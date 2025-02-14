Michael Dunlop vows redemption after strange visor issue at Isle of Man TT

“That gives us the motivation to go back"

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop wants to settle the score after missing out on a certain win at the Isle of Man TT due to a visor problem.

Last year, Dunlop was on course to win the Superbike TT when his visor came loose at Bray Hill.

He lost the lead and, despite a personal-best lap of the Mountain Course at 135.970mph, he finished fourth.

Dunlop would still beat his uncle Joey’s record for the most TT wins last year.

“The year was tough with injury at the start of the year and obviously the grim Superbike race at the TT which hampered our success,” Dunlop was quoted by the Belfast Newsletter.

“But breaking the record is a goal that me and the team had been trying to achieve for years.

“I was the fastest I’d ever been but not in the best condition I’ve ever been in with the hand injury I had going to the TT.

“With the Superbike race I was disappointed for the team; it was something out of our control.

“The visor wasn’t changed properly and sadly we lost the Superbike race.

“That gives us the motivation to go back and we should have been winning the Senior as well.

“I think we had fantastic pace and that gives you a bit of a push to go back again and prove that we’re able to win Superbike races.”

Dunlop overtook his uncle Joey’s 26 race wins, a record which had stood since 2000.

Now with 29 wins under his belt, Dunlop will head back to the TT this year eager for more.

Michael Dunlop vows redemption after strange visor issue at Isle of Man TT
James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
How Williams have already exceeded Carlos Sainz’s expectations
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
1m ago
EXCLUSIVE: James Vowles would ‘destroy’ Carlos Sainz's Ferrari secrets
Credit: Jack Threlfall
RR News
1h ago
Michael Dunlop vows redemption after strange visor issue at Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop
WSBK News
1h ago
2025 World Superbike Championship calendar: Full schedule of every race
World Superbikes 2025
MotoGP News
1h ago
Former MotoGP rider gets new ride in oddball American championship
S&S Indian Factory team, King of the Baggers 2025. Credit: Indian Motorcycle.

More News

BSB News
1h ago
Gino Rea names new rider for Ducati-backed British Supersport team
BSB
F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris told he needs “razor blades” for Max Verstappen battle in 2025
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
BSB News
2h ago
Peter Hickman announces US racing return with Triumph
Peter Hickman with Triumph Street Triple 765. Credit: Triumph.
F1 News
3h ago
Carlos Sainz’s initial feedback after completing first laps in FW47
Carlos Sainz completed the first laps in the FW47
MotoGP News
4h ago
Valentino Rossi team star’s “chances pretty open” for 2025 MotoGP season
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, Buriram MotoGP test 2025