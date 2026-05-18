2026 Isle of Man TT: Full qualifying and race schedule, how to watch
The full qualifying and race schedule for the 2026 Isle of Man TT, as well as how to watch
The 2026 Isle of Man TT begins on Monday 25 May and runs until Saturday 6 June.
This year’s Isle of Man TT marks the 30th anniversary of John McGuinness’ debut at the event.
The veteran racer will compete in the Superbike and Superstock races with Honda this year, setting off at No.1 on the road.
There will be 10 races in total across the event, with two Superbike, two Superstock, two Supersport, two Sportsbike and two Sidecar contests scheduled.
Sportsbike is a new-for-2026 class and replaces the Supertwin class. While Supertwin machinery will still be eligible, the regulations have been opened out to allow a greater selection of bikes.
Practice week begins on Monday 25 May, with racing beginning on Saturday 30 May.
2026 Isle of Man TT: Practice week schedule
Monday 25 May:
10:45 – Newcomer Speed Controlled Lap (Solo and Sidecar)
11:00 – Supersport / Sportbike
11:45 – Sidecars
12:40 – Superbike / Superstock
14:15 – Supersport / Sportbike
15:00 – Sidecars
15:55 – Superbike / Superstock
Tuesday 26 May:
18:30 – Superbike / Superstock
19:20 – Supersport / Sportbike
20:15 – Sidecars
Wednesday 27 May:
13:00 – Supersport / Sportbike
14:00 – Sidecars
14:55 – Superbike / Superstock
16:30 – All roads will re-open no later than except for Mountain Section
18:00 – Full TT Mountain Course closed
18:30 – Superbike / Superstock
19:20 – Supersport / Sportbike
20:15 – Sidecars
Thursday 28 May:
Rest day
Friday 30 May:
10:30 – Superbike / Superstock
11:25 – Sidecars
12:20 – Supersport / Sportbike
13:15 – Superbike / Superstock
14:20 – Sidecars
15:10 – Supersport / Sportbike
2026 Isle of Man TT: Full race week schedule
Saturday 30 May:
10:45 - Superstock TT 1 (3 laps)
13:30 - Sidecar TT 1 (3 laps)
Sunday 31 May:
13:30 - Superbike TT (6 laps)
Monday 1 June:
Rest day
Tuesday 2 June:
10:45 - Supersport TT 1 (4 laps)
14:15 - Sportbike TT 1 (3 laps)
Wednesday 3 June:
10:45 - Sidecar TT 2 (3 laps)
13:30 - Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)
Thursday 4 June:
Rest day
Friday 5 June:
10:45 - Supersport TT 2 (4 laps)
14:00 - Sportbike TT 2 (3 laps)
Saturday 6 June:
11:00 - Senior TT (6 laps)
*All rest days in the schedule act as contingency days, should the organisers need.
How to watch the 2026 Isle of Man TT in the UK?
The Isle of Man TT is available to watch throughout practice and race week via the TT+ platform. A subscription for the event costs £23.99 for the duration of the 2026 TT.
Alternatively, TT fans can listen to live commentary of the TT on Manx Radio.
Crash.net will have full results from practice week and race week, as well as a live blog throughout race week.