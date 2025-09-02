Jamie Coward back on podium on Isle of Man after scary crash

Jamie Coward third in Historic Junior TT

Jamie Coward
Jamie Coward

Jamie Coward earned a podium finish at the Classic TT after his scary crash earlier in the year.

Coward was third in the Historic Junior TT behind Paul Jordan and Dean Harrison.

Standing on the podium on the Isle of Man representing a significant milestone in his comeback from an accident at the North West 200.

“It means the world to be fair to get back after my crash at the North West and spin laps around the Isle of Man TT course,” said Coward.

“To be on the box is really nice so I can’t thank Ted Woof enough for the support again this year.

“I’m made up for him and a third and second place for him – I’m over the moon.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic and it's a bit of a shock to be fair because I’m riding against people who’ve been racing all year and at the TT and stuff, so it’s nice to be on the box.”

Coward was riding a Craven Classic Racing Honda 350 in the Historic Junior TT.

Coward, whose father was also an Isle of Man TT racer, was left hospitalised with shoulder injuries when he fell at the North West 200 earlier this year.

He missed this year’s Isle of Man TT as he recovered, and only returned in June at the Bob McIntyre Memorial Classic Races on 21 June with the Craven Classic Racing team.

“I was really nervous and worried about getting out on the bike,” he said at the time.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales to attempt riding at Catalan MotoGP despite injury
5m ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri insists his lead over Lando Norris is far from “comfortable”
30m ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi’s team “truly deserves” more “great days” in MotoGP
50m ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, MotoGP 2025
F1 News
Liam Lawson opens up on “not so clear” F1 future after Red Bull axe
1h ago
Liam Lawson
F1 News
Jacques Villeneuve’s advice to Lewis Hamilton on when to retire from F1
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

WSBK News
The WorldSBK record on the line for Toprak Razgatlioglu at Magny-Cours
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Is a mentality shift coming for Marc Marquez after he wins MotoGP title?
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
BSB News
Danny Kent BSB future in question after Mar-Train Yamaha announcement
3h ago
Danny Kent, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda explains Dutch GP F1 issue: ‘Safety Car was faster than me’
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda ahead of Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli’s MotoGP future revealed, leaving only two 2026 rides left
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP