2026 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday, 27 May)

Results updated after each session. The remaining Wednesday schedule for the 2026 Isle of Man TT is as follows...

Qualifying 3:

18:30 – Superbike / Superstock

19:20 – Supersport / Sportbike

20:15 – Sidecars

Superbike: Qualifying 2

Peter Hickman set the Superbike pace from John McGuinness in Qualifying 2, but both were behind Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop on Superstock machines (see below).

Dunlop later set the third quickest time, out of nine riders, in the SBK class.

Harrison's Tuesday lap of 133.925mph remains the best of the event so far, heading into this evening's Qualifying 3...

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2026 Isle of Man TT: Superbike Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday) POS RIDER CLASS TIME SPEED 1 Peter Hickman Superbike 17m14.264s 131.328mph 2 John McGuinness Superbike 17m17.944s 130.863mph 3 Michael Dunlop Superbike 17m22.964s 130.233mph 4 David Johnson Superbike 17m29.475s 129.425mph 5 Phillip Crowe Superbike 17m36.778s 128.530mph 6 Joshua Brookes Superbike 17m37.867s 128.398mph 7 Ian Hutchinson Superbike 17m42.691s 127.815mph 8 Conor Cummins Superbike 18m25.967s 122.814mph 9 Amalric Blanc Superbike 19m01.835s 118.956mph

Superstock: Qualifying 2

Harrison set a flying 133.362mph from a standing start on his Honda Superstock machine, which put him ten seconds faster than Michael Dunlop's lone Superstock lap.

Harrison then improved to a 133.867mph, making him the only rider under 17-minutes so far today...

2026 Isle of Man TT: Superstock Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday) POS RIDER CLASS TIME SPEED 1 Dean Harrison Superstock 16m54.650s 133.867mph 2 Michael Dunlop Superstock 17m09.371s 131.952mph 3 Nathan Harrison Superstock 17m22.283s 130.318mph 4 Joshua Brookes Superstock 17m25.772s 129.883mph 5 Mike Browne Superstock 17m25.901s 129.867mph 6 Paul Jordan Superstock 17m26.467s 129.797mph 7 Michael Evans Superstock 17m37.508s 128.441mph 8 Ian Hutchinson Superstock 17m43.832s 127.678mph 9 Brian McCormack Superstock 17m48.595s 127.109mph 10 Rob Hodson Superstock 17m52.009s 126.704mph 11 Julian Trummer Superstock 17m56.165s 126.215mph 12 Michael Sweeney Superstock 17m57.361s 126.075mph 13 Mitchell Rees Superstock 17m57.831s 126.020mph 14 Shaun Anderson Superstock 18m00.070s 125.759mph 15 Marcus Simpson Superstock 18m01.319s 125.613mph 16 Maurizio Bottalico Superstock 18m02.729s 125.450mph 17 Jonathan Perry Superstock 18m02.811s 125.440mph 18 Jamie Cringle Superstock 18m04.377s 125.259mph 19 James Chawke Superstock 18m11.049s 124.493mph 20 Erno Kostamo Superstock 18m11.689s 124.420mph

Sidecar: Qualifying 2

Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Defending TT winners Ryan and Callum Crowe hold a 16-second advantage during Qualifying 2 for the Sidecar class.

Further back, Greg Lambert and Andrew Haynes bounced off a grass bank on their way to 16th...

2026 Isle of Man TT: Sidecar Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday) POS RIDER CLASS TIME SPEED 1 Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe Sidecar 19m06.536s 118.468mph 2 Ben Birchall/Mark Wilkes Sidecar 19m23.375s 116.753mph 3 Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley Sidecar 19m37.030s 115.399mph 4 Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie Sidecar 20m02.116s 112.991mph 5 John Holden/Philip Hyde Sidecar 20m05.909s 112.635mph 6 Lewis Blackstock/Oscar Lawrence Sidecar 20m09.761s 112.277mph 7 George Holden/Jake Lowther Sidecar 20m14.860s 111.805mph 8 Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clement Sidecar 20m25.267s 110.856mph 9 Kieran Clarke/Andrew Johnson Sidecar 20m28.877s 110.530mph 10 James Saunders/Robert Coppock Sidecar 20m32.941s 110.166mph 11 Carl Fenwick/Jake Roberts Sidecar 20m44.271s 109.163mph 12 Stephen Kershaw/Rhys Gibbons Sidecar 20m45.440s 109.060mph 13 Robert Dawson/Matthew Sims Sidecar 20m56.297s 108.118mph 14 Wayne Lockey/Matthew Rostron Sidecar 20m58.286s 107.947mph 15 Steve Ramsden/Mathew Ramsden Sidecar 21m05.650s 107.319mph 16 Renzo Van Der Donckt/Vale Van Der Donckt Sidecar 21m20.521s 106.072mph 17 Greg Lambert/Andrew Haynes Sidecar 21m23.037s 105.864mph 18 Derek Lynch/Anthony Mcdonnell Sidecar 21m26.054s 105.616mph 19 Darren Hope/Lenny Bumfrey Sidecar 21m27.619s 105.488mph 20 Alun Thomas/Andrew Sigsworth Sidecar 21m28.261s 105.435mph

