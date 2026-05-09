Jeremy McWilliams ‘caught napping’ amid North West 200 last lap confusion

Jeremy McWilliams says Peter Hickman “caught me napping” on the last lap of the first Supertwin race at the North West 200.

Jeremy McWilliams, 2026 North West 200, Supertwin. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
Jeremy McWilliams, 2026 North West 200, Supertwin. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
© Pacemaker Press
Add as a preferred source

Peter Hickman’s win in the North West 200 Supertwin Race 1 came amid confusion over the lap count.

Scheduled for four laps, the Supertwin class road races at the North West 200 take around 20 minutes to complete, but with not all riders having pit boards around the track there is a reliance on race organisers to notify the riders when it is the last lap via a flag at the finish line.

This flag was not there at the end of lap three in Supertwin Race 1, which led to some confusion for Jeremy McWilliams who was passed for the lead on the final lap by Peter Hickman at Juniper Chicane.

“It’s nice to be on the podium,” McWilliams told BBC Sport NI after the race.

“I’d prefer to go one step up, but we’ve got another chance at it later on. 

“He just sort of caught me napping, I actually thought there was another lap to go because there was no last lap flag out. 

“So, I thought ‘We’ll be okay, we’ve got another lap to go, save a bit of energy’. I didn’t really protect the line. 

“Well done Hicky [Peter Hickman], it looks like he’s at a deficit a little bit on speed, so he must be riding the wheels off it to stay with me.”

McWilliams added that he’d have ridden the fourth lap more defensively if he was aware it was the final lap.

“Sure, of course you would’ve just braked a little bit later, let’s just say, and maybe stayed a little bit inside to stop that happening,” he said.

“But it was a good race anyway, I enjoyed leading it all. Lots of support out there on the track, which is awesome. A little bit disappointed, but we’ve got a chance to redeem ourselves later [in Supertwin Race 2].”

Hickman himself was also not completely sure that the last lap was indeed the last lap because of the lack of flag, but he had been counting the laps off in his head from the start.

“I wasn’t entirely sure if it was the last lap or not,” Hickman told BBC Sport NI.

“I was counting in my head, I don’t have a pit board, but they forgot to put the last lap flag out, but I was like ‘I’m pretty sure – I can count to four – it’s the last lap’. 

“So, I just went for it on the last lap, thought I’ll have a go. 

“Jezza [Jeremy McWilliams] was about the same, I think, he wasn’t sure if it was the last lap or not, but managed to get in there. Absolutely awesome.”

In this article

Jeremy McWilliams ‘caught napping’ amid North West 200 last lap confusion
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

More News

Road Racing News
North West 200 confirms Saturday race schedule after Thursday cancellations
08/05/26
Dean Harrison, 2026 North West 200, Superstock. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
Road Racing News
Kamil Holan named as rider killed in 2026 North West 200 practice
08/05/26
Kamil Holan. Credit: Instagram/Kamil Holan.
Road Racing News
North West 200 rider hospitalised after Supersport qualifying red flag
08/05/26
Supersport bikes on the grid at 2025 North West 200. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
Road Racing Results
2026 North West 200: Thursday Practice Results
07/05/26
Peter Hickman, 2026 North West 200, Supersport. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.
Road Racing News
Rider dies at the 2026 North West 200 following qualifying crash on Thursday
07/05/26
2026 North West 200
Road Racing News
Ducati stability issue leaves one North West 200 rider considering BMW switch
07/05/26
Storm Stacey on BMW M1000 RR at 2026 North West 200. Credit: Pacemaker Press/North West 200.