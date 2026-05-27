2026 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday, 27 May)

Latest Qualifying results for the 2026 Isle of Man TT on Wednesday, 27 May.

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT
Add as a preferred source

Results updated after each session. The remaining Wednesday schedule for the 2026 Isle of Man TT is as follows...

Qualifying 3:

  • 18:30 – Superbike / Superstock
  • 19:20 – Supersport / Sportbike
  • 20:15 – Sidecars

Superbike: Qualifying 2

Peter Hickman set the Superbike pace from John McGuinness in Qualifying 2, but both were behind Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop on Superstock machines (see below).

Dunlop later set the third quickest time, out of nine riders, in the SBK class.

Harrison's Tuesday lap of 133.925mph remains the best of the event so far, heading into this evening's Qualifying 3...

2026 Isle of Man TT: Superbike Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday)

POSRIDERCLASSTIMESPEED
1Peter HickmanSuperbike17m14.264s131.328mph
2John McGuinnessSuperbike17m17.944s130.863mph
3Michael DunlopSuperbike17m22.964s130.233mph
4David JohnsonSuperbike17m29.475s129.425mph
5Phillip CroweSuperbike17m36.778s128.530mph
6Joshua BrookesSuperbike17m37.867s128.398mph
7Ian HutchinsonSuperbike17m42.691s127.815mph
8Conor CumminsSuperbike18m25.967s122.814mph
9Amalric BlancSuperbike19m01.835s118.956mph

Superstock: Qualifying 2

Harrison set a flying 133.362mph from a standing start on his Honda Superstock machine, which put him ten seconds faster than Michael Dunlop's lone Superstock lap.

Harrison then improved to a 133.867mph, making him the only rider under 17-minutes so far today...

2026 Isle of Man TT: Superstock Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday)

POSRIDERCLASSTIMESPEED
1Dean HarrisonSuperstock16m54.650s133.867mph
2Michael DunlopSuperstock17m09.371s131.952mph
3Nathan HarrisonSuperstock17m22.283s130.318mph
4Joshua BrookesSuperstock17m25.772s129.883mph
5Mike BrowneSuperstock17m25.901s129.867mph
6Paul JordanSuperstock17m26.467s129.797mph
7Michael EvansSuperstock17m37.508s128.441mph
8Ian HutchinsonSuperstock17m43.832s127.678mph
9Brian McCormackSuperstock17m48.595s127.109mph
10Rob HodsonSuperstock17m52.009s126.704mph
11Julian TrummerSuperstock17m56.165s126.215mph
12Michael SweeneySuperstock17m57.361s126.075mph
13Mitchell ReesSuperstock17m57.831s126.020mph
14Shaun AndersonSuperstock18m00.070s125.759mph
15Marcus SimpsonSuperstock18m01.319s125.613mph
16Maurizio BottalicoSuperstock18m02.729s125.450mph
17Jonathan PerrySuperstock18m02.811s125.440mph
18Jamie CringleSuperstock18m04.377s125.259mph
19James ChawkeSuperstock18m11.049s124.493mph
20Erno KostamoSuperstock18m11.689s124.420mph

Sidecar: Qualifying 2

Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

Defending TT winners Ryan and Callum Crowe hold a 16-second advantage during Qualifying 2 for the Sidecar class.

Further back, Greg Lambert and Andrew Haynes bounced off a grass bank on their way to 16th...

2026 Isle of Man TT: Sidecar Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday)

POSRIDERCLASSTIMESPEED
1Ryan Crowe/Callum CroweSidecar19m06.536s118.468mph
2Ben Birchall/Mark WilkesSidecar19m23.375s116.753mph
3Peter Founds/Jevan WalmsleySidecar19m37.030s115.399mph
4Lee Crawford/Scott HardieSidecar20m02.116s112.991mph
5John Holden/Philip HydeSidecar20m05.909s112.635mph
6Lewis Blackstock/Oscar LawrenceSidecar20m09.761s112.277mph
7George Holden/Jake LowtherSidecar20m14.860s111.805mph
8Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle ClementSidecar20m25.267s110.856mph
9Kieran Clarke/Andrew JohnsonSidecar20m28.877s110.530mph
10James Saunders/Robert CoppockSidecar20m32.941s110.166mph
11Carl Fenwick/Jake RobertsSidecar20m44.271s109.163mph
12Stephen Kershaw/Rhys GibbonsSidecar20m45.440s109.060mph
13Robert Dawson/Matthew SimsSidecar20m56.297s108.118mph
14Wayne Lockey/Matthew RostronSidecar20m58.286s107.947mph
15Steve Ramsden/Mathew RamsdenSidecar21m05.650s107.319mph
16Renzo Van Der Donckt/Vale Van Der DoncktSidecar21m20.521s106.072mph
17Greg Lambert/Andrew HaynesSidecar21m23.037s105.864mph
18Derek Lynch/Anthony McdonnellSidecar21m26.054s105.616mph
19Darren Hope/Lenny BumfreySidecar21m27.619s105.488mph
20Alun Thomas/Andrew SigsworthSidecar21m28.261s105.435mph

Supersport: Qualifying 2

Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, 2026 Isle of Man TT.
© Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop leads Qualifying 2 for the Supersport class on his Ducati Panigale V2, as the day three action begins in hot and sunny conditions on the Isle of Man.

