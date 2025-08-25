2025 Manx GP and Classic TT Race Results (Monday)
Results from Monday's races for the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT.
Results from the 2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT on Monday, 25th August, are as follows:
Lightweight Classic TT - Postponed
'UPDATE: Following consultation with teams and competitors, the Lightweight Classic TT will not be restarted this evening due to the time required to prepare for a race restart and the amount of daylight remaining.
'A further update and a revised schedule will be issued in due course.'
Lightweight Classic TT - Red flagged.
'Andy Whale, bike number 26, came off at Glen Helen during lap 1 of the Lightweight Classic TT. Andy's condition is currently reported as conscious and talking, and he is being taken to Nobles Hospital by Airmed for further assessment.
'Separately, Dan Hanby, bike number 44, came off at Ballagarey during lap 1 off the Lightweight Classic TT. Dan's condition is reported as Rider OK, and he has been taken to Nobles Hospital by ambulance for further assessment.
'The Clerk of the Course has confirmed that the Lightweight Classic TT is scheduled to restart at 19:00.'
2025 Senior Manx Grand Prix | Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Machine
|Time
|1
|Caomhan Canny
|Suzuki GSXR - 750
|01:15:57.963
|2
|Chris Cook
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|01:15:58.492
|3
|Jamie Williams
|Honda CBR600RR
|01:16:49.284
|4
|Ryan Whitehall
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:16:49.292
|5
|Don Gilbert
|Honda CBR600RR
|01:17:21.749
|6
|Johnny Stewart
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|01:17:22.163
|7
|Graham McAleese
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:17:41.158
|8
|Toby Shann
|Triumph 675R
|01:17:49.426
|9
|Adrian Harrison
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:17:50.282
|10
|Ryan Garside
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:18:24.084
|11
|Eddy Wormald
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:18:34.833
|12
|Liam Chawke
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|01:18:36.894
|13
|Michael Gahan
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:18:42.007
|14
|Owen Monaghan
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:19:11.805
|15
|Lee Hara
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:19:14.281
|16
|Shaun Evans
|Kawasaki ZX-636-R
|01:19:24.293
|17
|Craig Szczypek
|Kawasaki ZX-636-R
|01:19:44.866
|18
|William Burchell
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|01:19:54.615
|19
|Michael Rees
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|01:19:57.239
|20
|Matthieu Pauchard
|Kawasaki ZX-636-R
|01:20:06.158
|21
|James Doy
|Suzuki GSXR - 600
|01:20:14.929
|22
|Radley Hughes
|Kawasaki ZX-636-R
|01:20:26.720
|23
|Kevin Rigot
|Kawasaki ZX-636-R
|01:20:35.191
|24
|Dennis Booth
|Honda CBR600
|01:20:35.936
|25
|Erik Kjuus
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:20:50.146
|26
|Kieran Brockie
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:21:09.312
|27
|Mark Jackson
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:21:09.744
|28
|Tom Snow
|Triumph 675
|01:21:11.815
|29
|Stuart McCann
|Triumph 675R
|01:21:27.603
|30
|Justin Collins
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:21:28.240
|31
|Paul Marley
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|01:21:35.275
|32
|David McArthur
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:21:42.286
|33
|Tim Walsh
|Honda CBR600RR
|01:21:56.643
|34
|Leon Donaghy
|Kawasaki ZX-636-R
|01:22:44.627
|35
|Jack Sim
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|01:22:53.854
|36
|Ross Orchard
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:23:06.426
|37
|Victor Ortega
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|01:23:09.245
|38
|Peter Lionel
|Triumph ST765RS
|01:23:12.951
|39
|Andy Lovett
|Honda CBR600RR
|01:23:24.699
|40
|Nicolas Therouin
|Ducati Panigale V2
|01:23:33.642
|41
|Thibaud Erwan Guilhem Doutre
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:23:52.358
|42
|Wayne Avis
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:23:58.094
|43
|Richard Kay
|Honda CBR600RR
|01:24:16.578
|44
|Blake Kelly
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:24:17.344
|45
|Pete Gibson
|Triumph 675R
|01:24:37.842
|46
|Emmett Burke
|Suzuki GSXR - 600
|01:24:45.493
|47
|Brandon Kavanagh
|Triumph ST765RS
|01:25:29.067
|48
|Craig Kennelly
|Honda CBR600RR
|01:25:33.898
|49
|Noel Carroll
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|01:25:53.701
|50
|Hamish Tarr
|Honda CBR600RR
|01:27:11.838
2025 Junior Manx Grand Prix | Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Machine
|Time
|1
|Jamie Williams
|Aprilia RS660
|59:38.044
|2
|Toby Shann
|Kawasaki Z650
|59:41.277
|3
|Michael Gahan
|Aprilia RS660
|59:53.029
|4
|Liam Chawke
|Kawasaki ER650 T-Bike
|59:57.922
|5
|Caomhan Canny
|Aprilia RS660
|59:59.972
|6
|Alex Sinclair
|Aprilia RS660
|01:00:08.796
|7
|Andrew Farrell
|Aprilia RS660
|01:00:30.307
|8
|Eddy Wormald
|Paton S1-R 650
|01:00:37.754
|9
|Grant Thomson
|Kawasaki Z650
|01:00:42.352
|10
|Johnny Stewart
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|01:00:45.162
|11
|Ryan Garside
|Kawasaki Z650
|01:00:48.156
|12
|Graham McAleese
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|01:01:11.169
|13
|Owen Monaghan
|Aprilia RS660
|01:01:16.897
|14
|Ryan Whitehall
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|01:01:41.087
|15
|Andy Whale
|Aprilia RS660
|01:01:55.105
|16
|Quentin Limousin
|Aprilia RS660
|01:02:18.753
|17
|Calum Pert
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|01:03:23.761
|18
|Michael Mackinnon
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|01:03:38.183
|19
|David McArthur
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|01:03:45.513
|20
|William Burchell
|Suzuki SV650
|01:03:46.124
|21
|Scott Larkin
|Aprilia RS660
|01:03:46.840
|22
|Mark Johnson
|Kawasaki ER650
|01:03:56.821
|23
|Salvatore Sallustro
|Kawasaki 650
|01:04:20.923
|24
|Anthony Stephens
|Aprilia RS660
|01:04:31.868
|25
|Jack Meares
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|01:04:36.839
|26
|Stephen Gorton
|Aprilia RS660
|01:04:39.834
|27
|Craig Szczypek
|Yamaha R7
|01:04:41.898
|28
|Oliver Dean
|Aprilia RS660
|01:04:45.955
|29
|Stuart McCann
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|01:05:07.791
|30
|Jack Sim
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|01:05:13.910
|31
|David Thomas
|Aprilia RS660
|01:05:47.826
|32
|Lee Stanaway
|Suzuki SV650
|01:06:07.298
|33
|Dale Brew
|Aprilia RS660
|01:06:17.603
|34
|Noel Carroll
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|01:06:30.822
|35
|Luke Blevins
|Aprilia RS660
|01:06:30.823
|36
|William Grant
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|01:06:38.613
|37
|Ross Orchard
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|01:07:39.116
|38
|Charlie Hopkins
|Aprilia RS660
|01:08:12.637
|39
|Connor Wade
|Kawasaki ER-6F
|01:08:19.141
|40
|David Glossop
|Aprilia RS660
|01:09:40.587