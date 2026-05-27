2026 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday, 27 May)
Latest Qualifying results for the 2026 Isle of Man TT on Wednesday, 27 May.
Results updated after each session. The remaining Wednesday schedule for the 2026 Isle of Man TT is as follows...
Qualifying 3:
- 18:30 – Superbike / Superstock
- 19:20 – Supersport / Sportbike
- 20:15 – Sidecars
Superbike: Qualifying 2
Peter Hickman set the Superbike pace from John McGuinness in Qualifying 2, but both were behind Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop on Superstock machines (see below).
Dunlop later set the third quickest time, out of nine riders, in the SBK class.
Harrison's Tuesday lap of 133.925mph remains the best of the event so far, heading into this evening's Qualifying 3...
2026 Isle of Man TT: Superbike Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday)
|POS
|RIDER
|CLASS
|TIME
|SPEED
|1
|Peter Hickman
|Superbike
|17m14.264s
|131.328mph
|2
|John McGuinness
|Superbike
|17m17.944s
|130.863mph
|3
|Michael Dunlop
|Superbike
|17m22.964s
|130.233mph
|4
|David Johnson
|Superbike
|17m29.475s
|129.425mph
|5
|Phillip Crowe
|Superbike
|17m36.778s
|128.530mph
|6
|Joshua Brookes
|Superbike
|17m37.867s
|128.398mph
|7
|Ian Hutchinson
|Superbike
|17m42.691s
|127.815mph
|8
|Conor Cummins
|Superbike
|18m25.967s
|122.814mph
|9
|Amalric Blanc
|Superbike
|19m01.835s
|118.956mph
Superstock: Qualifying 2
Harrison set a flying 133.362mph from a standing start on his Honda Superstock machine, which put him ten seconds faster than Michael Dunlop's lone Superstock lap.
Harrison then improved to a 133.867mph, making him the only rider under 17-minutes so far today...
2026 Isle of Man TT: Superstock Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday)
|POS
|RIDER
|CLASS
|TIME
|SPEED
|1
|Dean Harrison
|Superstock
|16m54.650s
|133.867mph
|2
|Michael Dunlop
|Superstock
|17m09.371s
|131.952mph
|3
|Nathan Harrison
|Superstock
|17m22.283s
|130.318mph
|4
|Joshua Brookes
|Superstock
|17m25.772s
|129.883mph
|5
|Mike Browne
|Superstock
|17m25.901s
|129.867mph
|6
|Paul Jordan
|Superstock
|17m26.467s
|129.797mph
|7
|Michael Evans
|Superstock
|17m37.508s
|128.441mph
|8
|Ian Hutchinson
|Superstock
|17m43.832s
|127.678mph
|9
|Brian McCormack
|Superstock
|17m48.595s
|127.109mph
|10
|Rob Hodson
|Superstock
|17m52.009s
|126.704mph
|11
|Julian Trummer
|Superstock
|17m56.165s
|126.215mph
|12
|Michael Sweeney
|Superstock
|17m57.361s
|126.075mph
|13
|Mitchell Rees
|Superstock
|17m57.831s
|126.020mph
|14
|Shaun Anderson
|Superstock
|18m00.070s
|125.759mph
|15
|Marcus Simpson
|Superstock
|18m01.319s
|125.613mph
|16
|Maurizio Bottalico
|Superstock
|18m02.729s
|125.450mph
|17
|Jonathan Perry
|Superstock
|18m02.811s
|125.440mph
|18
|Jamie Cringle
|Superstock
|18m04.377s
|125.259mph
|19
|James Chawke
|Superstock
|18m11.049s
|124.493mph
|20
|Erno Kostamo
|Superstock
|18m11.689s
|124.420mph
Sidecar: Qualifying 2
Defending TT winners Ryan and Callum Crowe hold a 16-second advantage during Qualifying 2 for the Sidecar class.
Further back, Greg Lambert and Andrew Haynes bounced off a grass bank on their way to 16th...
2026 Isle of Man TT: Sidecar Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday)
|POS
|RIDER
|CLASS
|TIME
|SPEED
|1
|Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe
|Sidecar
|19m06.536s
|118.468mph
|2
|Ben Birchall/Mark Wilkes
|Sidecar
|19m23.375s
|116.753mph
|3
|Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley
|Sidecar
|19m37.030s
|115.399mph
|4
|Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie
|Sidecar
|20m02.116s
|112.991mph
|5
|John Holden/Philip Hyde
|Sidecar
|20m05.909s
|112.635mph
|6
|Lewis Blackstock/Oscar Lawrence
|Sidecar
|20m09.761s
|112.277mph
|7
|George Holden/Jake Lowther
|Sidecar
|20m14.860s
|111.805mph
|8
|Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clement
|Sidecar
|20m25.267s
|110.856mph
|9
|Kieran Clarke/Andrew Johnson
|Sidecar
|20m28.877s
|110.530mph
|10
|James Saunders/Robert Coppock
|Sidecar
|20m32.941s
|110.166mph
|11
|Carl Fenwick/Jake Roberts
|Sidecar
|20m44.271s
|109.163mph
|12
|Stephen Kershaw/Rhys Gibbons
|Sidecar
|20m45.440s
|109.060mph
|13
|Robert Dawson/Matthew Sims
|Sidecar
|20m56.297s
|108.118mph
|14
|Wayne Lockey/Matthew Rostron
|Sidecar
|20m58.286s
|107.947mph
|15
|Steve Ramsden/Mathew Ramsden
|Sidecar
|21m05.650s
|107.319mph
|16
|Renzo Van Der Donckt/Vale Van Der Donckt
|Sidecar
|21m20.521s
|106.072mph
|17
|Greg Lambert/Andrew Haynes
|Sidecar
|21m23.037s
|105.864mph
|18
|Derek Lynch/Anthony Mcdonnell
|Sidecar
|21m26.054s
|105.616mph
|19
|Darren Hope/Lenny Bumfrey
|Sidecar
|21m27.619s
|105.488mph
|20
|Alun Thomas/Andrew Sigsworth
|Sidecar
|21m28.261s
|105.435mph
Supersport: Qualifying 2
Michael Dunlop leads Qualifying 2 for the Supersport class on his Ducati Panigale V2, as the day three action begins in hot and sunny conditions on the Isle of Man.
