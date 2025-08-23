Fundraiser started for injured Manx Grand Prix rider

Garry Broughton was seriously injured in a Manx GP crash

Garry Broughton's Kawasaki Z650 for Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Facebook/Garry Broughton.
Garry Broughton's Kawasaki Z650 for Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Facebook/Garry Broughton.

A GoFundMe has been set up in aid of Garry Broughton, who suffered multiple serious injuries in a crash during qualifying for the 2025 Manx Grand Prix.

Tuesday evening’s qualifying at the Manx Grand Prix was red-flagged for an incident at Joey’s during the Lightweight/Supertwin session.

Manx Grand Prix organisers later confirmed that the rider involved was Garry Broughton, who was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital for treatment.

He was later transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, where his condition was reported as “serious” by Manx Grand Prix organisers in an update issued on Wednesday.

Organisers have not yet confirmed the extent of his injuries.

However, a GoFundMe fundraising page claiming to be set up to help the Broughton family by an Andrew Lloyd read: “Garry crashed at the 26th milestone on the TT course, leading to multiple injuries [to his] back, head, pelvis, spleen, kidneys, lungs, wrist, live, etc.

“So, he’s a poorly boy. He got airlifted to Liverpool hospital and is currently stable at the moment.

“Garry will be out of work for a good while, so anything - even if it’s a quid - will help.”

The fundraiser has so far tallied up £1885 of the £3000 goal having been set up on Friday.

Racing at the Manx Grand Prix begins on Saturday 23 August, with the Supertwin and Supersport races running.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

