2025 Classic TT: Friday race results

Race results from Friday 29 August at the 2025 Classic TT

The 2025 Classic TT will come to a close on Friday, with three races scheduled to run if the weather plays ball. 

The two-lap Historic Senior Classic TT kicked off proceedings, with Mike Browne prevailing in a thrilling battle with Adam McLean.

The dice between the pair came down to just under 0.3s, with Browne admitting he misread his pit board on the last lap and eased off. 

Dean Harrison completed the podium, while John McGuinness retired from an early lead with a puncture. 

The final race of the 2025 Classic TT was cancelled due to rain.

2025 Classic TT - Historic Senior Classic results

2025 Classic TT - Historic Senior Race (2 laps)
PosRiderBikeDiference
1Mike BrowneNorton 500Winner
2Adam McLeanRoyal Enfield Bullet0.268s
3Dean HarrisonMatchless G5056.944s
4Ian LougherPaton 5005.213s
5Baz FurberHonda Ireland36.988s
6Michael SweeneyYamaha TX5000.0002s
7Conor CumminsHonda CB50020.976s
8Michael EvansNorton 50017.1s
9Davey ToddYamaha TX50012.608s
10Alan OversbyHonda CB50031.810s
11Jeffrey VermeulenDucati Mk363.559s
12Harley RushtonHonda CB49946.931s
13Tom SnowDucati Desmo4.346s
14Andy HornbyHonda 5005.014s
15Maria CostelloHonda CB50036.108s
16Russell RoeburyNorton Manx17.113s
17Rhys HardistyVelocette DOHC118s
18Andrew GuyBSA Gold Star43.658s
19Justin RoeburyHonda CB50042.611s
20Andrew GreenNorton Manx 
DNFMark JohnsonHonda 500 
DNFJeff SmithMatchless G50 
DNFJohn McGuinnessPaton 500 
DNFDan SayleMV 500 
DNFJoe YeardsleyRoyal Enfield Bullet 
DNFRobert Stephen WalshHonda CB450 
DNFPaul JordanYamaha TX500 
DNFWill LoderSeeley MK2 
DNFShaun AndersonPaton 500 
DNFHefyn OwenMatchless G50 
DNFJonathan PerryHonda CB350K4 

Results gap is the difference between each rider

2025 Classic TT - Historic Junior results

Paul Jordan took a maiden win in the shortened one-lap Historic Junior race on a Honda ahead of Dean Harrison, with the former benefitting from a retirement from early leader Michael Evans. 

2025 Classic TT - Historic Junior race (1 lap)
PosRiderBikesDifference
1Paul JordanHonda CB350 K4Winner
2Dean HarrisonHonda CB350 K49.012s
3Jamie CowardHonda CB350 K421.746s
4Dan SayleHonda CB350 K414.671s
5Joe YeardsleyHonda CB350 K41.502s
6Adam McLeanHonda CB350 K42.940s
7Davey ToddHonda CB350 K413.714s
8Harley RushtonHonda CB350 K41.978s
9Maurizio BottalicoHonda CB3505.697s
10Alan OversbyHonda CB350 K49.918s
11Michael SweeneyHonda CB350 K413.694s
12Will LoderGreeves Oulton1.097s
13John McGuinnessHonda CB350 K49.241s
14Paul CassidyHonda CB350 K426.458s
15Michael RussellHonda CB350 K43.870s
16Jeffrey VermeulenDucati Mk311.783s
17Maria CostelloHonda CB350 K46.182s
18Chris MooreYamaha 3507.878s
19Rhys HardistyVelocette 3500.150s
20Mark JohnsonHonda Drixton 35029.766s
21Jonathan PerryHonda CB350 K40.583s
22Sam JohnsonHonda CB350 K46.989s
23Russell RoeburyHonda CB350 K413.591s
24James ChawkeHonda CB350 K436.813s
25Shelley PikeDucati Desmo6.025s
26Andrew GreenHonda CB350 K40.824s
27Robert LoweHonda CB350 K441.004s
28Darran CreerHonda CB350 K416.6s
29Justin RoeburyHonda CB350 K412.160s
30Robert Stephen WalshHonda CB350 K46.051s
DNFMichael EvansHonda CB350 K4 
DNFJeff SmithHonda CB350 
DNFShaun AndersonDKW 250 
DNFAndrew GuyDrixton Aermacchi 
DNFBarry FurberDucati Sebring 
DNSSimon CollinsHonda CB350 K4 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

