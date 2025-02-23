Returning veteran backed to a thorn in Michael Dunlop’s side at Isle of Man TT

"The fire has well and truly been lit inside him again"

Conor Cummins
Conor Cummins

Conor Cummins has “a point to prove” on his Isle of Man TT comeback, it has been claimed.

Cummins split with Clive Padgett’s Honda team mid-event last year, but has been backed to trouble top riders like Michael Dunlop in 2025.

Cummins has signed with Burrows Engineering - he will have a BMW M1000RR machinery for the Superbike and Superstock classes, and a Ducati Panigale V2 in the Supersport.

“I really wanted to be back on the grid at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT next year and I wanted to be competitive,” team owner John Burrows told the Belfast Telegraph.

“When I say I want to be competitive, I know that at the TT you’ve got Dunlop, Dean Harrison, Peter Hickman and Davey Todd who are the cream of the crop at the moment.

“But Conor has proven his pace at the TT and I believe he’s in that bracket just behind those four.”

Burrows added: “When a rider moves to a new team, it gives them new fire in their belly and the team gets a fresh rider coming in with new enthusiasm.

“I remember when Bruce Anstey left TAS in 2010 and won the last Superbike race at the Ulster Grand Prix. Bruce hadn’t done much by his standards all year and until that race you might have thought that his best days were behind him.

“But he went to Clive Padgett’s team afterwards and had some very good years.

“With Conor, the fire has well and truly been lit inside him again and he has a point to prove.”

Burrows Engineering previously ran Yamahas in the Supersport class.

They are switching to a Ducati this year, in the hands of Cummins.

Cummins replaced Dominic Herbertson at Burrows Engineering.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

