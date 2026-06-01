Isle of Man TT announces revised Tuesday race schedule

The Isle of Man TT has announced that Tuesday will now feature three races, with the rescheduled Superstock race set to take place in the evening.

The opening Superstock race of the 2026 even was due to be the first contest of race week on Saturday 30 May.

However, poor weather led to Saturday’s race action being cancelled.

2026 Isle of Man TT Superstock class © Isle of Man TT

Racing then began on Sunday with the six-lap Superbike race, won by Honda’s Dean Harrison.

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TT organisers elected against using Monday’s contingency session to allow the rest day to remain intact.

Tuesday will now see three races run, with the first Supersport contest set for 11am BST, followed by the first Sportbike race at 2pm.

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The opening Superstock race will now take place at 6:30pm BST.

The Superstock race will take place over three laps as originally intended, as will the Sportsbike contest.

The Supersport race, however, has been shortened from four laps to three laps to accommodate the inclusion of the Superstock race.

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Roads will close at 10am BST and will re-open at 4:30pm before shitting at 6pm ahead of the Superstock race.

Josh Brookes, 2026 Isle of Man TT Superstock © Isle of Man TT

At present, the second Superstock race is scheduled to go ahead on Wednesday at 10:45am BST.

Racing will then resume on Friday with the four-lap second Supersport race of the week and the second three-lap Sportbike contest.

The TT will conclude on Saturday at 11am with the six-lap Senior TT.

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Sunday's Superbike TT marked the first six-lap race at the island since 2024. Dean Harrison won by over 15 seconds to claim his first in the class.

He beat 8TEN Racing's Peter Hickman, who returned to the podium for the first time since his 140mph crash at last year.

Michael Dunlop completed the top three on his Hawk Racing Honda, but was left frustrated by problems on the bike he doesn't believe he will be able to fix for the rest of the meeting.

In Tuesday's Superstock race, he will ride BMW machinery, while the likes of Hickman and Harrison will remain on the same manufacturer they raced in the Superbike contest.