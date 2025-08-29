Final day of 2025 Classic TT hit with lengthy delay

Racing has been delayed to let roads dry

2025 Classic TT
2025 Classic TT
© Isle of Man TT

Organisers for the 2025 Classic TT have announced a lengthy delay and revised schedule for the final day of racing on Friday to allow time for roads to dry.

This week at the 2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT has been difficult for the organisers, as an unfavourable weather forecast has forced numerous changes to the schedule.

So far, just one race has run at the Classic TT, with weather only allowing for the Classic Lightweight contest to take place on Wednesday evening.

Thirty-three-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop dominated on a 250cc Honda.

Due to the weather, the final day of racing on Friday already saw a major change with the Formula 1 race scrapped and the Senior Classic revised to feature all qualified F1 competitors instead.

Racing was due to begin at 10:15am local time on Friday, but organisers have put in a delay of almost two hours to allow roads to dry.

The new schedule is as follows:

Roads close - 11:30am

Historic Senior TT (2 laps) - 12:00pm

Senior Classic TT (3 laps) - 1:20pm

Historic Junior TT (2 laps) - 3pm

Currently, there has been no change to the number of laps originally schedule for Friday’s racing.

However, in a brief statement, organisers have suggested that this could change as this evening’s contingency session will not be utilised.

“The Clerk of the Course has issued a revised schedule. All roads on the TT Mountain Course will close at 11:30,” the statement read.

“The further one-hour delay [from this morning] is to allow course conditions to improve further.

“The Race Organiser is working to ensure as many racing laps are staged as possible.

“However, this is limited by the time needed to allow course conditions to improve to a suitable level, and the available road closure period.

“The Race Organiser has also confirmed that this evening’s contingency session will not be used, due to further forecasted showers and the legal requirement to open roads earlier this afternoon in the event that this evenings contingency is used.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

