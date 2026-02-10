Isle of Man TT star set for return after “bloody rough” time since horror crash

Isle of Man TT rider Nathan Harrison has been “given the green light” to get back to riding following injuries sustained in a horror crash at Donington last year.

The Manx rider was involved in a serious incident with Callum Grigor during the Superstock round of the British Superbike Championship at Donington last September.

Both riders suffered multiple serious injuries, though Grigor came off the worst and admitted later that there were points where he was “touch and go” if he’d survive.

Grigor is now back at home in Glasgow continuing his recovery, while Harrison announced on his social media channels this week that he been given the green light to get back to bike training.

“I’ve been given the green light to get back on the race bike and start building some bike fitness again,” he said.

“It’s been a bloody rough five months, but as most will know, it’s not my first rodeo.

“I’ve been through the heartbreak days, the angry days, and the mentally and physically tough ones, and now we’re ready for another comeback.

“I’m looking forward to getting back and taking the next step with my fitness when I return to riding at the end of the month.

“We’re in a good place and ready to come back even stronger for TT ’26.”

Harrison is set to continue with the H&H Motorcycles team on Honda machinery on the roads this year.

The Manxman has battled numerous injury problems over the years, missing the 2023 TT following an incident on the build-up to it.

He enjoyed a solid 2025 event, finishing fourth in the Superbike TT, as well as taking a brace of seventh-place finishes in both Superstock contests.

Earlier this year, he put out a call for sponsorship to help fund his racing programme.

“With race bikes currently being built, testing plans booked, and bike, leathers and helmet designs already in progress, we are welcoming a limited number of sponsors for the 2026 racing season, including the Isle of Man TT.

“While we may appear to be a well-funded outfit, the reality is very different. This is a family-run team, proudly representing our business, H&H Motorcycles.

“My dad pours everything into running a professional operation, with one clear goal: to give me the very best tools to do the job properly, with no corners cut and showcasing our family business and sponsors.”