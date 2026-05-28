‘These guys are nuts’ - F1 winner Oscar Piastri makes Isle of Man TT visit

McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri visited the Isle of Man TT for the first time this week with manager Mark Webber, branding the riders “nuts” in an Instagram video.

The 2026 edition of the Isle of Man TT got underway on Monday this week with untimed practice, though the first qualifying sessions were cancelled due to an incident that involved spectators.

Qualifying continued on Tuesday and Wednesday, with F1 race winner Oscar Piastri in attendance as a guest of personal sponsor and major TT partner, Monster Energy.

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Visiting the TT with manager Mark Webber, who is a well-documented bike racing fan and a close friend of 23-time TT winner John McGuinness, Piastri watched from someone’s front garden at the bottom of Bray Hill.

“We’re at someone’s house,” he said on a brief clip he posted to his Instagram.

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“We’re going through someone’s garden; apparently, this is the spot to watch. I don’t know what I was expecting, but this wasn’t it.”

Watching bikes flash past inches from the garden wall he is leaning on, Piastri remarked: “These guys are nuts.”

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Webber posted on his own social media: “Always a privilege taking people for their first time to the TT.

“Never fails to impress them, the display of sheer courage.”

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Piastri’s visit to the Isle of Man is already over, as he begins his preparations for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix next weekend.

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TT qualifying will continue on Friday, before racing begins from Saturday for a week.

Honda’s Dean Harrison has so far set the benchmark in the Superbike class through qualifying, posting a 133.9mph lap on Tuesday.

That is the fastest anyone has gone on the opening day of a TT before.

Josh Brookes was fastest in the Superstock class on Wednesday, while Michael Dunlop has set the pace in the Supersport category.

All three days of running have so far been affected by serious red-flag incidents.

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Ryan Crowe, Callum Crowe, 2026 Isle of Man TT. © Isle of Man TT

Tuesday evening’s running was ended early after a crash in the Sidecar session involving Maria Costello, who is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Wednesday’s Sidecar session was also brought to a premature end following an incident at Crosby for pre-event favourites Ryan and Callum Crowe.

Their father, former racer Nick Crowe, said on Wednesday night that both had suffered fractures, but were not in a life-threatening condition.