Classic TT explain new schedule plan due to Storm Erin disruption

The opening race day of the 2025 Classic TT has been disrupted by Storm Erin, and it has been confirmed that the Thursday contingency day is unlikely to be used.

The opening week of the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix road races took place in fine weather, but the opening race day for the Classic TT has been subject to a changed schedule.

The Lightweight Classic TT race will now take place at 6.30pm on Wednesday over two laps.

The Classic Junior race, and the Formula 1 race, were initially rescheduled for later on Wednesday but then were cancelled altogether due to the weather.

“We are catching the backlash of Storm Erin that was in the [Atlantic],” Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said after the announcement of the revised schedule.

“So, today we have got some disruption – it is now raining. I just want to say ‘thank you’ to the public for your patience, your resilience.

“Obviously, I’m trying to keep roads open for as long as possible to minimise the disruption to the public.

“I also want to say ‘thank you’ to the competitors, to all the officials, to all the marshals. Obviously, we are going to need to be a bit flexible.”

Thompson confirmed that the intention is for all of Wednesday’s planned races to take place before the end of the day, because the Thursday contingency day looks to be affected by bad weather.

“We will get through today – this current weather front is going to pass through and the likelihood is that it’s going to get brighter this afternoon and into this evening,” he said.

He added: “Tomorrow is looking not good, really. So, tomorrow is a contingency day but I can’t really see us getting much running in tomorrow with the weather forecast that’s due to come in.

“So, that’s why we’re really going to try to push to get it in today and that will leave us with the Historic Senior race on Friday morning, with the Classic Senior in the afternoon.”