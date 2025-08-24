Manx GP and Classic TT Monday race schedule hit with weather-forced change

2025 Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Manx Grand Prix.
Monday’s race schedule at the 2025 Manx Grand Prix has been altered to bring forward the first Classic TT contest due to an unsettled weather forecast.

Racing on the Isle of Man for the Manx Grand Prix began on Saturday, with the Supersport and Supertwin races taking place.

Racing will continue on Monday 25 August, but has been revised to add the first Classic TT contest of the event later in the day.

A statement from the organisers read: “The Clerk of the Course has confirmed a revised schedule for Monday 25 August, which includes the Lightweight Classic TT at 5:30pm.

“This race has been brought forward from Wednesday.

“The decision to revise the schedule is due to the unsettled weather forecast for the week ahead, as it is expected to cause some disruption to the race schedule.

“Roads remain scheduled to close at 9:30am.”

The schedule for Monday at the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT is now as follows: 

09:30 - Roads Close

10:00 - Lightweight / Historic Senior Qualifying 1-Lap

10:30 - Formula 1 / Historic Junior Qualifying 1-Lap

11:15 - Junior Manx Grand Prix Race - 3 Laps

13:00 - Historic Senior / Historic Junior Qualifying - 1-Lap

14:15 - Senior Manx Grand Prix Race - 4 laps

17:30 - Lightweight Classic TT - 3 Laps

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Monday is the last race day for the Manx Grand Prix, with the Classic TT set to run on Wednesday 27 August and Friday 29 August.

Jamie Williams won the Supersport Manx Grand Prix race on Saturday by 6.653s from Caomhan Canny and Ryan Whitehall.

In the Supertwin class, Lewis Arrowsmith took the spoils from Toby Shann and Supersport race winner Jamie Williams.

