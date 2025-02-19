Isle of Man TT: What are the lap records for every category?

Here are the lap records in every category at the Isle of Man TT.

What is the outright lap record at the Isle of Man TT?

The outright lap record at the Isle of Man TT is held by 14-time race winner Peter Hickman, which he set in 2023 in the second Superstock race of that year’s event.

He posted a lap of 136.358mph on a BMW M1000RR on his way to victory in that race, beating the previous best of 135.452mph - which was also set by Hickman in 2018 in the Senior TT on a BMW S1000RR Superbike.

What is the Superbike lap record at the Isle of Man TT?

Michael Dunlop holds the lap record for the Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT, with the 29-time winner posting a 135.970mph in 2024.

Dunlop was on course to win that race, but ended up fourth having been forced to stop just after a pitstop in order to fix a visor issue on his crash helmet.

What is the Supersport lap record at the Isle of Man TT?

This is another lap record held by 29-time TT winner Michael Dunlop, who posted a 130.403mph on a 600cc Honda in 2023.

The Supersport lap records now sit at the level of Superbike speeds from 2007, when John McGuinness breached the 130mph barrier for the first time.

What is the Superstock lap record at the Isle of Man TT?

The lap record for stock machinery stands as the outright fastest lap ever at the TT and is currently faster than Superbikes have gone around the Isle of Man.

Peter Hickman’s 136.358mph effort from the 2023 Superstock race stands as the fastest lap ever.

What is the Supertwin lap record at the Isle of Man TT?

The newest class at the Isle of Man, the Supertwin races have become some of the most hotly contested events at the TT.

The lap record for the class is 122.750mph, which was set by Michael Dunlop on a 650cc Paton in 2018.

That officially hasn’t been beaten yet, though Dunlop did clock a 123.474mph lap during practice week in 2023.

What is the Sidecar lap record at the Isle of Man TT?

The Sidecar lap record stands at an astonishing 120.645mph, which was set by the Birchall brothers Tom and Ben in the second race for the class in 2023.

Sidecar history makers Ben and Tom Birchall breached the 120mph barrier in the first race for the class in 2023 with a 120.357mph having previously held the record at 119.250mph from 2018.

What is the Newcomer lap record at the Isle of Man TT?

British Superbike ace Glenn Irwin raised the bar for newcomers in what is likely to remain his only TT appearance back in 2022.

Riding a Honda, Irwin blasted the newcomer lap record away in the Superbike TT in 2022 to get it to 129.85mph.

Peter Hickman previously held that record at 129.104mph, which was a benchmark that had stood since 2014.

What is the lap record for a female rider at the Isle of Man TT?

Jenny Tinmouth holds the record for being the fastest female competitor at the Isle of Man TT, posting a 119.945mph lap.

She did so in 2010 on a Honda CBR1000RR and looks set to hold onto this record for some time.

What is the electric bike lap record at the Isle of Man TT?

The TT Zero class has been absent since the COVID pandemic and is currently on hiatus while organisers evaluate its future.

First introduced in 2010, the lap record currently stands at 121.824mph, which was set by veteran racer Michael Rutter on a Mugen in 2018 in the penultimate year for the class.

