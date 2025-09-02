Isle of Man veteran salutes maiden victory around Mountain Course

Paul Jordan won at the Classic TT

Classic TT
Classic TT

Paul Jordan finally won his first race around the Mountain Course at the Classic TT.

The veteran of the Isle of Man TT won the Historic Junior race at the Classic event.

Riding the Davies Motorsport Honda, he beat Dean Harrison in a one-lap race which had been shortened by rain.

“I got one board at Ginger Hall and I saw ‘P1’, but I didn’t know what I had but I saw [Michael Evans] had stopped at Ballaugh Bridge,” he explained to Belfast Newsletter.

“I knew Dean and Jamie Coward would be in the mix so I just kept chipping away and brought her home.

“It’s always nice to be in the winner’s enclosure and unfortunately we never got in here at the TT because of other reasons, but I get to go up here and stand in front of everybody again and I’m over the moon.

“The Davies boys put a magnificent bike together and I’m glad to put it on the podium for them.

“Without them this wouldn’t happen and they put their faith in me that I could try and do the job for them, and we got the job done so I’m happy,” he added.

“I didn’t feel that strong over the Mountain this time because I wasn’t sure where it was damp and where it wasn’t, so I did ease off a little bit.

“I enjoyed the race, it was really good and to be able to get my first win around the Mountain circuit is amazing as well.”

Harrison, who finished behind Jordan, insisted the conditions were not as bad as feared.

“It was fine, a one-lap dash and I've only done a couple of laps on this little thing and it’s the first time I’ve rode it this year, so I’m quite happy with that,” he said.

“I enjoyed it and there were no problems with the bike.

“Conditions were good and not as bad as I thought they might be.

“I’ll have to come back next year and have another go.”

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

