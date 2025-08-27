Major Classic TT schedule change as Formula 1 TT cancelled

Following a previous announcement that all three races originally planned for Wednesday were due to go ahead, the Classic TT has now announced the cancellation of the Formula 1 race.

The Formula 1 Classic TT was due to take place today (27 August) at 18:30 after delays this morning for rain, but has now been cancelled.

As part of the same rescheduling that put the Formula 1 road race this evening, the Lightweight and Historic Junior races were planned for 14:00 and 15:00, respectively.

However, this schedule was dependent on roads drying quickly this afternoon, but this has not happened.

The slower-than-expected drying of the roads following this morning’s rain has resulted in another rescheduling of the week’s races, with one race moved to Friday.

Wednesday is now due to feature only one race: the Lightweight Classic TT over two laps at 18:30.

The Historic Junior has now been moved to Friday morning, scheduled ahead of the Historic Senior race and the Senior Classic TT, which will include all qualified Formula 1 entrants and the fastest Lightweight entrants to fill the 60 entries in the headline race of the week.

2025 Classic TT schedule issued at 13:34 on 27 August.

“The Clerk of the Course has confirmed no racing will take place this afternoon,” reads a statement from the Classic TT issued at 13:34 on 27 August.

“This is due to the weather and the course conditions failing to improve as quickly as had been anticipated.

“Therefore, there is low confidence in the course conditions being suitable enough in time for any racing to be started and concluded within the available road closure period.

“There is a higher level of confidence that conditions will have improved sufficiently for this evening's contingency period, which will run to the [above] schedule. The amount of available daylight means it is not viable to run two races during the evening contingency session.

“However, conditions are sufficient in the time period after a race for a parade lap to be held, owing to the short period of time required to stage a parade.

“In order for all classes and categories to have the chance to race, Friday's schedule will feature a rescheduled Historic Junior Race, the Historic Senior Race, and the Senior Classic TT.

“The 2025 Formula One Classic TT has therefore been cancelled. The Senior Classic TT will feature all qualified Formula One competitors, with any of the remaining 60 grid slots awarded to the fastest Lightweight competitors.”