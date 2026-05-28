Isle of Man TT suspends Sidecar class on safety grounds after major incidents

The Isle of Man TT has announced that the Sidecar class has been suspended from the rest of the 2026 event on safety grounds following major incidents in practice.

Tuesday's qualifying was red-flagged after an incident involving Maria Costello and her passenger Shaun Parker at the Brandish section of the course.

Costello was flown to Aintree hospital, where she is in a serious but stable condition. Parker was reported as conscious and talking after the incident.

Wednesday's qualifying session was also red-flagged after a crash for the Crowe brothers at the Crosby section of the TT circuit, with both suffering fractures but escaping life-threatening injuries.

A statement from the organisers issued on Thursday read: “Following an incident involving a Sidecar team during the third Qualifying Session of the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races, the Race Organisation initiated an immediate technical and operational review to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident and the continued participation of the Sidecar class at the event.

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“Following that review, in conjunction with the Event Promoter, a decision has been taken to suspend the Sidecar class for the remainder of the 2026 Isle of Man TT Races.

Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

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“This precautionary measure has been implemented in the interests of competitor and spectator safety and reflects the Race Organisation’s commitment to reviewing all aspects of event safety and operational delivery whenever an incident occurs.

“All sidecar competitors and teams involved in the event have been briefed by Race Officials on the outcome of the initial review and the next stages of the assessment process.

“We recognise the long-standing history of Sidecar racing at the TT, together with the commitment of the competitors, teams and supporters involved in the class.

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“This decision has not been taken lightly.

“However, the safety of competitors, spectators, marshals, officials and all those involved in the event must remain the priority.

Ryan Crowe & Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

“Further updates will be provided in due course through official Isle of Man TT Races channels.”

The first Sidecar race of the meeting was due to take place on Saturday alongside the opening Superstock contest. It's not clear yet of the axing of both Sidecar races will impact the rest of the race schedule.

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