2025 Classic TT: Friday race results

The 2025 Classic TT will come to a close on Friday, with three races scheduled to run if the weather plays ball.

The two-lap Historic Senior Classic TT kicked off proceedings, with Mike Browne prevailing in a thrilling battle with Adam McLean.

The dice between the pair came down to just under 0.3s, with Browne admitting he misread his pit board on the last lap and eased off.

Dean Harrison completed the podium, while John McGuinness retired from an early lead with a puncture.

The final race of the 2025 Classic TT was cancelled due to rain.

2025 Classic TT - Historic Senior Classic results

2025 Classic TT - Historic Senior Race (2 laps) Pos Rider Bike Diference 1 Mike Browne Norton 500 Winner 2 Adam McLean Royal Enfield Bullet 0.268s 3 Dean Harrison Matchless G50 56.944s 4 Ian Lougher Paton 500 5.213s 5 Baz Furber Honda Ireland 36.988s 6 Michael Sweeney Yamaha TX500 0.0002s 7 Conor Cummins Honda CB500 20.976s 8 Michael Evans Norton 500 17.1s 9 Davey Todd Yamaha TX500 12.608s 10 Alan Oversby Honda CB500 31.810s 11 Jeffrey Vermeulen Ducati Mk3 63.559s 12 Harley Rushton Honda CB499 46.931s 13 Tom Snow Ducati Desmo 4.346s 14 Andy Hornby Honda 500 5.014s 15 Maria Costello Honda CB500 36.108s 16 Russell Roebury Norton Manx 17.113s 17 Rhys Hardisty Velocette DOHC 118s 18 Andrew Guy BSA Gold Star 43.658s 19 Justin Roebury Honda CB500 42.611s 20 Andrew Green Norton Manx DNF Mark Johnson Honda 500 DNF Jeff Smith Matchless G50 DNF John McGuinness Paton 500 DNF Dan Sayle MV 500 DNF Joe Yeardsley Royal Enfield Bullet DNF Robert Stephen Walsh Honda CB450 DNF Paul Jordan Yamaha TX500 DNF Will Loder Seeley MK2 DNF Shaun Anderson Paton 500 DNF Hefyn Owen Matchless G50 DNF Jonathan Perry Honda CB350K4

2025 Classic TT - Historic Junior results

Paul Jordan took a maiden win in the shortened one-lap Historic Junior race on a Honda ahead of Dean Harrison, with the former benefitting from a retirement from early leader Michael Evans.