Manx Grand Prix rider still in "serious condition" in hospital

A Manx Grand Prix rider remains in a “serious condition” in hospital.

Garry Broughton fell at Joey’s on Tuesday 19 August in qualifying for the road racing event on the Isle of Man.

Broughton was transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, where he is still being treated, Manx Radio reports.

Broughton continues to be monitored in hospital.

Andy Whale is reported by the organisers to be stable, conscious and talking after a separate crash at the Classic TT.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Whale was involved in a red flag incident in the Lightweight Classic TT on Monday this week.

He is continuing to receive treatment for neck injuries.

Alan Oversby, who crashed on Wednesday at Brandywell, has been discharged from hospital with no injuries.

The Manx Grand Prix and the Classic TT have run to the same schedule for the past fortnight around the Mountain Course.

Both events will conclude on Friday August 29 - and organisers have confirmed that they will not use a contingency in the evening, even if weather disrupts the racing.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Formula 1 Classic TT race has already been cancelled from the schedule due to weather interruptions.

The Historic Classic TT and the Senior Historic Classic TT are expected to run on Friday, weather permitting.

The fortnight on the Isle of Man has also been used to remember Joey Dunlop, who died 25 years ago.

His nephew Michael Dunlop ran out as the winner of the Lightweight Classic TT riding a 250cc Honda, extending their family legacy. William Dunlop, Michael’s brother, previously rode the same bike.