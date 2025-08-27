2025 Classic TT: Wednesday Races Results

Results from the Wednesday races at the 2025 Classic TT.

Nathan Harrison, 2025 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Results from the 2025 Classic TT Wednesday races. Only the Lightweight Classic TT was held of the three planned Wednesday races due to weather delays in the morning and afternoon.

Michael Dunlop took victory in the Lightweight race, leading from start to finish.

Adam McLean started slowly aboard his Yamaha, but came through to second by the end of the first lap and was closing Dunlop's advantage to the end of the opening tour.

Dunlop squeezed out more time on the run to Glen Helen and led by almost 20 seconds, but McLean was back within 15 seconds at the Bungalow.

However, a mechanical issue for McLean between Bungalow and Cronk ny Mona on the second and final lap left him with only one cylinder to complete the race. He narrowly held onto third place, beating Dan Sayle by 0.654 seconds, but he lost out to Ian Lougher for second.

Dan Sayle's margin to the podium was small at six-tenths, but his margin to fifth was even smaller at 0.039 seconds over Stuart Hall.

Rhys Hardisty was a further 39 seconds back to round out the top six.

Michal Dokoupil and Michael Sweeney completed the top-eight, before the first of the 400s in ninth - Craig Neve aboard his Kawasaki. Paul Cassidy completed the top-10 on his 400cc Yamaha.

Both Mike Browne and Alan Oversby crashed at Brandywell on the opening lap. Browne was reported as okay, but Oversby was taken to Noble's Hospital by airmed.

Top-20 results from the 2025 Lightweight Classic TT are below.

2025 Classic TT Results | Lightweight | Race

PosRiderBikeTiming
1Michael DunlopHonda 250WIN
2Ian LougherYamaha 25047.191
3Adam McLeanYamaha 2506.978
4Dan SayleHonda 2500.654
5Stuart HallYamaha 2500.039
6Rhys HardistyYamaha 25039.066
7Michal DokoupilYamaha 25030.307
8Michael SweeneyYamaha 2500.061
9Craig NeveKawasaki ZXR-40021.712
10Paul CassidyYamaha FZR40030.075
11Owen MonaghanKawasaki ZXR-4005.842
12Jonathan PerryHonda CBR40039.409
13Chris MooreYamaha 2507.851
14Harley RushtonHonda RVF40015.104
15Michael GrigsonYamaha 25010.563
16Calum PertHonda VFR40030.562
17Etienne Huon de PenansterHonda 25014.198
18Radley HughesKawasaki ZXR-40017.023
19Pete GibsonHonda VFR4002.230
20Tim WalshHonda RVF4001.688

