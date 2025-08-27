2025 Classic TT: Wednesday Races Results

Results from the 2025 Classic TT Wednesday races. Only the Lightweight Classic TT was held of the three planned Wednesday races due to weather delays in the morning and afternoon.

Michael Dunlop took victory in the Lightweight race, leading from start to finish.

Adam McLean started slowly aboard his Yamaha, but came through to second by the end of the first lap and was closing Dunlop's advantage to the end of the opening tour.

Dunlop squeezed out more time on the run to Glen Helen and led by almost 20 seconds, but McLean was back within 15 seconds at the Bungalow.

However, a mechanical issue for McLean between Bungalow and Cronk ny Mona on the second and final lap left him with only one cylinder to complete the race. He narrowly held onto third place, beating Dan Sayle by 0.654 seconds, but he lost out to Ian Lougher for second.

Dan Sayle's margin to the podium was small at six-tenths, but his margin to fifth was even smaller at 0.039 seconds over Stuart Hall.

Rhys Hardisty was a further 39 seconds back to round out the top six.

Michal Dokoupil and Michael Sweeney completed the top-eight, before the first of the 400s in ninth - Craig Neve aboard his Kawasaki. Paul Cassidy completed the top-10 on his 400cc Yamaha.

Both Mike Browne and Alan Oversby crashed at Brandywell on the opening lap. Browne was reported as okay, but Oversby was taken to Noble's Hospital by airmed.

Top-20 results from the 2025 Lightweight Classic TT are below.

