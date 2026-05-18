2026 Isle of Man TT: Full qualifying and race schedule, how to watch

The 2026 Isle of Man TT begins on Monday 25 May and runs until Saturday 6 June.

This year’s Isle of Man TT marks the 30th anniversary of John McGuinness’ debut at the event.

The veteran racer will compete in the Superbike and Superstock races with Honda this year, setting off at No.1 on the road.

There will be 10 races in total across the event, with two Superbike, two Superstock, two Supersport, two Sportsbike and two Sidecar contests scheduled.

Sportsbike is a new-for-2026 class and replaces the Supertwin class. While Supertwin machinery will still be eligible, the regulations have been opened out to allow a greater selection of bikes.

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Practice week begins on Monday 25 May, with racing beginning on Saturday 30 May.

Michael Dunlop, 2025 Supersport Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

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2026 Isle of Man TT: Practice week schedule

Monday 25 May:

10:45 – Newcomer Speed Controlled Lap (Solo and Sidecar)

11:00 – Supersport / Sportbike

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11:45 – Sidecars

12:40 – Superbike / Superstock

14:15 – Supersport / Sportbike

15:00 – Sidecars

15:55 – Superbike / Superstock

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Tuesday 26 May:

18:30 – Superbike / Superstock

19:20 – Supersport / Sportbike

20:15 – Sidecars

Wednesday 27 May:

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13:00 – Supersport / Sportbike

14:00 – Sidecars

14:55 – Superbike / Superstock

16:30 – All roads will re-open no later than except for Mountain Section

18:00 – Full TT Mountain Course closed

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18:30 – Superbike / Superstock

19:20 – Supersport / Sportbike

20:15 – Sidecars

Thursday 28 May:

Rest day

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Friday 30 May:

10:30 – Superbike / Superstock

11:25 – Sidecars

12:20 – Supersport / Sportbike

13:15 – Superbike / Superstock

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14:20 – Sidecars

15:10 – Supersport / Sportbike

Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

2026 Isle of Man TT: Full race week schedule

Saturday 30 May:

10:45 - Superstock TT 1 (3 laps)

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13:30 - Sidecar TT 1 (3 laps)

Sunday 31 May:

13:30 - Superbike TT (6 laps)

Monday 1 June:

Rest day

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Tuesday 2 June:

10:45 - Supersport TT 1 (4 laps)

14:15 - Sportbike TT 1 (3 laps)

Wednesday 3 June:

10:45 - Sidecar TT 2 (3 laps)

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13:30 - Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Thursday 4 June:

Rest day

Friday 5 June:

10:45 - Supersport TT 2 (4 laps)

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14:00 - Sportbike TT 2 (3 laps)

Saturday 6 June:

11:00 - Senior TT (6 laps)

*All rest days in the schedule act as contingency days, should the organisers need.

Nathan Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

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How to watch the 2026 Isle of Man TT in the UK?

The Isle of Man TT is available to watch throughout practice and race week via the TT+ platform. A subscription for the event costs £23.99 for the duration of the 2026 TT.

Alternatively, TT fans can listen to live commentary of the TT on Manx Radio.

Crash.net will have full results from practice week and race week, as well as a live blog throughout race week.