Peter Hickman (Triumph) was second - but set his best time from a standing start - with Dean Harrison (Honda) completing the top three for Honda.

2026 Isle of Man TT: Supersport Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday)

POSRIDERCLASSTIMESPEED
1Michael DunlopSupersport17m38.552s128.315mph
2Peter HickmanSupersport17m47.456s127.245mph
3Dean HarrisonSupersport17m47.481s127.242mph
4Joshua BrookesSupersport17m56.901s126.129mph
5Paul JordanSupersport17m58.879s125.897mph
6Dominic HerbertsonSupersport17m59.228s125.857mph
7Ian HutchinsonSupersport18m09.964s124.617mph
8Jamie CowardSupersport18m12.504s124.327mph
9Michael EvansSupersport18m15.723s123.962mph
10Nathan HarrisonSupersport18m17.212s123.794mph
11Rob HodsonSupersport18m19.123s123.578mph
12Mitchell ReesSupersport18m27.527s122.641mph
13Shaun AndersonSupersport18m30.932s122.265mph
14Conor CumminsSupersport18m37.268s121.572mph
15Joe YeardsleySupersport18m41.142s121.151mph
16Maurizio BottalicoSupersport18m41.816s121.079mph
17Toby ShannSupersport18m42.758s120.977mph
18Brian McCormackSupersport18m45.889s120.641mph
19Erno KostamoSupersport18m47.643s120.453mph
20Pierre Yves BianSupersport18m48.080s120.406mph

Sportbike: Qualifying 2

Michael Dunlop was also fastest in the Sportbike class, riding the Paton...

2026 Isle of Man TT: Sportbike Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday)

POSRIDERCLASSTIMESPEED
1Michael DunlopSportbike18m19.313s123.557mph
2Mike BrowneSportbike18m42.269s121.030mph
3Paul JordanSportbike18m47.435s120.475mph
4Michael EvansSportbike18m49.090s120.299mph
5Jamie CowardSportbike18m57.445s119.415mph
6Michael SweeneySportbike19m00.570s119.088mph
7Joey ThompsonSportbike19m02.331s118.904mph
8Allan VenterSportbike19m02.676s118.868mph
9Joe YeardsleySportbike19m02.751s118.860mph
10Dominic HerbertsonSportbike19m10.100s118.101mph
11Baz FurberSportbike19m13.190s117.785mph
12Jonathan PerrySportbike19m24.850s116.606mph
13Stefano BonettiSportbike19m25.076s116.583mph
14Rhys HardistySportbike19m33.906s115.706mph
15Toby ShannSportbike19m38.608s115.244mph
16Shaun AndersonSportbike19m38.634s115.242mph
17Francesco CuringaSportbike19m40.109s115.098mph
18Ryan GarsideSportbike19m41.326s114.979mph
19Lewis ArrowsmithSportbike19m42.366s114.878mph
20Paul WilliamsSportbike19m49.114s114.226mph

2026 Isle of Man TT Schedule – Wednesday, 27 May:

Qualifying 2

  • 13:00 – Supersport / Sportbike
  • 14:00 – Sidecars
  • 14:55 – Superbike / Superstock

Qualifying 3

  • 18:30 – Superbike / Superstock
  • 19:20 – Supersport / Sportbike
  • 20:15 – Sidecars

In this article

2026 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying Results (Wednesday, 27 May)
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

Road Racing News
Isle of Man TT issues fresh update after “unusual” crash involving spectators
26/05/26
Isle of Man TT
Road Racing News
2026 Isle of Man TT: Eight spectators, one rider injured in serious incident
25/05/26
Isle of Man TT
Road Racing News
2026 Isle of Man TT: Day one qualifying cancelled after serious incident
25/05/26
Isle of Man TT, travelling marshal
Road Racing News
2026 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying delay expected after red flag in first practice
25/05/26
Isle of Man TT
Road Racing News
2026 Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop ends Superbike speculation as practice begins
25/05/26
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT, Supertwin podium. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Road Racing News
2026 Isle of Man TT: Full qualifying and race schedule, how to watch
25/05/26
Peter Hickman, Isle of Man TT 2025