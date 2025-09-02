Jamie Coward back on podium on Isle of Man after scary crash

Jamie Coward earned a podium finish at the Classic TT after his scary crash earlier in the year.

Coward was third in the Historic Junior TT behind Paul Jordan and Dean Harrison.

Standing on the podium on the Isle of Man representing a significant milestone in his comeback from an accident at the North West 200.

“It means the world to be fair to get back after my crash at the North West and spin laps around the Isle of Man TT course,” said Coward.

“To be on the box is really nice so I can’t thank Ted Woof enough for the support again this year.

“I’m made up for him and a third and second place for him – I’m over the moon.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic and it's a bit of a shock to be fair because I’m riding against people who’ve been racing all year and at the TT and stuff, so it’s nice to be on the box.”

Coward was riding a Craven Classic Racing Honda 350 in the Historic Junior TT.

Coward, whose father was also an Isle of Man TT racer, was left hospitalised with shoulder injuries when he fell at the North West 200 earlier this year.

He missed this year’s Isle of Man TT as he recovered, and only returned in June at the Bob McIntyre Memorial Classic Races on 21 June with the Craven Classic Racing team.

“I was really nervous and worried about getting out on the bike,” he said at the time.