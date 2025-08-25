2025 Manx GP and Classic TT Race Results (Monday)

Results from Monday's races for the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT.

Manx Grand Prix 2025
Results from the 2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT on Monday, 25th August, are as follows:

Lightweight Classic TT - Postponed

'UPDATE: Following consultation with teams and competitors, the Lightweight Classic TT will not be restarted this evening due to the time required to prepare for a race restart and the amount of daylight remaining. 

'A further update and a revised schedule will be issued in due course.'

Lightweight Classic TT - Red flagged.

'Andy Whale, bike number 26, came off at Glen Helen during lap 1 of the Lightweight Classic TT.  Andy's condition is currently reported as conscious and talking, and he is being taken to Nobles Hospital by Airmed for further assessment. 

'Separately, Dan Hanby, bike number 44, came off at Ballagarey during lap 1 off the Lightweight Classic TT. Dan's condition is reported as Rider OK, and he has been taken to Nobles Hospital by ambulance for further assessment.

'The Clerk of the Course has confirmed that the Lightweight Classic TT is scheduled to restart at 19:00.'

2025 Senior Manx Grand Prix | Race Results

PosRiderMachineTime
1Caomhan CannySuzuki GSXR - 75001:15:57.963
2Chris CookKawasaki ZX6R01:15:58.492
3Jamie WilliamsHonda CBR600RR01:16:49.284
4Ryan WhitehallYamaha YZF-R601:16:49.292
5Don GilbertHonda CBR600RR01:17:21.749
6Johnny StewartKawasaki ZX-6R01:17:22.163
7Graham McAleeseYamaha YZF-R601:17:41.158
8Toby ShannTriumph 675R01:17:49.426
9Adrian HarrisonYamaha YZF-R601:17:50.282
10Ryan GarsideYamaha YZF-R601:18:24.084
11Eddy WormaldYamaha YZF-R601:18:34.833
12Liam ChawkeKawasaki ZX-6R01:18:36.894
13Michael GahanYamaha YZF-R601:18:42.007
14Owen MonaghanYamaha YZF-R601:19:11.805
15Lee HaraYamaha YZF-R601:19:14.281
16Shaun EvansKawasaki ZX-636-R01:19:24.293
17Craig SzczypekKawasaki ZX-636-R01:19:44.866
18William BurchellKawasaki ZX-6R01:19:54.615
19Michael ReesKawasaki ZX-6R01:19:57.239
20Matthieu PauchardKawasaki ZX-636-R01:20:06.158
21James DoySuzuki GSXR - 60001:20:14.929
22Radley HughesKawasaki ZX-636-R01:20:26.720
23Kevin RigotKawasaki ZX-636-R01:20:35.191
24Dennis BoothHonda CBR60001:20:35.936
25Erik KjuusYamaha YZF-R601:20:50.146
26Kieran BrockieYamaha YZF-R601:21:09.312
27Mark JacksonYamaha YZF-R601:21:09.744
28Tom SnowTriumph 67501:21:11.815
29Stuart McCannTriumph 675R01:21:27.603
30Justin CollinsYamaha YZF-R601:21:28.240
31Paul MarleyKawasaki ZX-6R01:21:35.275
32David McArthurYamaha YZF-R601:21:42.286
33Tim WalshHonda CBR600RR01:21:56.643
34Leon DonaghyKawasaki ZX-636-R01:22:44.627
35Jack SimKawasaki ZX-6R01:22:53.854
36Ross OrchardYamaha YZF-R601:23:06.426
37Victor OrtegaKawasaki ZX-6R01:23:09.245
38Peter LionelTriumph ST765RS01:23:12.951
39Andy LovettHonda CBR600RR01:23:24.699
40Nicolas TherouinDucati Panigale V201:23:33.642
41Thibaud Erwan Guilhem DoutreYamaha YZF-R601:23:52.358
42Wayne AvisYamaha YZF-R601:23:58.094
43Richard KayHonda CBR600RR01:24:16.578
44Blake KellyYamaha YZF-R601:24:17.344
45Pete GibsonTriumph 675R01:24:37.842
46Emmett BurkeSuzuki GSXR - 60001:24:45.493
47Brandon KavanaghTriumph ST765RS01:25:29.067
48Craig KennellyHonda CBR600RR01:25:33.898
49Noel CarrollYamaha YZF-R601:25:53.701
50Hamish TarrHonda CBR600RR01:27:11.838

2025 Junior Manx Grand Prix | Race Results

PosRiderMachineTime
1Jamie WilliamsAprilia RS66059:38.044
2Toby ShannKawasaki Z65059:41.277
3Michael GahanAprilia RS66059:53.029
4Liam ChawkeKawasaki ER650 T-Bike59:57.922
5Caomhan CannyAprilia RS66059:59.972
6Alex SinclairAprilia RS66001:00:08.796
7Andrew FarrellAprilia RS66001:00:30.307
8Eddy WormaldPaton S1-R 65001:00:37.754
9Grant ThomsonKawasaki Z65001:00:42.352
10Johnny StewartKawasaki ER-6F01:00:45.162
11Ryan GarsideKawasaki Z65001:00:48.156
12Graham McAleeseKawasaki ER-6F01:01:11.169
13Owen MonaghanAprilia RS66001:01:16.897
14Ryan WhitehallKawasaki ER-6F01:01:41.087
15Andy WhaleAprilia RS66001:01:55.105
16Quentin LimousinAprilia RS66001:02:18.753
17Calum PertKawasaki ER-6F01:03:23.761
18Michael MackinnonKawasaki ER-6F01:03:38.183
19David McArthurKawasaki ER-6F01:03:45.513
20William BurchellSuzuki SV65001:03:46.124
21Scott LarkinAprilia RS66001:03:46.840
22Mark JohnsonKawasaki ER65001:03:56.821
23Salvatore SallustroKawasaki 65001:04:20.923
24Anthony StephensAprilia RS66001:04:31.868
25Jack MearesKawasaki ER-6F01:04:36.839
26Stephen GortonAprilia RS66001:04:39.834
27Craig SzczypekYamaha R701:04:41.898
28Oliver DeanAprilia RS66001:04:45.955
29Stuart McCannKawasaki ER-6F01:05:07.791
30Jack SimKawasaki ER-6F01:05:13.910
31David ThomasAprilia RS66001:05:47.826
32Lee StanawaySuzuki SV65001:06:07.298
33Dale BrewAprilia RS66001:06:17.603
34Noel CarrollKawasaki ER-6F01:06:30.822
35Luke BlevinsAprilia RS66001:06:30.823
36William GrantKawasaki ER-6F01:06:38.613
37Ross OrchardKawasaki ER-6F01:07:39.116
38Charlie HopkinsAprilia RS66001:08:12.637
39Connor WadeKawasaki ER-6F01:08:19.141
40David GlossopAprilia RS66001:09:40.587

