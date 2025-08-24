Michael Dunlop battling “problems” on Wiz Norton at Classic TT

Michael Dunlop fifth in Classic TT qualifying despite a Norton record

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop is battling issues despite setting another record around the Mountain Course.

Dunlop posted a 123.505mph lap on Saturday in Formula 1 qualifying for the Classic TT - unofficially the fastest ever on a Norton.

It edges a record which has been held by Steve Hislop, who lapped at 123.50mph, in 1992.

Dunlop remains short of the best time in the class of this year’s Classic TT so far, set on Thursday by Rob Hodson. He went 127mph on a Ducati 916).

“It’s issue into issue, but I suppose what do you expect,” Dunlop was quoted by the Belfast Newsletter.

“We’ve just a few problems.

“We’re always trying to make it better but it’s a hard game here just to try and make this thing work.”

On Saturday, Dunlop was only fifth fastest in Formula 1 qualifying.

The top four - Nathan Harrison, Jamie Coward, Dominic Herbertson, Ian Hutchinson - were all riding Kawasakis.

In fact, eight of the top 10 - and 14 of the top 20 - were on a Kawasaki.

Dunlop topped qualifying on Saturday in the lightweight class at the Classic TT on a MD Racing 250 Honda.

Dunlop, the record-holding 33-time race winner at the Isle of Man TT, enters this week’s event as the man to beat.

He claimed a Wiz Norton prepared WRS 588cc Norton Rotary for the Formula 1 class at late-notice, days after rival rider Shaun Anderson revealed the ride had been taken from him.

The bike that Dunlop is competing with, and encountered issues on, was made famous by his father Robert who won TT races using it in the early 90s.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
True feelings about Lewis Hamilton's pain from “people in the paddock” exposed
5m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Brad Binder explains Sprint pit stop: “The side was dangling off"
16m ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
IndyCar News
Starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee 250: how the race will begin
33m ago
Alex Palou will start on pole for the Milwaukee 250.
F1 News
Rival F1 team tried to hijack Cadillac move for Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas
37m ago
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez 1st, Francesco Bagnaia last in Hungarian MotoGP warm-up
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

More News

BSB News
Peter Hickman hits a BSB track as Isle of Man TT crash consigned to history
1h ago
Peter Hickman
RR News
John McGuinness at Classic TT “at my old age”, “learning how to ride it”
1h ago
John McGuinness
RR News
Michael Dunlop battling “problems” on Wiz Norton at Classic TT
1h ago
Michael Dunlop
F1 News
McLaren on course to smash an epic F1 barrier, it's bad news for Red Bull
2h ago
McLaren
MotoGP News
Starting grid for 2025 Hungarian MotoGP after two penalties
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.