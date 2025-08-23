Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Saturday)

2025 Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Manx Grand Prix.
Results from the 2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT from Saturday 23 August are below.

2025 Manx Grand Prix Results | Supersport | Race

PosRiderBikeTiming
1Jamie WilliamsHonda CBR600RRWIN
2Caomhan CannySuzuki GSX-R7506.653
3Ryan WhitehallYamaha R62.024
4Chris CookKawasaki ZX-6R7.009
5Michael GahanYamaha R62.957
6Toby ShannTriumph 675R25.754
7Johnny StewartKawasaki ZX-6R6.361
8Don GilbertHonda CBR600RR5.502
9Daniel ForbesSuzuki GSX-R60037.413
10Ryan GarsideYamaha R61.071
11Adrian HarrisonYamaha R610.935
12Graham McAleeseYamaha R619.339
13Eddy WormaldYamaha R62.641
14Craig SzczypekKawasaki ZX-636R18.239
15Shaun EvansKawasaki ZX-636R4.046
16Lee HaraYamaha R637.880
17William BurchellKawasaki ZX-6R36.033
18Justin CollinsYamaha R63.780
19Michael MaceTriumph Street Triple 765 RS1.841
20Matthieu PauchardKawasaki ZX-636R0.178

2025 Manx Grand Prix | Supertwin | Race

PosRiderBikeTiming
1Lewis ArrowsmithAprilia RS 660WIN
2Toby ShannKawasaki Z65018.493
3Jamie WilliamsAprilia RS 6601.605
4Liam ChawkeKawasaki ER6504.010
5Caomhan CannyAprilia RS 6604.688
6Harley RushtonKawasaki ER-6F11.164
7Alex SinclairAprilia RS 66012.446
8Eddy WormaldPaton S1-R1.206
9Andrew FarrellAprilia RS 6601.364
10Grant ThomsonKawasaki Z65015.626
11Michael ReesPaton S1-R9.740
12Michael MaceKawasaki Z65022.522
13Graham McAleeseKawasaki ER-6F6.294
14Owen MonaghanAprilia RS 6600.420
15Ryan WhitehallKawasaki ER-6F41.547
16Quentin LimousinAprilia RS 66027.106
17Calum PertKawasaki ER-6F6.880
18Andy WhaleAprilia RS 6609.305
19Stephen GortonAprilia RS 66057.588
20William BurchellSuzuki SV6501.718

Lewis Arrowsmith won the first race of this year's Manx Grand Prix in the Supertwin class, while Jamie Williams took victory in the Manx Grand Prix Supersport race.

