Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Saturday)
Results from the 2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT from Saturday 23 August are below.
2025 Manx Grand Prix Results | Supersport | Race
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Jamie Williams
|Honda CBR600RR
|WIN
|2
|Caomhan Canny
|Suzuki GSX-R750
|6.653
|3
|Ryan Whitehall
|Yamaha R6
|2.024
|4
|Chris Cook
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|7.009
|5
|Michael Gahan
|Yamaha R6
|2.957
|6
|Toby Shann
|Triumph 675R
|25.754
|7
|Johnny Stewart
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|6.361
|8
|Don Gilbert
|Honda CBR600RR
|5.502
|9
|Daniel Forbes
|Suzuki GSX-R600
|37.413
|10
|Ryan Garside
|Yamaha R6
|1.071
|11
|Adrian Harrison
|Yamaha R6
|10.935
|12
|Graham McAleese
|Yamaha R6
|19.339
|13
|Eddy Wormald
|Yamaha R6
|2.641
|14
|Craig Szczypek
|Kawasaki ZX-636R
|18.239
|15
|Shaun Evans
|Kawasaki ZX-636R
|4.046
|16
|Lee Hara
|Yamaha R6
|37.880
|17
|William Burchell
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|36.033
|18
|Justin Collins
|Yamaha R6
|3.780
|19
|Michael Mace
|Triumph Street Triple 765 RS
|1.841
|20
|Matthieu Pauchard
|Kawasaki ZX-636R
|0.178
2025 Manx Grand Prix | Supertwin | Race
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Lewis Arrowsmith
|Aprilia RS 660
|WIN
|2
|Toby Shann
|Kawasaki Z650
|18.493
|3
|Jamie Williams
|Aprilia RS 660
|1.605
|4
|Liam Chawke
|Kawasaki ER650
|4.010
|5
|Caomhan Canny
|Aprilia RS 660
|4.688
|6
|Harley Rushton
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|11.164
|7
|Alex Sinclair
|Aprilia RS 660
|12.446
|8
|Eddy Wormald
|Paton S1-R
|1.206
|9
|Andrew Farrell
|Aprilia RS 660
|1.364
|10
|Grant Thomson
|Kawasaki Z650
|15.626
|11
|Michael Rees
|Paton S1-R
|9.740
|12
|Michael Mace
|Kawasaki Z650
|22.522
|13
|Graham McAleese
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|6.294
|14
|Owen Monaghan
|Aprilia RS 660
|0.420
|15
|Ryan Whitehall
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|41.547
|16
|Quentin Limousin
|Aprilia RS 660
|27.106
|17
|Calum Pert
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|6.880
|18
|Andy Whale
|Aprilia RS 660
|9.305
|19
|Stephen Gorton
|Aprilia RS 660
|57.588
|20
|William Burchell
|Suzuki SV650
|1.718
Lewis Arrowsmith won the first race of this year's Manx Grand Prix in the Supertwin class, while Jamie Williams took victory in the Manx Grand Prix Supersport race.