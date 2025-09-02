Classic TT winner mis-read pitboard, thought he had 10-second lead

Mike Browne calculated his lead wrongly

Classic TT
Classic TT

Mike Browne mis-read his pitboard before winning at the Classic TT.

Browne almost cost himself victory in the Historic Classic Senior race around the Mountain Course on the Isle of Man.

Browne thought he led Adam McLean by 10 seconds but it was actually only a few tenths.

“I read it wrong at the Gooseneck and thought it was ‘P1 plus 10’, and I really rolled off there coming through the Nook and stuff,” he told Belfast Newsletter.

“Then I realised when I came in that it was ‘P1 plus nought’, so I got away with that one!

"It was more taking in the damp patches on the first lap and knowing where to push where it was dry on the second lap, and it was good to get it done.

“The machine was solid, a small bit of a miss there on the last bit but I just nursed it over the line,”

“They’ve [team] come a long way from down under in New Zealand and it’s their third time coming, so it’s third time lucky,

“They’ve probably put in the most effort travelling halfway across the world with that bike so I’m just delighted for Pete and the whole team.”

Fortunately for Browne, he held on to win by 0.268s.

McLean said: “I didn’t realise how close it was, put it like that.

“It was tricky and I was trying to ride as hard as I could, but it’s a classic race and the conditions were still a bit sketchy, so it’s a fine margin.

“I can’t believe I lost it by that small of a margin but it is what it is, the bike was going well and the team did a great job.

“It’s my second podium of the week so I’ll take that.”

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

