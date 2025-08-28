Michael Rutter makes motorcycle return after Isle of Man TT crash

Michael Rutter has got back on a bike for the first time since crashing at the Isle of Man TT.

Michael Rutter, 2025 Isle of Man TT, paddock. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Michael Rutter, 2025 Isle of Man TT, paddock. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

For the first time since his crash at the 2025 Isle of Man TT, Michael Rutter has got back on a bike.

Rutter raced only the Supertwin class at the 2025 Isle of Man TT road races, and crashed in Race 2, sustaining multiple fractured vertebrae.

Almost three months later and Rutter has been able to get back on a bike on the Isle of Man at the Classic TT.

Riding in the 80s and 90s Parade on Wednesday evening, Rutter rode a Honda RVF750 RC45, marking his first time back on a bike since the crash.

“Well this is a sight we have been really looking forward to,” reads a social media post from Rutter’s race team.

“Our team owner Michael Rutter back on a bike for a parade lap of the TT course this evening.

“From every single person who is part of Bathams AJN Racing, Michael’s family and of course Michael himself, we want to say a massive thank you to all the marshals, air ambulance and medical staff who have helped Michael on his road to recovery and of course all our supporters for the many kind messages of well wishes.

“Also, a special mention to Alpinestars and Shoei Helmets for undoubtedly preventing much worse injuries following his double 27g impact during the Supertwin race at this year’s TT.”

The parade lap Rutter took part in took place after Michael Dunlop took victory in this year’s Lightweight Classic TT. Much of Wednesday’s planned racing was postponed or delayed due to bad weather.

Friday will see the conclusion of this year’s Classic TT with the Historic Junior, Historic Senior, and Senior Classic TT races all scheduled for 29 August along with a Joey Dunlop tribute lap ridden by Michael Dunlop.

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

