Manx Grand Prix rider still in "serious condition" in hospital

Updates released on three riders from Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT

Garry Broughton
Garry Broughton

A Manx Grand Prix rider remains in a “serious condition” in hospital.

Garry Broughton fell at Joey’s on Tuesday 19 August in qualifying for the road racing event on the Isle of Man.

Broughton was transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, where he is still being treated, Manx Radio reports.

Broughton continues to be monitored in hospital.

Andy Whale is reported by the organisers to be stable, conscious and talking after a separate crash at the Classic TT.

Whale was involved in a red flag incident in the Lightweight Classic TT on Monday this week.

He is continuing to receive treatment for neck injuries.

Alan Oversby, who crashed on Wednesday at Brandywell, has been discharged from hospital with no injuries.

The Manx Grand Prix and the Classic TT have run to the same schedule for the past fortnight around the Mountain Course.

Both events will conclude on Friday August 29 - and organisers have confirmed that they will not use a contingency in the evening, even if weather disrupts the racing.

The Formula 1 Classic TT race has already been cancelled from the schedule due to weather interruptions.

The Historic Classic TT and the Senior Historic Classic TT are expected to run on Friday, weather permitting.

The fortnight on the Isle of Man has also been used to remember Joey Dunlop, who died 25 years ago.

His nephew Michael Dunlop ran out as the winner of the Lightweight Classic TT riding a 250cc Honda, extending their family legacy. William Dunlop, Michael’s brother, previously rode the same bike.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

RR
2025 Classic TT: Friday 29 August race day updates LIVE!
31m ago
2025 Classic TT
MotoGP Feature
Casey Stoner: MotoGP “making champions out of engineers”
44m ago
Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1
2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea crashes dirt bike against Yamaha prodigies: "It was super slippy!"
1h ago
Yamaha
WSBK News
Scott Redding names “my best memory” of racing “aggressive” Jonathan Rea
1h ago
Redding, Rea

More News

RR News
Final day of 2025 Classic TT hit with lengthy delay
1h ago
2025 Classic TT
RR News
Manx Grand Prix rider still in "serious condition" in hospital
1h ago
Garry Broughton
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin explains why he has "much more motivation" than at Ducati
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez points to key move by Ducati engineers to kickstart dream season
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Aragon MotoGP
RR News
John McGuinness reveals how his spine-tingling Joey Dunlop prediction came true
2h ago