2025 Manx GP and Classic TT Race Results (Monday)

Results from the 2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT on Monday, 25th August, are as follows:

Lightweight Classic TT - Postponed

'UPDATE: Following consultation with teams and competitors, the Lightweight Classic TT will not be restarted this evening due to the time required to prepare for a race restart and the amount of daylight remaining.

'A further update and a revised schedule will be issued in due course.'

Lightweight Classic TT - Red flagged.

'Andy Whale, bike number 26, came off at Glen Helen during lap 1 of the Lightweight Classic TT. Andy's condition is currently reported as conscious and talking, and he is being taken to Nobles Hospital by Airmed for further assessment.

'Separately, Dan Hanby, bike number 44, came off at Ballagarey during lap 1 off the Lightweight Classic TT. Dan's condition is reported as Rider OK, and he has been taken to Nobles Hospital by ambulance for further assessment.

'The Clerk of the Course has confirmed that the Lightweight Classic TT is scheduled to restart at 19:00.'

2025 Senior Manx Grand Prix | Race Results Pos Rider Machine Time 1 Caomhan Canny Suzuki GSXR - 750 01:15:57.963 2 Chris Cook Kawasaki ZX6R 01:15:58.492 3 Jamie Williams Honda CBR600RR 01:16:49.284 4 Ryan Whitehall Yamaha YZF-R6 01:16:49.292 5 Don Gilbert Honda CBR600RR 01:17:21.749 6 Johnny Stewart Kawasaki ZX-6R 01:17:22.163 7 Graham McAleese Yamaha YZF-R6 01:17:41.158 8 Toby Shann Triumph 675R 01:17:49.426 9 Adrian Harrison Yamaha YZF-R6 01:17:50.282 10 Ryan Garside Yamaha YZF-R6 01:18:24.084 11 Eddy Wormald Yamaha YZF-R6 01:18:34.833 12 Liam Chawke Kawasaki ZX-6R 01:18:36.894 13 Michael Gahan Yamaha YZF-R6 01:18:42.007 14 Owen Monaghan Yamaha YZF-R6 01:19:11.805 15 Lee Hara Yamaha YZF-R6 01:19:14.281 16 Shaun Evans Kawasaki ZX-636-R 01:19:24.293 17 Craig Szczypek Kawasaki ZX-636-R 01:19:44.866 18 William Burchell Kawasaki ZX-6R 01:19:54.615 19 Michael Rees Kawasaki ZX-6R 01:19:57.239 20 Matthieu Pauchard Kawasaki ZX-636-R 01:20:06.158 21 James Doy Suzuki GSXR - 600 01:20:14.929 22 Radley Hughes Kawasaki ZX-636-R 01:20:26.720 23 Kevin Rigot Kawasaki ZX-636-R 01:20:35.191 24 Dennis Booth Honda CBR600 01:20:35.936 25 Erik Kjuus Yamaha YZF-R6 01:20:50.146 26 Kieran Brockie Yamaha YZF-R6 01:21:09.312 27 Mark Jackson Yamaha YZF-R6 01:21:09.744 28 Tom Snow Triumph 675 01:21:11.815 29 Stuart McCann Triumph 675R 01:21:27.603 30 Justin Collins Yamaha YZF-R6 01:21:28.240 31 Paul Marley Kawasaki ZX-6R 01:21:35.275 32 David McArthur Yamaha YZF-R6 01:21:42.286 33 Tim Walsh Honda CBR600RR 01:21:56.643 34 Leon Donaghy Kawasaki ZX-636-R 01:22:44.627 35 Jack Sim Kawasaki ZX-6R 01:22:53.854 36 Ross Orchard Yamaha YZF-R6 01:23:06.426 37 Victor Ortega Kawasaki ZX-6R 01:23:09.245 38 Peter Lionel Triumph ST765RS 01:23:12.951 39 Andy Lovett Honda CBR600RR 01:23:24.699 40 Nicolas Therouin Ducati Panigale V2 01:23:33.642 41 Thibaud Erwan Guilhem Doutre Yamaha YZF-R6 01:23:52.358 42 Wayne Avis Yamaha YZF-R6 01:23:58.094 43 Richard Kay Honda CBR600RR 01:24:16.578 44 Blake Kelly Yamaha YZF-R6 01:24:17.344 45 Pete Gibson Triumph 675R 01:24:37.842 46 Emmett Burke Suzuki GSXR - 600 01:24:45.493 47 Brandon Kavanagh Triumph ST765RS 01:25:29.067 48 Craig Kennelly Honda CBR600RR 01:25:33.898 49 Noel Carroll Yamaha YZF-R6 01:25:53.701 50 Hamish Tarr Honda CBR600RR 01:27:11.838