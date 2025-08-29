2025 Classic TT: Friday race results
Race results from Friday 29 August at the 2025 Classic TT
The 2025 Classic TT will come to a close on Friday, with three races scheduled to run if the weather plays ball.
The two-lap Historic Senior Classic TT kicked off proceedings, with Mike Browne prevailing in a thrilling battle with Adam McLean.
The dice between the pair came down to just under 0.3s, with Browne admitting he misread his pit board on the last lap and eased off.
Dean Harrison completed the podium, while John McGuinness retired from an early lead with a puncture.
The final race of the 2025 Classic TT was cancelled due to rain.
2025 Classic TT - Historic Senior Classic results
|2025 Classic TT - Historic Senior Race (2 laps)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diference
|1
|Mike Browne
|Norton 500
|Winner
|2
|Adam McLean
|Royal Enfield Bullet
|0.268s
|3
|Dean Harrison
|Matchless G50
|56.944s
|4
|Ian Lougher
|Paton 500
|5.213s
|5
|Baz Furber
|Honda Ireland
|36.988s
|6
|Michael Sweeney
|Yamaha TX500
|0.0002s
|7
|Conor Cummins
|Honda CB500
|20.976s
|8
|Michael Evans
|Norton 500
|17.1s
|9
|Davey Todd
|Yamaha TX500
|12.608s
|10
|Alan Oversby
|Honda CB500
|31.810s
|11
|Jeffrey Vermeulen
|Ducati Mk3
|63.559s
|12
|Harley Rushton
|Honda CB499
|46.931s
|13
|Tom Snow
|Ducati Desmo
|4.346s
|14
|Andy Hornby
|Honda 500
|5.014s
|15
|Maria Costello
|Honda CB500
|36.108s
|16
|Russell Roebury
|Norton Manx
|17.113s
|17
|Rhys Hardisty
|Velocette DOHC
|118s
|18
|Andrew Guy
|BSA Gold Star
|43.658s
|19
|Justin Roebury
|Honda CB500
|42.611s
|20
|Andrew Green
|Norton Manx
|DNF
|Mark Johnson
|Honda 500
|DNF
|Jeff Smith
|Matchless G50
|DNF
|John McGuinness
|Paton 500
|DNF
|Dan Sayle
|MV 500
|DNF
|Joe Yeardsley
|Royal Enfield Bullet
|DNF
|Robert Stephen Walsh
|Honda CB450
|DNF
|Paul Jordan
|Yamaha TX500
|DNF
|Will Loder
|Seeley MK2
|DNF
|Shaun Anderson
|Paton 500
|DNF
|Hefyn Owen
|Matchless G50
|DNF
|Jonathan Perry
|Honda CB350K4
Results gap is the difference between each rider
2025 Classic TT - Historic Junior results
Paul Jordan took a maiden win in the shortened one-lap Historic Junior race on a Honda ahead of Dean Harrison, with the former benefitting from a retirement from early leader Michael Evans.
|2025 Classic TT - Historic Junior race (1 lap)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bikes
|Difference
|1
|Paul Jordan
|Honda CB350 K4
|Winner
|2
|Dean Harrison
|Honda CB350 K4
|9.012s
|3
|Jamie Coward
|Honda CB350 K4
|21.746s
|4
|Dan Sayle
|Honda CB350 K4
|14.671s
|5
|Joe Yeardsley
|Honda CB350 K4
|1.502s
|6
|Adam McLean
|Honda CB350 K4
|2.940s
|7
|Davey Todd
|Honda CB350 K4
|13.714s
|8
|Harley Rushton
|Honda CB350 K4
|1.978s
|9
|Maurizio Bottalico
|Honda CB350
|5.697s
|10
|Alan Oversby
|Honda CB350 K4
|9.918s
|11
|Michael Sweeney
|Honda CB350 K4
|13.694s
|12
|Will Loder
|Greeves Oulton
|1.097s
|13
|John McGuinness
|Honda CB350 K4
|9.241s
|14
|Paul Cassidy
|Honda CB350 K4
|26.458s
|15
|Michael Russell
|Honda CB350 K4
|3.870s
|16
|Jeffrey Vermeulen
|Ducati Mk3
|11.783s
|17
|Maria Costello
|Honda CB350 K4
|6.182s
|18
|Chris Moore
|Yamaha 350
|7.878s
|19
|Rhys Hardisty
|Velocette 350
|0.150s
|20
|Mark Johnson
|Honda Drixton 350
|29.766s
|21
|Jonathan Perry
|Honda CB350 K4
|0.583s
|22
|Sam Johnson
|Honda CB350 K4
|6.989s
|23
|Russell Roebury
|Honda CB350 K4
|13.591s
|24
|James Chawke
|Honda CB350 K4
|36.813s
|25
|Shelley Pike
|Ducati Desmo
|6.025s
|26
|Andrew Green
|Honda CB350 K4
|0.824s
|27
|Robert Lowe
|Honda CB350 K4
|41.004s
|28
|Darran Creer
|Honda CB350 K4
|16.6s
|29
|Justin Roebury
|Honda CB350 K4
|12.160s
|30
|Robert Stephen Walsh
|Honda CB350 K4
|6.051s
|DNF
|Michael Evans
|Honda CB350 K4
|DNF
|Jeff Smith
|Honda CB350
|DNF
|Shaun Anderson
|DKW 250
|DNF
|Andrew Guy
|Drixton Aermacchi
|DNF
|Barry Furber
|Ducati Sebring
|DNS
|Simon Collins
|Honda CB350 K4