Classic TT rider admits near-disaster almost cost him race win

Mike Browne admits he almost threw away victory in the Senior Historic race at the 2025 Classic TT because he misread his pit board on the final lap.

Last Friday’s conclusion to the 2025 Classic TT began with the two-lap Historic Senior race, which proved to be a dramatic contest.

Early leader John McGuinness was forced to retire at the end of the opening lap due to a rear puncture on his Paton. The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner had been nine seconds clear of the field at one point.

This released Adam McLean into the lead, though he would be hunted down and then overhauled by Mike Browne across a thrilling final lap.

The race was decided by just under three tenths of a second in Browne’s favour, though he almost cost himself victory by misreading a pit board earlier in the lap.

“I read it [my pit board] wrong at the Gooseneck and thought it was ‘P1 plus 10’, and I really rolled off there coming through the Nook and stuff,” he told Manx Radio.

“Then I realised when I came in that it was ‘P1 plus nought’. So, I got away with that one.

“It was more taking in the damp patches on the first lap and knowing where to push where it was dry on the second lap. It was good to get it done.

“The machine was solid. A small bit of a miss there on the last bit, but I just nursed it over the line.

“The team come a long away from New Zealand and it’s their third time coming, so it’s third time lucky.

“They’ve probably put in the most effort travelling halfway across the world with that bike, so I’m just delighted for Pete and the whole team.”

Paul Jordan won the second race of the day on Friday at the Classic TT, which was the Historic Junior race.

The day was due to conclude with the Senior Classic for the historic Superbikes.

But poor weather and a lack of volunteers to run the contingency sessions in the evening meant the finale was cancelled.

Michael Dunlop was also due to do a parade lap on his late uncle Joey Dunlop’s Honda Superbike, but this too was cancelled.

Thirty-three-time winner Michael Dunlop won the Classic Lightweight race earlier in the week on a Honda 250.