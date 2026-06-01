How a “special” Honda took Dean Harrison to an Isle of Man TT first

Dean Harrison has credited his “special” Honda for his first Superbike win at the Isle of Man TT

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike
Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT, Superbike
© Isle of Man TT
Add as a preferred source

Dean Harrison has explained how the “special bike” Honda built for him helped him to his first Superbike race victory at the Isle of Man TT.

The Yorkshireman had previously taken wins in the Supersport, Superstock and Senior categories at the TT, but had yet to claim victory in the Superbike race.

He changed that on Sunday, as he dominated the opening Superbike TT of the 2026 races ahead of Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop.

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT
Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Superbike TT
© Isle of Man TT

Harrison raced with something of a hybrid Superstock/Superbike, which made his Honda more rider-friendly.

“Honestly, over the moon. I went hard from the start and tried to get a gap, as a bit of a buffer,” he told TT+

“I felt strong all week, to be honest; I probably had a bit in the tank.

“So, I got stuck in and got a decent lead to come into the pits and tried to manage it from there.

“But it’s so hard to keep the concentration. Six laps around here is so physical to do, and it’s literally point to point to point to keep pushing the whole time.

“So, to get a Superbike win for me, I said to Neil Fletcher, the boss, ‘I really want to win a six-lap Superbike race’.

“So, we went away, we built a special bike with Honda.

“So, I need to say a big thanks to them because they pulled it out of the bag for me, and I feel like I paid them back now with a Superbike win.

“So, it’s good for me, because I’ve got a win in every single one now: I’ve got Superbike, Supersport, Senior, Superstock. So, hopefully there’s a few more to come.”

Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT
Dean Harrison, Honda, 2026 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

He added: “The bike never missed a beat the whole race.

“It made it easier to ride, because around here, yes, you’ve got to be fast, but it’s also an endurance at the same time.

“We’re racing for nearly two hours and, honestly, it’s so physical to race round here on one of those big bikes now with them being so fast, so powerful.

“So, you’ve got to have something of a happy medium. You’ve got to be fast but it can’t wear you out in case it’s a bit of a dogfight come the last lap.”

Harrison's win tally now stands at six, with the Honda rider favourite to double up in the Superstock class and fight for a second Senior win later in the week.

In this article

How a “special” Honda took Dean Harrison to an Isle of Man TT first
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

More News

Road Racing News
Isle of Man TT winner’s race-used gear goes up for auction
02/12/25
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Road Racing News
Race-winning Joey Dunlop bikes sell at auction for eye-watering sum
13/10/25
Joey Dunlop's 1999 Honda RC45
Road Racing News
Hurt Manx Grand Prix shares terrifying onboard footage and a list of injuries
03/09/25
via Andy Whale Racing Facebook
Road Racing News
“Honda believed” that Joey Dunlop “could do it”
02/09/25
Michael Dunlop revamped his uncle's Honda
Road Racing News
Jamie Coward back on podium on Isle of Man after scary crash
02/09/25
Jamie Coward
Road Racing News
Isle of Man veteran salutes maiden victory around Mountain Course
02/09/25
Classic TT