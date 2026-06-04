BSB champion plans incredible fundraising plan for injured Isle of Man TT racer

Double British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde has announced an incredible fundraising challenge he will undertake to raise money for injured Isle of Man TT racer Maria Costello.

Costello suffered serious injuries in a Sidecar crash during practice week at the TT alongside passenger Shaun Parker.

Both are now being treated at Aintree hospital in Liverpool, with Costello currently paralysed from T5/T6 down as she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Maria Costello © Isle of Man TT

In recent days, a GoFundMe has been set up with the aim of raising £225,000 for Costello to help with her recovery, after her injuries were described as life-changing.

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Reigning BSB champion Kyle Ryde has now announced his plans to help with those fundraising efforts ahead of the third round of the 2026 campaign at Knockhill.

Ryde will travel from his home in Nottinghamshire to Knockhill for the BSB round on his Honda Monkey 125cc bike, which stars in his ‘Monkey Magic’ social media posts.

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It will be a journey of around 300 miles on a bike producing just nine horsepower.

He said on his social media channels: “I’m going to Knockhill BSB on it [the Monkey] for a good cause.

“I’m going to try and raise some money, as much as possible, in the next two weeks as Maria hurt herself a few days ago badly in the Sidecar.

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“I don’t know Maria on a personal level, but my family and friends are really, really close to Maria so I want to do my bit.

“If anybody wants to join me, drop me a message; we can sort it out.

“I’ll be going on either the Tuesday (16 June) or Wednesday (17 June) depending on the weather, but if both days are raining, we’re just going to have to commit.

“The plan is that once the Knockhill round is done, I’ll send all the money that we’ve raised to the GoFundMe link that Alan Gardner made a few days ago, which is doing really well, so thank you to everybody for doing that.

Kyle Ryde, 2026 Oulton Park BSB Test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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“I’ve also decided to throw some of my own prizes in, so anybody who donates a £1, £10, anything, you’ll go into a pot to win a pole position watch, a set of boots, gloves.

“So, if any BSB riders want to chuck some more stuff in so there’s more prizes and money, give me a message, and we can sort it all out, and I’ll post on Instagram what prizes we have so more people will want to have a go.

“I haven’t gone crazy, it’s all for a good cause. We’ll make some brilliant content hopefully that you’ve all been enjoying. Thanks to everybody that has a go.”

As of today (4 June), the GoFundMe for Costello has raised over £186,000.