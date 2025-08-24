John McGuinness at Classic TT “at my old age”, “learning how to ride it”

John McGuinness has proven his speed in qualifying for the Classic TT this week.

McGuinness is competing in the Historic Senior and Historic Junior classes.

His fastest lap of qualifying so far came on Friday when he topped the Historic Senior timesheet, riding a Paton BIC 500.

McGuinness did two laps, with a best time of 112.167mph, to beat Joe Yeardsley, who was riding a Royal Enfield Bullet.

McGuinness told the Belfast Telegraph on Friday: “I felt really good, nice conditions out there but a little bit more blowy than the other day, but I love riding this little Paton and it’s a joy of a thing to ride.

“You just need to let them run a little bit more into the corners and carry a bit more corner speed.

“I’m constantly learning how to ride it and to be top of the leaderboard is really cool – I’m pleased for the boys because they’ve done a lot of work over the winter.

“I’m trying to keep everything tucked in at my old age and trying to squeeze every inch of my body in there behind the screen, but it’s really enjoyable to ride and I really enjoyed that.”

McGuinness was forced to settle for second-best on Saturday in qualifying.

He trailed only Mike Browne, who rode a Norton 500, in the Historic Senior class. His 112.248mph was no match for Browne’s 112.984mph.

McGuinness was then 15th in the Historic Junior class on his Honda CB350 K4.