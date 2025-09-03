Hurt Manx Grand Prix shares terrifying onboard footage and a list of injuries

Andy Whale has shared scary footage of himself lying injured on the Mountain Course.

The bike - whose onboard footage was used - was able to fortunately avoid him, after Whale had crashed.

Whale was involved in an accident at Glen Helen on the first lap of the Lightweight race of the Classic TT, on August 25.

He has provided his first post to social media revealing the severity of his injuries.

“What a week. I wanted to give everyone an update on my injuries from the Lightweight Classic TT race,” he said.

“​I was extremely lucky considering the nature of the crash.

“The main injury was fractured C1 and C2 vertebrae in my neck. Thankfully, it's now stable thanks to a metal halo I'll be wearing for the next three months. Other than that, it was just bruises and a concussion.

“​I have no memory of the crash itself. Apparently, I went into Glen Helen 1 a bit hot, clipped the curb on the exit, got a wobble on, and ran out of road in Glen Helen 2 before hitting the rectocell.

“Thank you to the spectator who reached out to me and told me what happened—I really appreciate you filling in the gaps.

“​I'm so glad I had all the right gear on to help minimize the damage. A huge thank you to everyone who has reached out to wish me well. Your support means so much. If I haven't replied to you yet, I will do so in due course.

“​Here's to a steady recovery!”