John McGuinness set for 30th anniversary celebration at 2026 Classic TT

Next year’s Classic TT will be a 30th anniversary celebration event for Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness, marking 30 years since he began racing.

First competing at the Isle of Man TT in 1996, the 53-year-old has carved out a glittering racing career for himself.

The 23-time TT winner was, until 2023, the second most successful rider ever at the event behind only Joey Dunlop.

McGuinness is now third on the all-time winners’ list behind Michael Dunlop (33) and Joey Dunlop (26).

To mark 30 years since his first race at the TT, next year’s Classic TT will be a celebration of this.

“I’m not going to say career, because I hate the career word, because it’s not been a job for me,” McGuinness said about this on TT+.

“It’s been a journey of ups and downs, laughs, tears, a few accolades along the way. But just what we’ve done, the amazing people I’ve met.

“It’s all about the people and the families. And to be able to share it with people. I’ve got so many cool things, some great bikes, some great stories.

“I’ve let a few little bits out over the years, but I might bring some dirty old underpants out from winning a race somewhere!

“But looking at what we’ve done with Joey, being Joey’s team-mate 25 years ago, and I’ve been at it 30 years.

“I can’t believe it’s been 30 years. It feels like it’s been 30 minutes. But what a journey and I’m just so proud and honoured that they’re going to do that for me. It’s just so special.”

The 2025 Classic TT celebrated 25 years since Joey Dunlop’s last wins on the Isle of Man weeks before his tragic death in Estonia.

McGuinness has teased “some cool stuff” will be on display next year the Classic TT from his career.

“I’ve just kept everything.

“Everyone thinks I’m mad, but I’ve just kept everything.

“One of everything, one of every team shirt. I remember I had nowhere to live at the time.

“I was living on [wife] Becky’s sofa or in a motorhome travelling around.

“And I just used to put everything in black bin liners and just tie them up and throw them in Becky’s mum’s loft.

“And they stayed up there for years and year, like the Joey fairing that’s on display here. And now I’ve got a decent place now, I’ve got it all out.

“There is some cool stuff we can rummage through next year. I just hope everybody enjoys it.”

The 2026 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT will take place from Sunday 16 August to Friday 28 August.