Lightweight Classic TT red-flagged, two riders hospitalised

The Lightweight Classic TT was halted on lap one after an incident at Glen Helen.

via Andy Whale Facebook
via Andy Whale Facebook

The Lightweight Classic TT was red-flagged on the opening lap following an incident at Glen Helen on Monday evening.

The race began at 5:30pm in dry, bright conditions around the Mountain Course.

Michael Dunlop led narrowly from Mike Browne at Glen Helen, with just 0.341s splitting the pair, while Ian Lougher sat third a further 1.6s behind.

By Ballaugh Bridge, Browne had taken over at the front, extending his advantage to 3.5s from Dunlop, with Lougher still third at 2.2s adrift.

Alan Sayle had climbed into fourth, but moments later the red flags were shown following an incident at Glen Helen.

Andy Whale (#26) was reported to be conscious and talking after coming off at the corner. He was transported to Noble's Hospital by Airmed for further assessment.

Separately, Dan Hanby (#44) also came off at Ballagarey on the opening lap. 

Hanby, reported as OK at the scene, was later taken to Nobles Hospital by ambulance for further assessment.

At 18:45, after consultation with teams and competitors, it was confirmed that the Lightweight Classic TT would not be restarted due to the limited daylight remaining.

The Clerk of the Course had earlier ruled out using Tuesday’s contingency period, meaning the following revised schedule is now planned for Wednesday:

09:30 - Roads Close
TBC - Historic Junior Classic TT Race 
TBC - Lightweight Classic TT 
TBC - TT Rewind: The 80s & 90s Parade Lap (1 Lap)
TBC - Formula 1 Classic TT Race 
TBC - Classic Sidecar Parade Lap (1 lap)
17:00 - Roads re-open.

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