Supersport: Qualifying 2

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop leads Qualifying 2 for the Supersport class on his Ducati Panigale V2, as the day three action begins in hot and sunny conditions on the Isle of Man.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Hickman (Triumph) was second - but set his best time from a standing start - with Dean Harrison (Honda) completing the top three for Honda.

2026 Isle of Man TT: Supersport Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday) POS RIDER CLASS TIME SPEED 1 Michael Dunlop Supersport 17m38.552s 128.315mph 2 Peter Hickman Supersport 17m47.456s 127.245mph 3 Dean Harrison Supersport 17m47.481s 127.242mph 4 Joshua Brookes Supersport 17m56.901s 126.129mph 5 Paul Jordan Supersport 17m58.879s 125.897mph 6 Dominic Herbertson Supersport 17m59.228s 125.857mph 7 Ian Hutchinson Supersport 18m09.964s 124.617mph 8 Jamie Coward Supersport 18m12.504s 124.327mph 9 Michael Evans Supersport 18m15.723s 123.962mph 10 Nathan Harrison Supersport 18m17.212s 123.794mph 11 Rob Hodson Supersport 18m19.123s 123.578mph 12 Mitchell Rees Supersport 18m27.527s 122.641mph 13 Shaun Anderson Supersport 18m30.932s 122.265mph 14 Conor Cummins Supersport 18m37.268s 121.572mph 15 Joe Yeardsley Supersport 18m41.142s 121.151mph 16 Maurizio Bottalico Supersport 18m41.816s 121.079mph 17 Toby Shann Supersport 18m42.758s 120.977mph 18 Brian McCormack Supersport 18m45.889s 120.641mph 19 Erno Kostamo Supersport 18m47.643s 120.453mph 20 Pierre Yves Bian Supersport 18m48.080s 120.406mph

Sportbike: Qualifying 2

Michael Dunlop was also fastest in the Sportbike class, riding the Paton...

2026 Isle of Man TT: Sportbike Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday) POS RIDER CLASS TIME SPEED 1 Michael Dunlop Sportbike 18m19.313s 123.557mph 2 Mike Browne Sportbike 18m42.269s 121.030mph 3 Paul Jordan Sportbike 18m47.435s 120.475mph 4 Michael Evans Sportbike 18m49.090s 120.299mph 5 Jamie Coward Sportbike 18m57.445s 119.415mph 6 Michael Sweeney Sportbike 19m00.570s 119.088mph 7 Joey Thompson Sportbike 19m02.331s 118.904mph 8 Allan Venter Sportbike 19m02.676s 118.868mph 9 Joe Yeardsley Sportbike 19m02.751s 118.860mph 10 Dominic Herbertson Sportbike 19m10.100s 118.101mph 11 Baz Furber Sportbike 19m13.190s 117.785mph 12 Jonathan Perry Sportbike 19m24.850s 116.606mph 13 Stefano Bonetti Sportbike 19m25.076s 116.583mph 14 Rhys Hardisty Sportbike 19m33.906s 115.706mph 15 Toby Shann Sportbike 19m38.608s 115.244mph 16 Shaun Anderson Sportbike 19m38.634s 115.242mph 17 Francesco Curinga Sportbike 19m40.109s 115.098mph 18 Ryan Garside Sportbike 19m41.326s 114.979mph 19 Lewis Arrowsmith Sportbike 19m42.366s 114.878mph 20 Paul Williams Sportbike 19m49.114s 114.226mph

2026 Isle of Man TT Schedule – Wednesday, 27 May:

Qualifying 2

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

13:00 – Supersport / Sportbike

14:00 – Sidecars

14:55 – Superbike / Superstock

Qualifying 3