2026 Isle of Man TT: Eight spectators, one rider injured in serious incident

Eight spectators and one competitor were injured following a serious red flag crash on Monday at the Isle of Man TT, though all are reported as conscious.

The 2026 Isle of Man TT kicked off on Monday morning under perfect conditions, with the newcomers setting off at around 10:45am local time.

This was followed by the Supersport and Sportbike class, with Sidecars and Superbike/Superstocks having sessions into the early afternoon.

Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

All of these sessions were untimed, with the first time qualifying runs to begin at 2:15pm local time.

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However, practice was red-flagged with around 10 minutes to go in the final session, with organisers later confirming that qualifying was cancelled for the evening due to a "serious incident" at Parliament Square.

The TT has now confirmed that one competitor suffered an incident exiting Parliament Square, with "a number of spectators involved".

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Eight spectators, as well as the rider, were identified as requiring treatment and were taken to Noble's Hospital. All are reported as conscious.

A statement from the Isle of Man TT organisers read: “A red flag was issued at 13:30 in response to an incident during the opening Free Practice session of the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races.

“The session was immediately stopped, and all racing activity around the Mountain Course was suspended to allow for serious incident response procedures to be enacted.

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“The incident occurred on the exit of Parliament Square, and involved a single competitor and a number of spectators.

“The competitor was taken to Nobles Hospital and was reported as conscious and talking with leg injuries, and continues to receive further treatment.

“Eight spectators were identified as requiring treatment.

“All were reported as conscious and were transferred to Nobles Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

“To ensure the incident was managed as effectively as possible, the decision was made to suspend any further racing activity for the remainder of the day.

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Red flag at the 2026 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

“In accordance with the event’s standard operating procedures, an investigative process is now underway involving race, medical and safety personnel.

“The Isle of Man TT Races would like to thank the marshals, medical teams, emergency services, Manx Care and all personnel that supported with the response to today’s incident, and our thoughts continue to be with those involved.”

The competitor has not been named, nor is it clear how many spectators beyond the eight identified for treatment were involved.