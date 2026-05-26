First images emerge of Channing Tatum filming Isle of Man TT movie

Filming for the new Isle of Man TT movie is already underway after actor Channing Tatum was seen in the paddock.

The new film from Amazon MGM Studios is being produced by Tatum and Brad Pitt, with Reid Carolin acting as the director.

The Hollywood star was seen walking through the paddock on day one of the 2026 TT, which took place on Monday (25 May).

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

There were also shots of Tatum sitting aboard a BMW in his full leathers and Shoei helmet.

This is not the first time we’ve seen iconic figures from the big screen attending major motorsport events in a somewhat participatory fashion, as Pitt was previously seen filming at Silverstone when he played a starring role in the new F1 movie.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the new TT movie back in April, Paul Phillips, head of motorsport at the department for enterprise, said: “The TT has an extraordinary story to tell, and what makes this so authentic is that filming begins at the event itself - capturing the real environment, with the real atmosphere, and against the backdrop of the Isle of Man.

“The reach of a project like this goes far beyond motorsport. It creates a new opportunity for the Isle of Man and a chance to connect the TT, and the place that makes it possible, with entirely new audiences around the world.”

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

While spectators will have kept a keen eye on filming for the new movie, day one of the famous road race was overshadowed by a major incident that left one rider and eight spectators in hospital.

The incident occurred at Parliament Square, and following an investigation by TT organisers, it’s been confirmed that fans will no longer be able to watch the race from that section of the course for the remainder of the event.

This was confirmed in a statement earlier today, where TT officials also said that the rider involved along with six of the eight spectators have been released from hospital. The remaining two spectators were still receiving treatment.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT