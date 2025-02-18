Is this the next Manxman to win at the Isle of Man TT?

"People like John McGuinness have been here for so long but he’s improving."

Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT

Michael Evans is hoping a change of scenery can inspire an Isle of Man TT victory this year.

Evans dreams of becoming just the fourth Manxman to win a TT race.

He has joined Dafabet Racing for 2025, joining forces for the 1000cc and Supertwin classes.

Evans will also jump on a Honda Fireblade for the Superbike class, and ride a Kawasaki in the Supertwin class.

“I’m excited to see how I can progress with the Honda. It will be tricky because it’s a new bike for both parties,” Evans told Manx Radio.

“It will take time. These things always do. It’s an evolution - if you miss something, you learn it the year after.

“I had the same with my own bike. It took two years to get it into a position where you know how it works, with a good base setup.”

Evans said about his change of scenery into Dafabet Racing: “It’s a good thing, I need to remember that. I want to forget about being a mechanic because I’m not a very good one!

“Just worry about the riding, be ready. There are others in that situation. It will be nice to just worry about myself.

“I want to improve. People like John McGuinness have been here for so long but he’s improving.

“Last year was his fastest-ever six laps. People say he’s past it? I don’t see why.

“Peter Hickman, Davey Todd, go really, really fast! But it’s experience and improving.

“I want to win every race. Whether it’s realistic or not, I want to win a TT.

“I won at the Manx so I know what it feels like. I’m addicted to that feeling.”

Evans won the 2017 Junior and Senior Manx Grand Prix.

He has been inside the top 20 of a TT race on 12 occasions.

Evans’ best result at the TT so far is seventh in the 2023 Supertwin Race 2.

Last year, he set his personal fastest lap (averaging 128.232mph) in the 1000cc class.

Is this the next Manxman to win at the Isle of Man TT?
James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

RR News
1m ago
Is this the next Manxman to win at the Isle of Man TT?
Isle of Man TT
F1 News
22m ago
F1's most at-risk driver? Jack Doohan bluntly replies to Franco Colapinto rumour
Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team, 2024 Abu Dhabi F1
F1 News
55m ago
Is this F1's worst car again in 2025?
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber F1 team, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi test
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati “standing still”, warned that “opportunity knocks” for rivals
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
1h ago
F1 75 Live: 2025 Formula 1 season launch LIVE UPDATES!
F1 75 Live

More News

WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu issues worrying prognosis for WorldSBK Australia opener
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 WorldSBK Phillip Island Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
2h ago
Honda find electronics gains at Phillip Island World Superbike test
Xavi Vierge, 2025 WorldSBK Phillip Island Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
3h ago
Andrea Iannone: “We need a little more time, but we don’t have it”
Andrea Iannone, 2025 WorldSBK Phillip Island Test, media. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Honda MotoGP boss urges ‘caution’ over positive testing form
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
WSBK News
4h ago
Is this the clear favourite for the Australia WorldSBK season-opener?
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 WorldSBK Phillip Island Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.