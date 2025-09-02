“Honda believed” that Joey Dunlop “could do it”

John McGuinness has reflected on Joey Dunlop’s huge achievement shortly before he tragically died.

Dunlop rolled back the years to win three races at the Isle of Man TT 25 years ago.

He won the Formula One race ahead of Michael Rutter and teammate McGuinness, riding a factory Honda SP1 Superbike.

But he died weeks later in a road racing accident in Estonia.

Dunlop’s legacy was celebrated at this year’s Classic TT. His nephew Michael Dunlop, who broke his record for the most Isle of Man TT wins, revamped his uncle’s old Honda.

“Joey deserved that package,” McGuinness said about the original Honda which Dunlop rode to glory.

“When Joey spoke — he didn’t speak a lot — but when he spoke, everybody listened. He knew that in himself he could do it, and Honda believed they could do it, otherwise they wouldn’t have brought all that stuff for him.

“I believed he could do it. I looked at him, his grey hair, he’s like this little fella. But I believed him. I wanted him to win, I so wanted him to win. I was just learning and I didn’t care where I finished, but it was just the ultimate icing on the cake.

“And I remember sort of being in the background and Gary was there, his boy, Linda (Joey’s wife), all the family — Joanna, the girls — everybody was there.

“And it was such a special thing to be in that winner’s enclosure with her.

“Me and Michael Rutter were there, let’s say, both 28-years-old — we were three days apart in age — and we were sort of looking at this old codger thinking, where has he just pulled that out of the bag?

“To stand on that podium, it was really special, and I’ll never forget that. It really sort of turned my world around a lot as well and it was my first Superbike podium.

“Honda believed in him and he delivered,” McGuinness said. “And I can’t imagine how much pressure it must have been on the inside.

“I mean, you stand on that start line and you’re the factory Honda rider with all that weight of the world on your shoulders, and to come out of the traps — he properly rolled his sleeves up that day.

“It was a little bit damp in a few places. I remember the start of the race and he knew where all them damp patches were. He was super, super strong in the first few laps. And yeah, DJ (David Jefferies) was catching him a little bit, but then he had his problem. But it was really cool.”

Michael Dunlop was due to ride a replica of his uncle’s Honda at this year’s Classic TT.

But bad weather forced the tribute lap to be cancelled.