Christian Elkin, Allann Venter, Joey Thompson, Andrea Majola, and Dominic Herbertson completed the top-10.
North West 200 Supertwin Race 2 results are below.
2026 North West 200 | Supertwin | Race 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Jeremy McWilliams
|Flitwick Motorcycles/SMW
|Yamaha R7
|WIN
|2
|Paul Jordan
|Jackson Racing by Prosper2
|Aprilia RS 660
|5.805
|3
|Alastair Seeley
|Binch Pro Ducati by 3B Const
|Aprilia RS 660
|5.304
|4
|Jamie Coward
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Paton S1-R
|1.447
|5
|Franco Bourne
|Team ILR with Frog Vehicle
|Paton S1-R
|6.218
|6
|Christian Elkin
|Bell Bikesport B&W Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|0.497
|7
|Allann Venter
|TH Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|2.529
|8
|Joey Thompson
|TH Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|9.197
|9
|Andrea Majola
|Majo Road Racing by EA
|Paton S1-R
|3.263
|10
|Dominic Herbertson
|KTS Racing
|Triumph Daytona 660
|0.406
|11
|Mauro Poncini
|Scott Racing Motorcycles
|Aprilia RS 660
|4.255
|12
|Barry Furber
|DC Auto Repairs
|Yamaha R7
|8.290
|13
|Gary McCoy
|MadBros Racing
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|6.34
|14
|Daniel Ingham
|0.423
|15
|Stephen Gorton
|Leigh MOTS Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|1.439
|16
|James Chawke
|2.684
|17
|Kris Duncan
|KD/TCC Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|12.064
|18
|Dean McMaster
|AIR NI Racing
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|1.107
|19
|Lee Hara
|FAO Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|3.177
|20
|Sean Brolly
|Aprilia RS 660
|0.952
Superstock
Storm Stacey took his first ever North West 200 victory, in his rookie year at the event, in the Superstock race, beating Michael Dunlop on the final lap.
The initial race was red flagged on the second lap. Stacey had been leading early on but ran on at University, sucking in Richard Cooper who crashed and didn't take the restart.
The restart, over four laps, gave Stacey a second chance, which he took with both hands, leading multiple laps before battling with Dunlop and Josh Brookes. He passed Dunlop for the win on the last lap at Metropole
Dunlop then made a mistake on the exit of Metropole which initally dropped him to third, but he reclaimed second from Josh Brookes at Juniper Chicane.
Brookes took third, then Ian Hutchinson and John McGuinness completed the top-five.
Mike Browne, Dominic Herbertson, Marcus Simpson, Mitch Rees, and David Johnson completed the top-10.
Dean Harrison was leading the race before the red flag, but retired with a bike problem on the second lap of the restarted race.
Full Superstock results from the 2026 North West 200 are below.
2026 North West 200 | Superstock | Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Storm Stacey
|Alpha Racing/CD Racing by MSS
|BMW M100 RR
|WIN
|2
|Michael Dunlop
|MD Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|1.260
|3
|Josh Brookes
|DAO Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0.239
|4
|Ian Hutchinson
|Team RST
|BMW M1000 RR
|14.397
|5
|John McGuinness
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0.206
|6
|Mike Browne
|MB Racing/Russell Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7.355
|7
|Dominic Herbertson
|KTS Raxing
|BMW M100 RR
|8.239
|8
|Marcus Simpson
|WH Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7.140
|9
|Mitch Rees
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0.920
|10
|David Johnson
|Platinum Club Kawasaki Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1.016
|11
|Maurizio Bottalico
|Crowe Performance
|BMW M1000 RR
|0.915
|12
|Carl Phillips
|Bell Bikesport B&W Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|9.013
|13
|Michael Evans
|0.437
|14
|Kevin Keyes
|0.506
|15
|Julian Trummer
|0.196
|16
|Sam West
|Moto-hub.co.uk
|BMW M1000 RR
|0.338
|17
|James Chawke
|Chawkie Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|5.895
|18
|Phillip Crowe
|7.811
|19
|Jonathan Perry
|Gordon Huxley Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7.542
|20
|Eddy Ferre
|2.320
Supersport
Michael Dunlop won the only Supersport race scheduled for Saturday, beating Dean Harrison after a red flag at the end of lap five. Results were based on the finishing order at the end of lap four.
Josh Brookes completed the podium, ahead of Alastair Seeley. The top-10 was rounded out by Carl Phillips, Mitch Rees, Mike Browne, Dominic Herbertson, Pierre-Yves Bian, and Michael Evans.
Notable names not classified were Richard Cooper, Paul Jordan, and Ian Hutchinson.
Hutchinson was ruled out when he brought out the red flag on the initial start on lap two; he would line up for the first Superstock start before that race, too, was red flagged.
Cooper and Jordan, on the other hand, came together on lap five at the Mill Road roundabout.
Full Supersport results from the North West 200 are below.