Peter Hickman (Triumph) was second - but set his best time from a standing start - with Dean Harrison (Honda) completing the top three for Honda.
2026 Isle of Man TT: Supersport Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday)
|POS
|RIDER
|CLASS
|TIME
|SPEED
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|Supersport
|17m38.552s
|128.315mph
|2
|Peter Hickman
|Supersport
|17m47.456s
|127.245mph
|3
|Dean Harrison
|Supersport
|17m47.481s
|127.242mph
|4
|Joshua Brookes
|Supersport
|17m56.901s
|126.129mph
|5
|Paul Jordan
|Supersport
|17m58.879s
|125.897mph
|6
|Dominic Herbertson
|Supersport
|17m59.228s
|125.857mph
|7
|Ian Hutchinson
|Supersport
|18m09.964s
|124.617mph
|8
|Jamie Coward
|Supersport
|18m12.504s
|124.327mph
|9
|Michael Evans
|Supersport
|18m15.723s
|123.962mph
|10
|Nathan Harrison
|Supersport
|18m17.212s
|123.794mph
|11
|Rob Hodson
|Supersport
|18m19.123s
|123.578mph
|12
|Mitchell Rees
|Supersport
|18m27.527s
|122.641mph
|13
|Shaun Anderson
|Supersport
|18m30.932s
|122.265mph
|14
|Conor Cummins
|Supersport
|18m37.268s
|121.572mph
|15
|Joe Yeardsley
|Supersport
|18m41.142s
|121.151mph
|16
|Maurizio Bottalico
|Supersport
|18m41.816s
|121.079mph
|17
|Toby Shann
|Supersport
|18m42.758s
|120.977mph
|18
|Brian McCormack
|Supersport
|18m45.889s
|120.641mph
|19
|Erno Kostamo
|Supersport
|18m47.643s
|120.453mph
|20
|Pierre Yves Bian
|Supersport
|18m48.080s
|120.406mph
Sportbike: Qualifying 2
Michael Dunlop was also fastest in the Sportbike class, riding the Paton...
2026 Isle of Man TT: Sportbike Qualifying 2 Results (Wednesday)
|POS
|RIDER
|CLASS
|TIME
|SPEED
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|Sportbike
|18m19.313s
|123.557mph
|2
|Mike Browne
|Sportbike
|18m42.269s
|121.030mph
|3
|Paul Jordan
|Sportbike
|18m47.435s
|120.475mph
|4
|Michael Evans
|Sportbike
|18m49.090s
|120.299mph
|5
|Jamie Coward
|Sportbike
|18m57.445s
|119.415mph
|6
|Michael Sweeney
|Sportbike
|19m00.570s
|119.088mph
|7
|Joey Thompson
|Sportbike
|19m02.331s
|118.904mph
|8
|Allan Venter
|Sportbike
|19m02.676s
|118.868mph
|9
|Joe Yeardsley
|Sportbike
|19m02.751s
|118.860mph
|10
|Dominic Herbertson
|Sportbike
|19m10.100s
|118.101mph
|11
|Baz Furber
|Sportbike
|19m13.190s
|117.785mph
|12
|Jonathan Perry
|Sportbike
|19m24.850s
|116.606mph
|13
|Stefano Bonetti
|Sportbike
|19m25.076s
|116.583mph
|14
|Rhys Hardisty
|Sportbike
|19m33.906s
|115.706mph
|15
|Toby Shann
|Sportbike
|19m38.608s
|115.244mph
|16
|Shaun Anderson
|Sportbike
|19m38.634s
|115.242mph
|17
|Francesco Curinga
|Sportbike
|19m40.109s
|115.098mph
|18
|Ryan Garside
|Sportbike
|19m41.326s
|114.979mph
|19
|Lewis Arrowsmith
|Sportbike
|19m42.366s
|114.878mph
|20
|Paul Williams
|Sportbike
|19m49.114s
|114.226mph
2026 Isle of Man TT Schedule – Wednesday, 27 May:
Qualifying 2
- 13:00 – Supersport / Sportbike
- 14:00 – Sidecars
- 14:55 – Superbike / Superstock
Qualifying 3
- 18:30 – Superbike / Superstock
- 19:20 – Supersport / Sportbike
- 20:15 – Sidecars