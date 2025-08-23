Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Saturday)

Results from the 2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT from Saturday 23 August are below.

2025 Manx Grand Prix Results | Supersport | Race Pos Rider Bike Timing 1 Jamie Williams Honda CBR600RR WIN 2 Caomhan Canny Suzuki GSX-R750 6.653 3 Ryan Whitehall Yamaha R6 2.024 4 Chris Cook Kawasaki ZX-6R 7.009 5 Michael Gahan Yamaha R6 2.957 6 Toby Shann Triumph 675R 25.754 7 Johnny Stewart Kawasaki ZX-6R 6.361 8 Don Gilbert Honda CBR600RR 5.502 9 Daniel Forbes Suzuki GSX-R600 37.413 10 Ryan Garside Yamaha R6 1.071 11 Adrian Harrison Yamaha R6 10.935 12 Graham McAleese Yamaha R6 19.339 13 Eddy Wormald Yamaha R6 2.641 14 Craig Szczypek Kawasaki ZX-636R 18.239 15 Shaun Evans Kawasaki ZX-636R 4.046 16 Lee Hara Yamaha R6 37.880 17 William Burchell Kawasaki ZX-6R 36.033 18 Justin Collins Yamaha R6 3.780 19 Michael Mace Triumph Street Triple 765 RS 1.841 20 Matthieu Pauchard Kawasaki ZX-636R 0.178

2025 Manx Grand Prix | Supertwin | Race Pos Rider Bike Timing 1 Lewis Arrowsmith Aprilia RS 660 WIN 2 Toby Shann Kawasaki Z650 18.493 3 Jamie Williams Aprilia RS 660 1.605 4 Liam Chawke Kawasaki ER650 4.010 5 Caomhan Canny Aprilia RS 660 4.688 6 Harley Rushton Kawasaki ER-6F 11.164 7 Alex Sinclair Aprilia RS 660 12.446 8 Eddy Wormald Paton S1-R 1.206 9 Andrew Farrell Aprilia RS 660 1.364 10 Grant Thomson Kawasaki Z650 15.626 11 Michael Rees Paton S1-R 9.740 12 Michael Mace Kawasaki Z650 22.522 13 Graham McAleese Kawasaki ER-6F 6.294 14 Owen Monaghan Aprilia RS 660 0.420 15 Ryan Whitehall Kawasaki ER-6F 41.547 16 Quentin Limousin Aprilia RS 660 27.106 17 Calum Pert Kawasaki ER-6F 6.880 18 Andy Whale Aprilia RS 660 9.305 19 Stephen Gorton Aprilia RS 660 57.588 20 William Burchell Suzuki SV650 1.718

Lewis Arrowsmith won the first race of this year's Manx Grand Prix in the Supertwin class, while Jamie Williams took victory in the Manx Grand Prix Supersport race.