2026 North West 200 | Supersport | Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|Scars Ducati by MD Racing
|Ducati Panigale V2
|WIN
|2
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR600RR
|0.292
|3
|Josh Brookes
|Carl Cox Motorsport/Uggly&Co
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|8.252
|4
|Alastair Seeeley
|Binch Pro Ducati by 3B Const
|Ducati Panigale V2
|8.724
|5
|Carl Phillips
|Bell Bikesport B&W Racing
|Ducati Panigale V2
|31.817
|6
|Mitch Rees
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Honda CBR600RR
|37.78
|7
|Mike Browne
|BPE by Russell Racing
|Yamaha R6
|37.869
|8
|Dominic Herbertson
|KTS Racing
|Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
|38.591
|9
|Pierre-Yves Bian
|Swan Racing by PHR
|Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
|40.165
|10
|Michael Evans
|41.936
|11
|Gary McCoy
|MadBros Racing
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|42.100
|12
|Allann Venter
|53.535
|13
|Mauro Poncini
|58.997
|14
|Joey Thompson
|59.363
|15
|Sean Brolly
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1:07.654
|16
|Barry Burrell
|1:12.996
|17
|Jonathan Perry
|1:26.252
|18
|Daniel Ingham
|1:29.675
|19
|Graham McAleese
|1:30.220
|20
|Ilja Caljouw
|1:30.254
Superbike Race 1
Glenn Irwin took his 12th North West 200 Superbike victory in Race 1 at the 2026 edition, beating Dean Harrison after the two distances themselves from the field.
Storm Stacey was on Harrison's tail to begin with but he dropped back on lap three seemingly with a bike issue, ultimately finishing seventh.
At the front, Harrison was able to make several passes on Irwin for the lead, including twice at University. On those two occasions, Irwin squared him off and immediately re-passed on the run over the link road.
Harrison's other pass came at the Juniper Chicane on lap four, but Irwin regained the lead before the end of lap five on the run to Mather's Chicane.
A small gap opened between the two leaders on the final lap and although Harrison was able to get back to Irwin's rear tyre by the end of the last lap he could not make a move for the lead.
Four riders battled for the final podium spot behind, Michael Dunlop eventually beating Peter Hickman to that third spot. Josh Brookes was also in that battle despite running wide at York with Ian Hutchinson on lap five, the Team RST BMW rider ultimately finishing five seconds behind the third place battle but almost 20 seconds ahead of Stacey.
Behind Stacey, John McGuinness, Mike Browne, and Michael Sweeney completed the top-10.
Full Superbike results from Race 1 at the North West 200 are below.
2026 North West 200 | Superbike | Race 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Glenn Irwin
|Nitrous Competitions Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0.181
|3
|Michael Dunlop
|MD Racing/Hawk Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|14.390
|4
|Peter Hickman
|Monster Energy BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0.456
|5
|Josh Brookes
|DAO Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0.595
|6
|Ian Hutchinson
|Team RST
|BMW M1000 RR
|5.416
|7
|Storm Stacey
|Alpha/Bathams AJN Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|19.161
|8
|John McGuinness
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1.235
|9
|Mike Browne
|MB Racing/Russell Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|21.254
|10
|Michael Sweeney
|MJR Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|0.137
|11
|David Johnson
|Platinum Club Kawasaki Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|13.483
|12
|Mitch Rees
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|18.008
|13
|Sam West
|0.127
|14
|Kevin Keyes
|2.508
|15
|James Chawke
|2.801
|16
|Eddy Ferre
|13.522
|17
|Dean McMaster
|18.998
|18
|Mark Hewitt
|Gibson Motors/Firewood Supplies
|BMW M1000 RR
|11.967
|19
|Kris Duncan
|0.142
|20
|Ryan Whitehall
|0.523
Supertwin Race 1
Full Supertwin results from Race 1 at the North West 200 are below.
2026 North West 200 | Supertwin | Race 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Peter Hickman
|Swan Racing by PHR Performance
|Yamaha R7
|WIN
|2
|Jeremy McWilliams
|Flitwick Motorcycles/SMW
|Yamaha R7
|0.460
|3
|Alastair Seeley
|Binch Pro Ducati by 3B Const
|Aprilia RS 660
|0.163
|4
|Paul Jordan
|Jackson Racing by Prosper2
|Aprilia RS 660
|0.315
|5
|Jamie Coward
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Paton S1-R
|9.000
|6
|Christian Elkin
|Bell Bikesport B&W Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|0.497
|7
|Allann Venter
|TH Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|12.097
|8
|Michael Sweeney
|MSR
|Aprilia RS 660
|4.386
|9
|Franco Bourne
|Team ILR with Frog Vehicle
|Paton S1-R
|2.708
|10
|Mauro Poncini
|Scott Racing Motorcycles
|Aprilia RS 660
|0.129
|11
|Andrea Majola
|Majo Road Racing by EA
|Paton S1-R
|4.109
|12
|Dominic Herbertson
|KTS Racing
|Triumph Daytona 660
|0.901
|13
|Neil Kernohan
|Kernohan Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|14.563
|14
|Barry Graham
|Ampion/BG Boats & Cars
|Aprilia RS 660
|1.752
|15
|Kris Duncan
|KD/TCC Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|5.075
|16
|Dean McMaster
|AIR NI Racing
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|2.152
|17
|Daniel Ingham
|2.355
|18
|Stephen Gorton
|Leigh MOTS Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|0.608
|19
|Sean Brolly
|Aprilia RS 660
|1.182
|20
|Kevin Keyes
|9.650