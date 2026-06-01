Maria Costello fundraiser set up as extent of injuries revealed after Isle of Man TT crash

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Maria Costello, who was seriously injured in an Isle of Man TT crash during Sidecar qualifying last week.

The veteran Isle of Man TT racer crashed on the opening night of qualifying last Tuesday, and was taken to hospital in Liverpool.

Her condition was described as serious but stable at the time by the TT. Her passenger Shaun Parker was also injured, but is being treated on the Isle of Man.

Maria Costello © Isle of Man TT

While there has been no official update on her condition from the TT, a GoFundMe has been set up with the aim of raising £200,000 for her care.

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According to the GoFundMe page, her list of injuries includes paralysis from the T5/T6 vertebrae down due to a broken back, multiple broken ribs, a Grade 4 large liver laceration and a broken eye socket.

The GoFundMe states she may be able to walk again, but the crash “will have a lifelong impact” on her.

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The full GoFundMe statement read: “Many of you will know that on 26 May Maria was involved in a serious accident during the opening sidecar qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT.

“Maria is thankfully stable and is extremely grateful to the marshals, medical staff, doctors and circuit staff who helped her and remains incredibly thankful to the staff, including Doctors and Nurses in Liverpool, where she is now being treated. Her injuries have been confirmed as:

Currently paralysed from T5/T6 down

Broken back (T5 and T6 vertebrae)

Broken arm

Multiple broken ribs

Grade 4 Large Liver Laceration

Broken nose

Broken eye socket

Lacerations between her eyes

Broken sternum

“Maria will need specialist help with physio care and perhaps surgeries to hopefully help Maria regain use of her legs.

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“One thing that is clear from Maria's injuries is that this will have a lifelong impact on her, not just preventing and affecting a return to sport but impacting Maria's everyday life.

“Maria will need to adapt almost all aspects of her life. After a life of giving everything to a sport she loves, she will now turn that determination to recovery and recuperation.

“From the initial determination of her injuries, it is already clear that Maria will need to move house or make house alterations, with accessibility adjustments needed wherever she is based.

“She will need an adapted bed, shower, kitchen, stairlift and specialist vehicle for transport.

“Maria will need further surgery over the coming weeks and months and require specialist rehab and physio support.

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“Maria is beyond determined to bounce back and apply every ounce of focus to being back as well as possible.

Sidecars have been suspended from the 2026 TT © Isle of Man TT

“Maria’s recovery is highly expensive, and after a career spent raising money from sponsors and backers for racing we now find ourselves asking for support for a very different but all to real problem.

“Whatever you can give will go some way to helping Maria's recovery. We hugely appreciate any support and promise to continue to update you all on progress.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over £4000.

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Following a crash for the Crowe brothers last Wednesday, the TT took the decision to suspend the Sidecar class for 2026.

A linke to the fundraiser can be found here