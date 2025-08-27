Davey Todd learns damage from BSB crash as he returns to Classic TT

Davey Todd has returned to the Classic TT after a weekend of British Superbike Championship action.

But, Todd has returned with some damage which might have threatened his participation in race week on the Isle of Man.

Todd crashed on Sunday in the second BSB race at Cadwell Park and was ruled unfit for the third race.

But he has now confirmed from the Classic TT: “I got all my x-rays done, and my MRIs.

“The ligaments are damaged but the bone is fine.

“I did my medical test in the paddock. They tested the strength of it with my gloves on.

“They are more than happy that it’s acceptable for me to ride.”

Davey Todd set for Classic TT on a Ducati 916

Davey Todd

Last week, Todd took his stunning yellow Prosperity Racing Ducati 916 around the Mountain Course alongside Manx Grand Prix riders.

He was granted entry in Manx Grand Prix practice and qualifying sessions because he was due to spend the weekend - when Classic TT riders would begin their events - at Cadwell Park for his BSB commitments.

But his efforts at Cadwell Park ended early when he failed to finish Race 2 on his 8Ten Racing BMW.

“Tough weekend at Cadwell Park, went the wrong way with the setup in race one,” 8TEN Racing confirmed.

“After making a positive change for race two we were caught up in a crash at the chicane and Davey was declared unfit to continue with the weekend. Be back stronger soon.”

Todd’s unconventional week took a further twist on Wednesday due to Storm Erin.

The Formula 1 Classic TT was cancelled altogether due to weather on the Isle of Man. The Historic Junior has been rescheduled.

Only the Lightweight TT remains on the schedule for Wednesday evening.