Michael Dunlop vows redemption after strange visor issue at Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop wants to settle the score after missing out on a certain win at the Isle of Man TT due to a visor problem.

Last year, Dunlop was on course to win the Superbike TT when his visor came loose at Bray Hill.

He lost the lead and, despite a personal-best lap of the Mountain Course at 135.970mph, he finished fourth.

Dunlop would still beat his uncle Joey’s record for the most TT wins last year.

“The year was tough with injury at the start of the year and obviously the grim Superbike race at the TT which hampered our success,” Dunlop was quoted by the Belfast Newsletter.

“But breaking the record is a goal that me and the team had been trying to achieve for years.

“I was the fastest I’d ever been but not in the best condition I’ve ever been in with the hand injury I had going to the TT.

“With the Superbike race I was disappointed for the team; it was something out of our control.

“The visor wasn’t changed properly and sadly we lost the Superbike race.

“That gives us the motivation to go back and we should have been winning the Senior as well.

“I think we had fantastic pace and that gives you a bit of a push to go back again and prove that we’re able to win Superbike races.”

Dunlop overtook his uncle Joey’s 26 race wins, a record which had stood since 2000.

Now with 29 wins under his belt, Dunlop will head back to the TT this year eager for more.