Is this the next Manxman to win at the Isle of Man TT?

Michael Evans is hoping a change of scenery can inspire an Isle of Man TT victory this year.

Evans dreams of becoming just the fourth Manxman to win a TT race.

He has joined Dafabet Racing for 2025, joining forces for the 1000cc and Supertwin classes.

Evans will also jump on a Honda Fireblade for the Superbike class, and ride a Kawasaki in the Supertwin class.

“I’m excited to see how I can progress with the Honda. It will be tricky because it’s a new bike for both parties,” Evans told Manx Radio.

“It will take time. These things always do. It’s an evolution - if you miss something, you learn it the year after.

“I had the same with my own bike. It took two years to get it into a position where you know how it works, with a good base setup.”

Evans said about his change of scenery into Dafabet Racing: “It’s a good thing, I need to remember that. I want to forget about being a mechanic because I’m not a very good one!

“Just worry about the riding, be ready. There are others in that situation. It will be nice to just worry about myself.

“I want to improve. People like John McGuinness have been here for so long but he’s improving.

“Last year was his fastest-ever six laps. People say he’s past it? I don’t see why.

“Peter Hickman, Davey Todd, go really, really fast! But it’s experience and improving.

“I want to win every race. Whether it’s realistic or not, I want to win a TT.

“I won at the Manx so I know what it feels like. I’m addicted to that feeling.”

Evans won the 2017 Junior and Senior Manx Grand Prix.

He has been inside the top 20 of a TT race on 12 occasions.

Evans’ best result at the TT so far is seventh in the 2023 Supertwin Race 2.

Last year, he set his personal fastest lap (averaging 128.232mph) in the 1000cc class.