Michael Dunlop wins race on ‘my pride and joy, it stays in the house at home’

Michael Dunlop won the Lightweight Classic TT - an emotional milestone around the Mountain Course.

Nobody has won more races at the Isle of Man TT than Dunlop (33) but on Wednesday he created more family history.

His win in the Lightweight TT came aboard a 250cc Honda.

Dunlop led from start to finish in the two-lap race, and won 47.1s from Ian Lougher.

The extra special feeling was because his late brother, William Dunlop, previously rode the same bike.

“I felt good, I was feeling good all week on the wee 250 and it’s running well,” Dunlop was quoted by Belfast Newsletter.

“It’s nice for me, I came with this to the Manx and I’ve always wanted to win a 250 race around here, so I’ve won a 125 race and I’ve won a 250 race – it’s just a nice thing to have.

“Obviously we’re two-stroke men and Adrian’s (Fegan) been a sponsor of ours for a long time and that was the livery that my Dad ran back in the day.

“So it’s just nice to repay him with that and all the boys that helped me. Getting these things around isn’t easy!

“To win a 250 race around here is a big achievement and I knew coming back here that I wanted to do it.

“The big bike is going to be hard work because it’s not as competitive as the rest of them, so I really wanted to do this one.

“[The Honda] is my own private bike, I’ve rode it, my brother rode it, and it’s close to my heart this wee bike.

“So it’s my pride and joy and stays in the house at home, and to bring it here and win is a nice wee touch.”

Dunlop will fight for victory in the Senior Classic TT on a Norton.

Previously, he has won on a 125cc Honda at the 2006 Manx Grand Prix.

But a win on the 250cc had never been achieved until Wednesday. More legacy for the Dunlop dynasty.