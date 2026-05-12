Davey Todd ruled out of 2026 Isle of Man TT following medical assessment

The Isle of Man TT has announced that three-time winner Davey Todd will not compete in this year’s event, following medical assessment on injuries from a crash at Daytona.

The 8TEN Racing BMW rider suffered numerous injuries in a crash during the Daytona 200 earlier this year, and faced a race against time to be able to campaign on the roads in 2026.

Though he’d returned to riding just a few weeks in Valencia at a private track day, Davey Todd was declared unfit to contest last week’s North West 200.

The Englishman still had his sights set on taking part in this year’s Isle of Man TT, but those hopes were dashed on Tuesday following a review by the TT Medical Team.

Todd said: “I’m absolutely gutted to say I’m not going to be on the start line for TT 2026, especially given all the work that’s gone in over the last nine weeks.

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“I’ve done everything possible to get myself into a position to race, and I’m so grateful to everyone involved in my treatment at Formula Medicine in Italy, plus the awesome support from BMW Motorrad, Monster Energy, and all the amazing people around me.

“We’ve left no stone unturned and tried everything possible with the goal of being back for the TT, but unfortunately, we’ve just run out of time.

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“The focus now shifts to next year, so I can come back stronger than ever. In the meantime, I’ll be supporting my 8TEN Racing team from the sidelines.”

Todd scored his first TT wins in 2024 in the Superstock and Senior races, before adding a third to his tally in the 2025 Superbike race.

A statement from the TT added further context to the decision not to pass Todd fit to compete in the 2026 event.

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“Following assessment by the event’s Medical Team, Davey Todd has been declared medically unfit to compete in the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races.

“The decision was made by a review panel composed of specialists in Emergency Medicine, Orthopaedics, and Trauma Surgery from Manx Roadracing Medical Services, the organisation responsible for providing medical services for the TT on behalf of ACU Events Ltd, Race Organiser of the Isle of Man TT Races.

“The decision follows a detailed review process conducted over a number of weeks, with the cooperation of Davey and his treating clinicians.

“Upon consideration of the available clinical and radiological evidence, the panel was not satisfied that the injuries sustained would recover sufficiently in advance of the event to safely tolerate the exceptional physical demands associated with competition on the TT Course.”