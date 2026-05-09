Peter Hickman beats Jeremy McWilliams to 2026 North West 200 Supertwin Race 1 win

Peter Hickman beat Jeremy McWilliams to the victory in Supertwin Race 1 at the 2026 North West 200.

Peter Hickman, 2026 North West 200. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
Peter Hickman, 2026 North West 200. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
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Supertwin Race 1 at the 2026 North West 200 was claimed by Peter Hickman after a last lap pass on Jeremy McWilliams.

McWilliams made the holeshot and led Hickman for the opening two laps uninterrupted as they pulled away from Alastair Seeley in third place.

The two Yamaha R7 riders seemed to have the battle for the lead to themselves after two laps, and it was on lap three that Hickman first moved to the front, passing McWilliams into Mather’s Chicane.

McWilliams responded on the run to Magherabuoy, his Flitwick Motorcycles R7 seeming slightly faster than Hickman’s PHR Performance bike, but the latter was more capable along the coast road and this would pay off on the final lap.

McWilliams had led the entirety of the final tour until Juniper Chicane, but Hickman found space on the inside of the braking zone there and made his final move to the front, with McWilliams unable to respond in the little time remaining in the race.

Behind, Seeley had rejoined the front group on the final lap, and the trio had been made into a quartet by Paul Jordan, who had recovered to third place midway through the last lap after having run straight on at University on the first lap. 

Jordan’s quest for a podium, though, was halted by fellow Aprilia rider Seeley, who made the final step on the podium his own at Metropole on the last lap, although he was unable to then make an impression on the two at the very front.

Behind the front four, Jamie Coward rounded out the top-five positions. The top-10 wwas completed by Christian Elkin, Allann Venter, Michael Sweeney, Franco Bourne, and Mauro Poncini.

In this article

Peter Hickman beats Jeremy McWilliams to 2026 North West 200 Supertwin Race 1 win
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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