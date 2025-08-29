Final race of 2025 Classic TT cancelled as rain spoils play

The Classic Senior race has been cancelled

Michael Dunlop, Classic TT 2025
Michael Dunlop, Classic TT 2025
© Isle of Man TT

The finale to the 2025 Classic TT, the Senior Classic, has been cancelled due to unsuitable road conditions following rain on Friday afternoon on the Isle of Man.

After a good week of weather for the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT qualifying, organisers have been met with numerous headaches this week.

Racing for the Classic TT was brought forward to Monday 25 August before the Lightweight race had to once again be moved back to Wednesday due to poor weather.

That race did get underway, but not before a lengthy delay, with Michael Dunlop dominating on a 250 Honda.

Racing was due to conclude on Friday 29 August with three races, but only two of them were able to run and to shortened distances because of showers.

The day began with the Historic Senior race, which was run over two laps, and was won by Mike Browne after a tight battle with Adam McLean.

Showers at the end of that race prompted a reshuffle to the schedule, with the Historic Junior contest brought forward but shortened to a single lap.

Paul Jordan took a maiden Classic TT victory in that race.

The day was to be concluded with the Senior Classic, featuring the retro Superbikes and a gaggle of 250cc machines.

But, following numerous rain delays, the 3:30pm start time was met with the disappointing announcement from the Clerk of the Course that the roads were not safe enough to race on.

The meeting, therefore, has come to a premature end.

“The Clerk of the Course has confirmed that the Senior Classic TT Race is now cancelled, with no further course action to take place this afternoon.

“The roads open process will begin shortly.

“Following the course Inspection by Travelling Marshals, it has been concluded that conditions from the Bungalow to Creg ny Baa are not suitable for racing, with damp and wet patches in places.”

Organisers already had to cancel the Formula 1 race earlier this week due to weather delays.

A poor weather forecast for the rest of Friday also forced organisers to abandon the evening contingency road closures.

The cancellation of the Senior Classic follows a similar fate to the Senior finale at the Isle of Man TT in June, when high winds forced that race to be scrapped.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

